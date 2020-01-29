Natural Gas: The Return Of The Alaska Ridge

This means that, given all the data we have on hand today, unless the models turn dramatically bearish, the odds favor the longs.

Following the ECMWF-EPS 12z update, traders we surveyed pointed out two things we have to watch for carefully. The development of the Alaska ridge is the primary signal to watch for the incoming weather trend.

This results in the mid-west to be colder than normal, so on a heating demand basis, this is still neutral to bullish.

This 15-day outlook captures the incoming set-up well with a massive ridge development in Alaska, while the Southeast ridge develops.

Finally, the weather models all seem to be agreeing on the incoming weather pattern.

Welcome to the return of the Alaska ridge edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Source: WeatherModels.com

As a result, we can now start to see TDDs increase towards the back-end of the model.

Source: WeatherModels.com

Luckily, for us, the models are now starting to be in alignment that the Alaska ridge is coming with potentially more strengthening in the next 12 hours.

If so, we can see here how the heating demand forecast may move materially higher as the market has already priced in the lower forecast for now.

Source: WeatherModels.com

This means that, given the historical volatility of the weather models, the odds are starting to skew heavily in favor of the bulls. With TDDs projected to still be volatile, the Alaska ridge will basically determine whether we trend higher in TDDs or not. If the ridge strengthens, then we should see upside surprise.

Finally, coupling this with the technical chart, and we think this bottom may hold this time around.

In addition, there's another topic we want to address. A very astute subscriber wanted to inquire about the difference between the 2016 natural gas market and today's natural gas market. We responded with the following comparison, so we wanted to share it with you.

In 2016, natural gas storage finished winter at 2.477 Tcf. This winter? We are projected to finish at 1.865 Tcf.

As you can see in the chart above, the difference this time around is quite pronounced. In addition, 2016 didn't see production decrease until March, while we've seen production decrease since November.

As you can see, the rig count decline also started a lot earlier than 2016, making the production decrease this year more pronounced than the past.

This leads us to the fundamental balance which shows 2016 to still be oversupplied by this time of the year versus the deficit we are seeing now.

All of these data points just mean that, unless the weather models start showing a torch pattern, it is very unlikely we fall all the way to $1.6/MMBtu.

Combining this with what we are seeing on the latest weather model, we decided to go back long the UGAZ position we sold yesterday. We will know the outcome of the weather models in the next 12 hours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.