Rollins Inc (ROL) CEO Gary Rollins on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marilyn Meek

There will be a replay of the call, which will begin one hour after the call and run for one week. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-888-203-1112 with the pass code 142-1446. Additionally, the call is being webcast at www.viavid.com and a replay will be available for 90 days.

On the line with me today and presenting are Gary Rollins, Rollins' Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; John Wilson, Rollins' President and Chief Operating Officer; and Eddie Northen, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Management will make some opening remarks and then we will open the line for your questions. Gary, would you like to begin?

Gary Rollins

Yes, Marilynn. Thank you and good morning. We appreciate all of you joining us for our fourth quarter 2019 conference call. Eddie will read our Forward-Looking Statement and disclaimer and then we will begin.

Eddie Northen

Our earnings release discusses our business outlook and contains certain Forward-Looking Statements. These particular forward-looking statements and all other statements that have been made on this call, excluding historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual risks may differ materially from any statement we make today. Please refer to today's press release and our SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 for more information and the Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ.

Gary Rollins

Thank you, Eddie. Revenues for the fourth quarter grew 13.8% to $506 million, compared to $444.6 million for the same quarter in 2018. Net income was approximately $50.8 million or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $51 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of last. Revenues for the full-year increased 10.6% to $2.015 billion, compared to $1.822 billion for 2018. We are all pleased that, we broke the $2 billion milestone.

Net income for the full-year was $203.3 million with earnings per share of $0.62, this compared to net income of $231.7 million or $0.71 per diluted share last year. Net income this year was negatively impacted by $50 million onetime charge for closing down our pension plan, and a casualty reserve increase. Eddie will address the charges further in a few moments.

We continue to experience good solid growth in all of our business lines for the quarter, with residential up 16.5%, commercial, excluding fumigation rose 9.8% and termite and ancillary services grew 16.1%.

During the fourth quarter a question that we heard on a regular basis from investors was, what is your exposure to termite damage claims? I thought this might be a good time to provide some history and background on our termite claims and the service initiatives that were implemented over many years of treating and protecting structures of termite infestation to damage.

As background Chlordane was used as pesticide in the United States from 1948 to 1988, 40 years. Among its numerous uses Chlordane was a very effective at termiticide to control against termite infestation in homes and other structures.

In fact, from 1983 to 1988, Chlordane use was narrowed to only control termite. In 1988 all approved uses of Chlordane in the United States were canceled. Working had stop treating for Chlordane a year before. It is noteworthy that prior to this action, our Company negotiated an agreement between [Vasaka] (Ph) chemical company, the manufacture and EPA.

For Vasaka the voluntarily stopped manufacturing Chlordane and that it must be banned. They both agreed. This helped Orkin and the industry to avoid a potential lawsuit stampede like the asbestos situation. On mid-90s the state of the post Chlordane and termite world was daunted, the replacement chemicals didn't work as well as Chlordane.

However, the new term termiticide has been so positively promoted by the manufacturers and endorsed by the EPA, failed miserably. This failure happened within a very short period of time. Termites returned to our customers home as well as other pest control companies’ customers homes with a vengeance.

Orkin which at one time led the industry with its lifetime repair guarantees was suddenly faced with a major business challenge. There were millions of dollars in repair cost now impairing due to termite damage along with corresponding re-treatment obligations.

In 1996, Orkin took a very important step and began a proactive re-treatment program, with a better new product targeting all the homes that had previously been treated with the ineffective termite product. Simply, we wanted to curtail the termite damage before it occurred and provide our customers the protection they deserve.

We put customers first at the cost of more than $100 million. Our lifetime guarantees were replace the three to five re-treatment guarantees depending on the area of country and the type of home construction. In 1996, PMO reflected Orkin’s re-treatment and Orkin’s revenues increased 1%, while operating income and profit margins decreased 50%.

The decrease in termite revenues, termite claims and retreatment expense negatively impacted our financial results. And so then, we were all proud to work for a company that made this forward-looking investment to protect our customers, our brand and reputation.

1997 the following year, we set up a $117 million reserve to cover the escalating cost of termite claims. We knew we had to make these extra efforts and made a conscious decision to provide free are-treatments and promptly pay for any termite damage or repairs that occur. While the short-term cause were extremely painful, they appropriately protected our reputation and balance sheet.

This turning point also caused us to make further enhancements in termite treating training, the utilization of flow meters to measure the volume of termiticide applied and the use of phone as a chemical carrying agent in difficult-to-treat structures.

We created a National Termite Swarm School that service technicians attended annually before each termite treating season. We created a termite quality audit and compliance team to visit our branches to ensure our treating specs and procedures were being followed. We also required our managers to do a quality inspection on all completed termite treatments.

All of these actions still exists today. I could go on and on with more than a dozen other initiatives that we took over the following years to ensure we provided the industry's best termite treatments. All of these actions have reduced our termite reserve and other related costs tremendously.

I will now turn the call over to John for more insight on our termite war and other areas of business.

John Wilson

Thank you, Gary. As Gary just noted, by the mid-90s it was clear that replacement chemicals didn't worked as well as Chlordane in the treatment of termites. In the three years prior to 1995, Orkin’s termite damage claims averaged around $3 million per year. Over the next couple of years, the claims expense multiplied in dramatic fashion. By 1997 and for several years thereafter, termite damage claims exceeded $20 million a year.

Decisions were made by our leadership team to improve process, training and treatment protocols. These new processes would then developed our technical services group, led by industry icon [Paul Hardy] (Ph) and many other members of our team. This approach allowed our operations to focus on meeting all obligations to their customers. The companywide quality assurance program Orkin put in place during that time, concentrated solely on termite issues and helped us to get out in front of the this accelerating termite issue.

We also addressed the Formosan termite at that time, which has made recent headlines as they were already a growing concern. In other words, our quality assurance team as well as many other actions taken served overtime to de-risk of termite service business. As a result of these many actions and activities, we have seen a steady decline in claims and are-treatments from year-to-year.

It is easy to put a finger on the many things mentioned that we changed. What is not so easy to put a finger is on the cultural change that had to occur with our field teams. It was painful, it was hard and it was costly from both the financial and human capital standpoint and it also took a long time. But it was worth it in the long run. In more recent years, as we have continued to work on this issue, we have experienced further reductions in termite damage claims.

The average amount of each claims has fallen from the highest seen in the early to middle part of the 2000s. For 2019 Rollins experienced historically low termite claim volumes and termite claims expenses were below 1% of termite revenues for the full-year. This is the direct result of the many quality control programs leadership initiated.

We certainly appreciate your concerns around termite damage claims and we never take anything for granted. We take our responsibility to our termite customer seriously and hope that we have now given you enough information to understand and our experience better.

So, let's turn to page on that topic and talk about something else for a minute. As most of you know, we got off to a slow start last year. We are certainly prepared to do everything we can to not repeat that performance. Pursuant to that, in early January, we concluded a week-long Regional Manager Leadership Meeting in Atlanta. We had over 100 of our leaders in from around the world for this event.

This meeting focused on among several priorities, improving our safety culture and practices, the customer experience, et cetera. But may be most important revolver we are focused on lessons learned from a year ago and what not to do to repeat the mistakes. It is said, that the best learned lessons are the hardest and after this last year, I believe that to be true. We came away from this meeting energized, our teams were ready and up to the challenge and darn glad to put 2019 behind them.

Thank you and I will now turn the call back over to Eddie.

Eddie Northen

Thanks John. Before I begin my review of the financial numbers for the quarter, I want to recognize the solid results that our operations produced during the second half of the year. After Mother nature deviated from her normal path in Q1 and Q2. The weather pattern turned more normal and the results of operations produced record revenue growth in the quarter, strong double-digit EBITDA growth and continued improvement in both employee and customer retention.

Specifically our Orkin employee retention increased 1.8 percentage points and our commercial service lines improved the most of all three service lines for retention year-over-year. Consistency and experienced management matters. I also hope that the details of both Gary and John shared related to our termite service will put to rest any concerns that you have about the recent termite discussions in our industry.

For the quarter, we had strong revenue growth and items that impacted the quarter were rising accident insurance expense that reduced the Q4 results by penny. Depreciation increase related to the final stages of the BOSS rollout in Canada and a very successful pilot of the next phase of routing and scheduling journey.

In addition to reporting our Q4 and full-year numbers my focus today will be to share the nonoperational event that impacted our Q4 results. Specifically, Casualty and insurance related to accidents than injuries. Lastly I will give you some insight on some items that have 2020 already off to a great start.

First I will go through the results, looking at the numbers, the fourth quarter revenues of 506 million was an increase of 13.8% over the prior year's fourth quarter revenue of 444.6 million income before income taxes was 72 million eight tenth of a percent above 2018. Net income was 50.8 million, down four tenth of percent compared to 2018 and impacted by a higher tax rate in the quarter due to the pension adjustment in Q3.

Our earnings per share were $0.16 per diluted share and even with 97.1 million and was 10.5% compared to 2018 and impacted by higher tax rate in the quarter due to the pension adjustment in Q3. Our GAAP earnings per share were $0.16 per diluted share and EBITD was 97.2 million and rose 10.5% compared to 2018.

When looking at the full-year 2019 numbers, keep in mind there would be almost $50 million pension adjustment was made in Q3 to transition our pension off of Rollin’s books. For the year we are calling out the pension adjustment Clark acquisition expense and currency for our non-GAAP Results.

For the full-year revenue was 2,015,000,000 billion an increase of 10.6% over the prior year's 12 month revenue of 1.822 billion. Income before income taxes decreased 16% to 261.2 million from 310.7 million in 2018. Net income fell 12.2% to 203.3 million and earnings per share were $0.60 down 12.7% from 2018 numbers of $0.71. EBITD was 349.2 million, down 7.5% compared to 2018.

With our potential adjustment, our non-income before income tax with the intent of the percent to 311.1 million compared to 310.7 million in 2015. Our net income was down eight tenth of because of the percent 229.9 and earnings per share was $0.70 per diluted share, down from $0.71 per diluted share in 2018. Adjusted EBIT, including our Q3 pension loss was 399.1 million up 5.8%.

Our company wide focus on personal safety since 2015 has created reductions in our casualty reserve in the last few years. However, the combination of additional parked vehicles and properties and substantially higher premium rates experienced within the industries caused our casualty reserve for accidents and injuries to increase over 5% in 2019 and impacted the quarter by roughly a penny.

As John shared with you earlier, we review these opportunities extensively at our recent Annual Leadership Kickoff Meeting and have good initiatives to reduce the frequency and severity of our automotive and worker's compensation claims.

As we continue to refresh our automotive fleet, a growing percentage of our vehicles have enhanced safety features and when coupled with our enhanced training will result in better injuries and accident outcomes moving forward. Safety is becoming an ingrained value at Rollins and we will see the benefits of this move forward in 2020. We will share more of this journey in future quarters.

As we discussed last quarter, our operational efficiency and customer experience continue to improve with ongoing updates to our routing and scheduling. I'm pleased to share some details with regards to the next step in our journey. First, beginning back in 2015, we have rolled out our branch operating system or CRM called BOSS and stages improved our technicians routing and scheduling.

At the time, we stated that we would see a 200 to 300 basis points of margin improvement with these changes, and as you probably know, we exceeded that amount over the next several years. We have successfully piloted our next phase of routing and scheduling, which will include the level customer loading of the pest control technicians jobs based on customer demand but keeping in mind customer needs.

On top of the over four million miles that we have reduced in the last few years, we will see accelerating mileage reduction, which will equate to margin improvement of another 150 to 250 basis points over the next two to three years.

This step is Phase two of a robust four phase routing and scheduling initiative that will drive improved efficiency for years to come. Let's take a look through the Rollins revenue by service line for the fourth quarter. Our total revenue increased 13.8% included 8.1% from Clark and other acquisitions and remaining 5.7% was from pricing and organic growth.

In total, residential pest control, which made up 43% of our revenue was up 16.5%, commercial pest control ex-fumigation which made up 38% of our revenue was up 9.8% and termite and ancillary services, which made up approximately 19% of our revenue was up 16.1%. Again, total revenue less acquisitions was up 5.7% from that residential was up 6%, commercial ex-fumigation increased 3.6% and termite and ancillary grew by 8.7%.

There are two items that I would like to note. First, the continued growth of Mosquito Program at over 30% rate has more than offset the slowdown in our one-time bedbug business and helped our residential product with continued strong growth. And second, we experienced the fastest termite and ancillary growth in the past six years. In total, gross margins reduced to 49.7% from 50.2% in the prior year's quarter.

The quarter experienced expenses increases in several categories, mostly driven by Clark in the categories of service salaries, administrative salaries and personnel-related for 401(NYSE:K) match. Additionally, insurance and claims were up substantially as discussed earlier. Removing the impact of Clark, gross margin improved to 50.6% in 2019, compared to 50.2% in 2018.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the quarter increased $6 billion to $22.6 million an increase of 35.8%. Depreciation increased $2.7 million due to acquisitions and equipment purchases, as mentioned earlier, while amortization of intangible assets increased $3.3 million due to the amortization of customer contracts from several large acquisitions. Our depreciation in Q1 of 2020 will be slightly higher as we finalize the BOSS rollout in Canada and move to the next phase of our routing and scheduling journey as discussed earlier.

Sales, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter increased $19 million or 14% to $154.8 million or 30.6% of revenue up one-tenth of a percentage point from $135.8 million or 30.5% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2018. The increase in the percent of revenues is primarily due to insurance and claims and acquisitions, particularly advertising spend for Clark that was not in our 2018 number.

Before I review our cash position, I want to update the state of our current cash flow. As I mentioned on the Q3 call, we have accelerated our free cash flow by over $40 million for the year, which compares to an average of around $20 million over the past five years. Not only do we see benefits to our cash flow related to the acquisition of Clark Pest Control, but we will also see some residual improvements from our pension transition.

As for our cash position for the period ended December 31, 2019, we spent $430.6 million on acquisitions, compared to $76.8 million for same period last year. We paid $153.8 million on dividends and had $27.1 million of CapEx, which were both flat to 2018. We ended the period with $94.3 million in cash of which $74.1 million is held by foreign subsidiaries.

Yesterday, the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be paid on March 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business February 10, 2020. The cash dividends is 14.3% increase over the prior year's quarterly dividend. This marks the 18th consecutive year the Board has increased dividend by a minimum of 12%.

Gary, I will turn the call back over to you.

Gary Rollins

Thank you, Eddie. We are happy to take your questions at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks for the time. So, I think, just want to get a sense for what the current multiple you are seeing in the M&A market. I mean I think a larger competitor of yours is not going to doing deals for a while or at least they are going to be less aggressive on what they are going to be paying. I just wanted to see if that is impacting your planning for 2020 and if multiples do remain off peak in 2020, should we expect another outsized year, maybe not the year as large as 2019, but could 2020 be on another above the average type of year?

Gary Rollins

Yes, so [Mario] (Ph), I will just say that yes there is no question within the industry that several within the industry have paid above historical rate. We did have the largest acquisition in our Company's history, which obviously from a multiple perspective was a little bit higher than what we have paid historically. But, we have not deviated from the average acquisition that we have.

We have not deviated from our normal history, which has been somewhere between 1.25, 1.75 times to annual revenue. And it really comes down to the selection of that seller and then they can making the decision on what it is that they are trying to accomplish. If that seller is just trying to get the largest dollar that they can out there,, there are competitors in the market that as you stated have paid higher multiples.

We have been very diligent with that, and I think we have made some great selection and John is really more involved in that on a day-to-day basis and I don’t know if he has something else you would you like to add to that.

John Wilson

I don't know if I have much, I would say 2019 would be really rather hard to talk and I can only think that they will go down from there. I don't know anybody’s guess as to how much, but we want to maintain the discipline in our approach, but then be willing to go a little extra mile when it is a very solid company.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then just as a quick question on your connected technology and just wondering if you can give us a sense as how many of your customers are using technology or how many locations connected technology is already at ? And I guess where that fits into your technology roadmap overall. I just didn’t know how big or how fast you wanted that to be longer-term.

Gary Rollins

Yes. We have been testing connected technology for several years now. We have our technology, our IT group as well as our technical support group are contently testing all the technology and of course as I’m sure you are going to assume that it is changing rapidly. We have customers that are using different products.

At this point in time, we are not in a position to make any sort of material change to what we are doing today. We feel very prepared that if and when there is an industry shift or change or a customer need, we are ready to be able to respond to that. But, I think, at this point in time, we are just that continuing doing to what we are doing from a service perspective and what we would supplement it is appropriate from there.

Eddie Northen

And I would like to add to add, one advantage I think that we have is that several of our brands are using different software. So, we are really in a position to monitor the successes and the features that exist and of course as always to use best product. We will be converting BOSS in less than this next year. At this point, it is certainly the superior of everything that is out there, but I think it is worthwhile that we can watch carefully what other products are available.

Gary Rollins

And every time, to add to that, every time we do that it gives us the ability to be able to link in any connected technology in a more efficient manner. But, I think we have some really smart people in our team, that are looking at this both from the technology and technical support side and I feel very confident where we are at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Jamie Clement of Buckingham Research.

Jamie Clement

Alright. Good morning gentlemen and thanks for taking my question.

Gary Rollins

Good morning, Jamie.

Jamie Clement

Guys, although its early in earnings season, it seems like some of the industries out there that advertise heavily, and I have got just sort of restaurant chains in mind. I have discussed with investors on their calls that, with elections in front of us, that there might be a little bit of margin pressure from increasing advertising and marketing costs.

I don't recall that being called out as much four years ago. Is that something you have your eyes on or you know did it impact you four years ago, or can you just tweak their mix and really have it. Not much of an issue?

Eddie Northen

You know Kevin Smith is our CMO and he has been up against this hurdle, not specifically the one that you are talking about, but the elections, but he has been up against this hurdle with potential for rising cost in this area for the last several years. You know digital marketing, we shifted to digital marketing tremendously over the last six years and as everyone knows the cost in those areas continue to escalate.

But, Kevin's budget for advertising has not changed over that time period as far as percent to revenue. So, he and his team had done a tremendous job just figuring out, how do we still create the number of leads that we need by the different service lines, using the different opportunities that are out there.

Some of that is going to be things like advertising on billboards, some of it is going to be commercial advertising, some of it going to be through digital, but he uses the total bucket and I goes through and figures out a way to be able to create that demand that we need in order to be able to grow our business and I don't see this 2020 year being any different for the results that he will be able to go through and create.

Jamie Clement

Okay. Great, Eddie. Just one final thing. The strong termite numbers that you reported for the quarter and obviously they have been very good for the last couple of years. During the quarter and kind of bigger picture looking back over last year or two, has there been a disproportionate level of growth internationally in your termite reported segment versus domestically or they both pretty consistent? I'm thinking about climate differences in places like Australia and that kind of thing.

Eddie Northen

Yes. You know, we don't break things out by geographic areas. But, I would say in general, we have not seen any sort of specific area that has been tremendously different. Our folks have done a great job growing this product across all of our markets. Within the U.S. we have done a tremendous job using our closing tools that we have, our in-house financing has been a big push or piece of that. Our sales folks have done a tremendous job.

And we can't get on this for a while with Gary and John talking about the quality of the service and people talk and when the quality of the services is what it is and we have great outcomes than we get an opportunity to have word of mouth then we get a chance to continue to cross sell, know when we have the largest residential set of customers that are out there. We get a chance to cross sell our pest control or our termite pet control customers.

Jamie Clement

Thank you all very much for your time, as always.

Eddie Northen

Thanks Jamie.

And next question comes from Tim Mulrooney of William Blair.

Tim Mulrooney

Good morning.

Gary Rollins

Good morning Tim.

Tim Mulrooney

Gary, thank you for the great history lesson on the termite business that was very informative. And John, you know, for the termite damage claims, you said claims expenses were below 1% of revenue for the full-year. Is that 1% of total revenue or 1% of termite revenue?

John Wilson

No, that is 1% of termite revenue.

Tim Mulrooney

Alright. I just wanted to make sure. That is what I thought, but I wanted to make sure. And, John, while you got you, can you also just talk about what you planned to do differently this year to prepare for the spring pest season, what were the primary takeaways from your recent meetings with business leaders or at least some that you can share with us publicly?

John Wilson

Yes. I think the single biggest thing would be to delay our sub staffing for the seasonality of our business to more of a just-in-time approach, that is a tricky tyro to walk and a tough labor market. But, that is what our field operators are really focused on doing this year.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. Thank you guys.

Our next question comes from Brian Butler of Stifel.

Brian Butler

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. You guys hear me?

John Wilson

Yes. Good morning.

Brian Butler

Okay. Great. I was hoping could you give a little bit of color maybe on organic growth in the 2020, I mean, it was strong in the back half of 2019. Is that a pace sustainable or there something out there that to put some pressure on that?

John Wilson

We don't know of anything right now that put pressure on it. I mean it is early in the year to be celebrating. January has been a much better month than it was a year ago, but you know you never know what mother nature is going to do as we move forward in time. You never know what storms might look like. You know, in 2017, we had two back-to-back storms, the two largest storms in our country's history that negatively impacted things.

So, there are a lot of variables that would come into play but given everything that we know today, we believe that, we are off to a good start and we have no reason to believe that we won't have a really good year from an organic growth perspective. With the growth of our Mosquito product now for the third year, as I mentioned during my prepared remarks, we continue to see great opportunity with that particular product as a cross sell opportunity.

We talked about our termite being able to grow as far as cross sell opportunity and we have been able to do that. So, I think a lot of very positive things that are going on, pricing is still very rational and we are able to see price increase. So, we feel very good about 2020 from an organic growth perspective.

Gary Rollins

And I think it is important to share that, this was the most disappointed year we have had for 22 years. So, you know, we think that, it was anomaly and I have never seen so many one-time charges in my experience, Eddie.

But, seriously, I mean, what we have learned from this past year, I think John hit on the head I think we have got too ambitious too soon, you can’t make the season and we had some disappointments due to mother nature, but I'm a believer of taking our mistakes and learning from them and benefiting from them and we had a very powerful Leaders Conference. Our people are optimistic, and with the technology that we enlisting we think we are going to have a good year.

Brian Butler

Okay. That is very helpful. And then one last one, on the cost, you had pointed out higher around Clark in the service. Is that limited to 2019 or should we think about those costs really kind of continuing forward into 2020?

Eddie Northen

Well, the purchase was close May 1st. So, by May 1st we will be lapping at that point in time, but it will be new until then.

Brian Butler

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Seth Weber

Gary Rollins

Good morning.

Seth Weber

Just following up on that last question. Just to make sure I'm understanding the insurance claims issue. Does that continuing to be an overhang in next year or is this kind of do you feel like you have isolated here in the fourth quarter? Does that become, until you install the new technology, the new vehicles, better training and what not, do you expect to see this elevated level into next year, sorry for the clarification.

Gary Rollins

No. I appreciate you asking that question. We do not continue to see an issue as we move forward. We believe that this is a little bit an anomaly from the two items that I pointed out. The industry for the first time in several years, insurance rates increased dramatically, some commercial groups would have strong double-digits that they talk about.

Our increase in casualty in total was about 5% and I think a piece of that was managing our automotive claims year-over-year, but we feel as though with the enhancements that we are going to have from a technology perspective with the vehicles as well as the continual training that, we will see a positive results to come from that.

When you look at our total claims in the automotive side, again those are down. So, we know that, that will pay dividends as we go forward in time.

Seth Weber

Okay. And is it possible splice comments that impact in the gross margin in the quarter on just the insurance portion of that?

Gary Rollins

I don't know that number on top of my head. I'm sure that we have that in our break out. I don't know that off the top of my head. It was penny or two in total for our earnings. So, you could make kind of a rough idea from that perspective.

Seth Weber

Okay. And then when you talked about the expected, I think it was 150 or 200 basis points of additional margin improvement over the next several years from some of the new initiatives and things. I guess, is that off of a kind of current levels, is that off of pre-Clark margin? I just want to make sure I understand what the baseline is for that compare. Thanks.

Eddie Northen

Well, once Clark lapse, we will have less of a negative comparison from that. So, you could really look at it from the pre-Clark levels and say this is going to enhance our overall operations as moving forward about a 150 to 250 basis points.

Seth Weber

Okay. I'm sorry, what was the timing on that?

Eddie Northen

Next two to three years.

Seth Weber

Two, three. Okay. That is all I had. Thank you very much.

Eddie Northen

Thanks.

Operator

Tim Mulrooney

Hey. Thank you for taking my follow-up question. Eddie, I saw that you guys used cash to pay down debt a little bit more in the fourth quarter. Can you remind me what your capital allocation plans are for 2020 with respect to debt pay down? I'm trying to get a handle on how much cash you would left over after that for M&A and dividend.

Eddie Northen

Well, that is our number priority and the fact that we have some debt right now will not keep us out of the market. If the right opportunity comes at a right valuation. But, we will keep that as our number one priority is to find and acquire good quality pest control companies, if they come about then we will continue to use that cash to be able to move forward with that.

Number two priority, we just announced that we were able to increase our dividend, and then from there, we will pay down our debt. So, if there are good quality opportunities that come to market and make sense to us, we are going to continue to move forward just like we have over the last several years. If that were to slow down some, then we will be able to be a bit more aggressive paying that debt down. So, that is kind of where we stand with that.

Tim Mulrooney

Got you. Thanks for the clarification.

Eddie Northen

Yes. Absolutely.

Operator

Gary Rollins

Well, thank you all for joining us today. We are very optimistic about our Company's opportunities going forward and appreciate your interest in our Company. We look forward to updating you on our progress on our first quarter call. Thanks again.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes this teleconference. You may now disconnect.