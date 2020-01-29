In The Second Half Of 2019, Tesla's Revenue Fell 3%, And Earnings Fell 45%

Results were very poor, especially when we combine them with the previous quarter, Q3, in order to get the full picture of the second half of 2019.

Tesla (TSLA) is trading up in early pre-conference call reaction to the preliminary Q4 2019 financial results press release. As I suspected, we continue to live in a fact-free environment, where up is down, and down is up.

For the actual facts as to where Tesla’s numbers have been going during the second half of 2019, compared to the prior year (second half of 2018), you have come to the right place. Comparing the second half of 2019 over the second half of 2018 is important for two reasons:

The Model 3 deliveries to Europe and Asia started taking place in the first half of 2019, so the second half of 2019 is the first multi-quarter period in which we had a complete set of data from not only the U.S., but also globally. We all know that a single quarter can have an anomaly. Two quarters smooth the picture, although in the case of the second half of 2019 there were no such material differences between the two quarters. They were more similar than not. In that sense, the similarity only confirms the overall revenue and net income trends, which should bring comfort to both the bulls and bears in their analysis.

Look no further, because here's the verdict:

(raw numbers in billions of dollars)

Tesla Q3 2018 Q4 2018 TOTAL Q3 2019 Q4 2019 TOTAL 2H 19 / 2H 18 Revenue 6.824 7.226 14.050 6.303 7.384 13.687 -3% Net Income 0.311 0.139 0.450 0.143 0.105 0.248 -45% GAAP EPS $1.82 $0.81 $2.63 $0.80 $0.58 $1.38 -48%

In the table above, I'm comparing the second half of 2019 with the second half of 2018. And what do we find?

Revenue down 3%.

Net income down 45%.

GAAP EPS down 48%.

Some growth company there!

Not.

Tesla is suffering from negative growth, both in terms of the top line (revenue) and bottom line (net income), which of course also is reflected in the earnings per share, where the trend is negative to the tune of 48%.

What about Q1 2020, the current quarter? Certainly revenue will be up from last year, and the bottom line will have improved too, albeit from a very low level. Remember what the company reported in April 2019? Yes, it was exceptionally bad.

It won’t be so bad this time, but it still won’t look good given the company’s valuation this time, and especially if sales in both the U.S. and Europe are down. The competition in Europe is making things very difficult for Tesla starting Jan. 1, 2020. For Tesla to deliver the units, it will have to be done under a cloud of margin-crushing price competition. Too many new car models competing for too few buyers.

