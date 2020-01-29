Understanding The Strength Of Chipotle's Competitive Moat

We remain bullish on Chipotle and will explain how management managed to engineer an impressive turnaround.

Introduction

We wrote our last article on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) in September 2016, arguing that "the stock has been battered severely but the company looks poised for a major comeback on the backs of increased consumer confidence and an European expansion."

While the timing of our article was a little early (article was published when shares were trading at $418 and continued to dip thereafter), the company has managed to mount an impressive comeback and shares have more than doubled since.

With the e-coli outbreak out of the way, we'd like to use this article to explain why we believe Chipotle shares deserve to trade at a premium to peers in the fast food and fast casual restaurant spaces and why the company has such a sticky competitive moat.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding (in millions) 28.268 Share Price 879.84 Market cap 24,871.32 Debt 0 Cash 586.15 Enterprise Value 24,286.17

(TIKR)

After a sharp decline in sales in 2016, Chipotle bounced back impressively and is on track to generate ~$5.5 billion in sales in 2019. Sales for the first nine months of 2019 were $4.15 billion, a 14% YoY increase.

(TIKR)

Operating margins (excluding impairments, closure costs, and asset disposals) for the first nine months of 2019 were 8.7%, which is impressive given that management has invested aggressively in developing new menu items and expanding Chipotle's digital presence.

(TIKR)

Chipotle's operating margins have steadily improved since bottoming at close to zero during the health crisis and it appears that the company is close to getting back to double-digit operating margins.

We believe that top and bottom-line improvements have been driven by a number of factors, including steps taken by management and Chipotle's efficient, "sticky" business model. We'll delve into these below.

Rewards Program

Chipotle's rewards program, launched in March, has thus far been a major success (in our view). Management noted on the last earnings call that the app now has over seven million enrolled members, and that the company has "only scratched the surface on database marketing".

Digital sales in the quarter grew by 88% to $257 million and now represent 18.3% of Chipotle's total revenues. The app is #13 in the Food & Drink category in the App Store, ahead of other popular chains such as Taco Bell and Wendy's.

We believe that digital sales (powered by Chipotle's rewards program) will be a major driver of sales growth in future years for the following reasons.

Loyalty Points

Chipotle's current system provides 10 reward points for every dollar spent on food or drinks at Chipotle. 1,250 points are required for a free entree, which runs anywhere from $8-10 (depending on the order and what part of the country a user is in). Assuming a free $10 entree on every $125 spent implies a discount of 7.4% on every meal ($10 divided by $135).

We think this has a powerful psychological effect in that users may be more likely to choose Chipotle for a meal due to positive emotions spurred by the prospect of free future food. We also think that rewards program membership will be especially popular because Chipotle locations are ubiquitous throughout most parts of the country. This makes it more justifiable to download and sign up for the program (as opposed to doing so for a single restaurant which is only available in a certain part of one's town or city).

To be fair, free entrees may not really be free (e.g. the cost of the free entrees may be factored into menu pricing decisions) but we doubt that most people are cynical enough to avoid a restaurant or loyalty program for this reason.

Convenience

Chipotle's app provides an easy, quick way for one to order Chipotle - the simplicity of the restaurant's menu makes for an easy ordering experience. Users select their preferred meal form (burrito bowl, salad, burrito, etc.) and select their desired ingredients, pay, and select a desired time for pickup or delivery. We've personally used the app many times and have found mobile ordering to be a simple, efficient process which is both convenient and time-saving.

In today's fast-paced, work-obsessed world, Chipotle's app provides a simple way to eat a full meal that would otherwise take a while to cook and prepare. In addition, the fast casual nature of the restaurant makes it an excellent choice for those in corporate America and frugal college students who'd rather not tip at a sit-down restaurant.

Chipotle's assembly-line efficiency also makes it more likely that its app and rewards program will remain popular - there's typically a trade-off between the perceived nutritional quality of food and the time it takes to prepare (fast food restaurants like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) aren't exactly renowned for their healthy food).

However, Chipotle strikes an excellent balance in the company's food can be prepared and delivered very quickly while being relatively healthy (some might disagree on this point).

Menu Creativity

Chipotle's management has shown an impressive willingness to experiment and capitalize on popular trends (some would say fads) - the company recently launched Keto, Paleo, and Whole30 bowls, which are "Lifestyle bowls" that cater to individuals focused on a certain diet regimen.

The above diets are controversial (keto is a low-carb diet regimen; paleo is a diet that attempts to mimic how our ancestors ate during the Paleolithic era) but have soared in popularity alongside health consciousness and greater recognition of the importance of healthy lifestyles.

Urbanization

Urbanization refers to the tendency of people (particularly younger people) to prefer living in large cities versus rural or suburban areas. Referred to as the "most significant economic transformation in history" by consulting firm McKinsey & Co., we believe that it will also serve as a strong secular tailwind for Chipotle.

This is because Chipotle is the perfect restaurant for large, urban cities with growing numbers of professionals. It's quick and convenient, which is perfect for throngs of busy employees who need a meal during lunch breaks. It's also much healthier than fast food alternatives such as McDonald's or Burger King. A meal at Chipotle is also a lot quicker than sitting down at a dine-in restaurant and waiting to be served.

Chipotle does tend to be pricier than typical fast food restaurants but this isn't necessarily an issue because consumers in large urban areas tend to have higher incomes than the national median and (in our personal view) Chipotle provides a solid bang for the buck considering the portion sizes and various ingredients that go into all of its menu items.

We think this last point in particular has been overlooked by the market and we feel that urban growth will serve as a strong secular tailwind for Chipotle in the coming years. Chipotle has 2,491 restaurant locations across the U.S., (a fraction of other chains like McDonald's and Subway), leading us to believe that Chipotle has a long and profitable growth runway ahead of it.

Furthermore, urban areas are suited to mobile ordering, pickup, and delivery because of the densely populated and accessible nature of most city restaurant locations. This will lead to margin expansion since Chipotle will be able to service a greater number of customers (simultaneously servicing in-store and digital orders).

Valuation

Chipotle shares are richly valued at current levels but we do believe that shares deserve to trade at a premium given that company's substantial growth potential from the introduction of the aforementioned menu choices, mobile app downloads, and gradual overseas expansion.

We expect roughly $14/share in earnings for the current fiscal year (implying a P/E multiple of 62.8x). EPS for the first 9M of 2019 was $9.83 (page 2 of latest 10-Q). Impressively, CMG's EPS in 2018 was just $6.31. Management has done an incredible job of improving profitability by exercising operating leverage and periodically raising prices.

Assuming management can continue to grow net income by 20% annually (by maintaining sales growth and maximizing the cost efficiencies of digital ordering), the company could easily see EPS of $20 within the next two fiscal years. This brings the company's forward P/E multiple to 43.9x, which while still high is a bit more palatable.

Note that prior to the health crisis, Chipotle generated restaurant industry-best operating margins (17.5% and 17.3%, respectively). Chipotle's current operating margin is 8.7% and we think that (given the initiatives noted above) the chain can gradually increase its margins close to historical levels.

Every 1% increase in operating margins adds ~$55 million of incremental EBIT, which will provide CMG with more cash and financing (if needed) to continue investing in and expanding its business.

We would recommend that value-conscious investors wait for a pullback in Chipotle shares before initiating a long-term position, although it remains unclear whether the market will do so anytime soon given that the company has once again become a favorite among investors.

Risks

An investment in Chipotle carries numerous risks, which include the following:

Food, just like fashion, can be a fickle business. Although customers have flocked back to Chipotle, they could easily flee to a competing restaurant brand or new start-up that offers some sort of improved value proposition.

Chipotle's international expansion has been very slow thus far: the company had just 37 restaurants outside of the U.S. as of December 31, 2018, with 2,491 restaurants total (pages 12 and 27 of 10-K). CMG needs to find profitable growth opportunities overseas if it wants to continue its recent string of profitable growth in the long-run.

Management's willingness to experiment is great when successful but exposes investors to execution risk in that management may make an unpopular decision that sparks consumer backlash or controversy.

Shares are fairly expensive at current levels as investors expect continued strong top and bottom-line numbers from the company; any operational missteps or earnings misses will send shares sharply lower (in our view).

Conclusion

Chipotle's management has done an excellent job of bringing the restaurant back after a year of investor and consumer panic which saw equity prices spiral downwards to a fraction of current levels. Although there are risks associated with investing in shares that have already appreciated substantially, we believe that CMG has a long, profitable growth runway ahead of it and think shares present an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Thanks for reading!

