Amgen: At All-Time Highs, I'm Cautiously Optimistic

At the time, I recommend investors look at 2020 catalysts and hold onto their positions, but not add to them.

The company's new businesses are strong with significant potential. I am especially excited about the company's biosimilar business.

The company is facing a number of threats with its core business. Revenue across these core businesses could decline by billions.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a more than $130 billion multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, near Los Angeles. The company is one of the largest publicly traded healthcare companies in the world and has gone up more than 40% since 52-week lows in mid-2019. However, despite being at all-time highs, I'm cautiously optimistic that the company's impressive portfolio of assets will result in long-term returns.

Amgen - Adweek

Amgen Accomplishments and Future Highlights

Amgen made strong accomplishments on its 2019 goals and continues to remain focused on its goals for 2020 and beyond.

Amgen has focused on expanding its footprint and making acquisitions as they present itself. The most significant of these was the company's $13.2 billion acquisition of Otezla from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), in order for Bristol-Myers Squibb Celgene acquisition to get approved. The acquisition was significant - most analysts viewed the company as overpaying by $2 billion.

However, clearly, Amgen saw an opportunity - peak sales for the drugs are expected to reach $3 billion by 2024. The company likely sees synergies and margin improvements with other drugs in the portfolio.

Another major decision that Amgen made in 2019 was a new collaboration with BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE). Amgen acquired a 20.5% equity stake in BeiGene for $2.7 billion, making 2019 a year of acquisitions for the company - the company purchased almost $15 billion worth of different acquisitions. The company paid a 36% premium to BeiGene's share price, which isn't abnormal in the industry.

BeiGene is a major Chinese biotech company, and the deal involves a 50/50 profit share in China with three Amgen oncology products. Additionally, it will involve collaborations on 20 oncology medicines with $1.25 billion in BeiGene funding for clinical development. The deal is a major investment in Amgen's oncology portfolio, and this collaboration could significantly expand Amgen's presence in China.

This is huge because China is likely the largest oncology market in the world and is expected to almost double from its current size until 2025.

Going into 2020 and beyond, the company has a number of goals that will support continued accomplishments. The company expects that, combined with its recent Otezla purchase, it's now entering a long period of revenue growth going into the rest of the decade (Otezla has intellectual property exclusivity until 2028 in at least the United States).

The company, at the same time, is continuing to expand its pipeline, which should help support future revenue growth and reliability. Lastly, the company is maintaining its strong commitment to capital returns, which we'll discuss later on.

Amgen Asset Portfolio (Core Assets)

Let's start our focus on the company's long-term potential by discussing its core asset portfolios.

Amgen Cancer Portfolio - Amgen Investor Presentation

Let's start by discussing the company's Hematology and Oncology portfolio along with the growth potential of the company's core assets. The company expects sales from these markets of more than $5 billion in 2020. For reference, this is almost 25% of Amgen's revenue and, as a result of the growth, could be a larger part of the portfolio going forward.

The above 6 drugs resulted in more than $4.5 billion in revenue, so they're the most important drugs in the portfolio. Kyprolis and Xgeva are almost $3 billion of this. The company's Xgeva drug (almost $2 billion in annual revenue) has more protection here - its patents in major markets are supposed to last until 2025. That, combined with an additional year or two from lawsuits, should keep the company till late-2020s.

Kyprolis has estimated availability of generic drugs in 2027 - which puts it close to Xgeva for the majority of the company's hematology/oncology portfolio. This points to a potential cliff in the mid-2020s. Amgen seems to have seen this coming. The $2.7 billion BeiGene acquisition is a pure, oncology-focused deal with a focus on China and potential opportunities there.

Prolia is another drug worth paying attention too here - designed to treat bone cancer or bone problems in patients who have cancer. It's the same underlying compound as Xgeva, but designed for injections under the skin at a regular frequency versus targeted application (like Xgeva). However, the reliance on the same underlying compound means it has a similar late-2020s protection on its $2 billion in annual revenue.

In the healthcare markets, lasting a drug until the late-2020s is impressive, and it opens the company up to new R&D opportunities between now and then. One in five cancer patients in the U.S. receives an Amgen medicine, and growth in new products will make up for declines.

Amgen Inflammation - Amgen Investor Presentation

In inflammation, Amgen also has a core asset portfolio that it is focused on expanding. This is where the company's $13 billion Otezla acquisition comes in - it's expected to last until late-2028 before generics enter the market with most patents not expiring until 2023-2024. Sales are expected to reach $2 billion annually by 2020 already - and continued growth from future indications should support this.

Amgen's international presence will help the company - the drug has launched in 30 markets outside the US and should launch in additional going forward. Phase 3 test results are coming in 2020, which should result in additional labeling and indications in 2020. This could push peak sales up to $2.5 billion by 2023, according to some forecasts, making this a huge franchise by itself.

Enbrel is another major drug for the company - its annual revenue alone is more than $5 billion, meaning this drug alone is more than 25% of the company's revenue. It's used to treat more than 5 inflammatory conditions. Enbrel is already coming under patent attacks - it's facing court rulings, and it has faced 2 FDA approved generics.

Neulasta

This overview closes out with Neulasta, a drug that produces more than $4 billion in annual revenue for the company or roughly 20+% of its annual revenue. Neulasta can help the company make white blood cells after receiving cancer medications. Neulasta has seen sales drop more than 30% in the past year - it's started to face generic competition after its patents expire in 2015.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is the company here that is responsible for this generic - and new generics will likely come on over the next few years - the drug is huge. As a result, I expect revenue to continue to decrease until it hits a steady rate close to $1 billion annually.

Amgen Asset Portfolio (New Growth Opportunities)

As we can see, Amgen has an impressive core asset portfolio. Despite the company being at an all-time high, its P/E ratio is roughly 17, well below the S&P 500 P/E ratio of more than 24. More so, as we determined above, over the next decade, like many different biotech companies, Amgen faces a number of threats to its revenue. However, the company is focused on addressing these threats.

The lower P/E ratio means the market takes these threats seriously - and I do too - which is why, despite the growth opportunities we'll see below, I'm cautiously optimistic.

Amgen Osteoporosis - Amgen Investor Presentation

Osteoporosis is a disease where the bone loses its density. It's extremely common in postmenopausal women, the decrease in Estrogen in their bodies leads to more bone re-absorption than formation, thereby weakening their bones. Amgen already has some drugs that are focused on bone issues like Prolia and Xgeva, but Evenity is a dedicated drug designed to help older women specifically.

There are an estimated 8.9 million osteoporotic fractures per year globally, or one in three women over the age of 50. Evenity provides an innovative option to help build bone density. Now, there are still some health concerns around the drug, specifically in terms of cardiac issues observed in Phase 3 studies. As a result, as of now, the drug is only approved in women with a high risk of fractures (estimated at ~$500 million/year).

However, with the drug recently coming online - it still has a ways to go with the potential studies and increased indication expansion. It's worth keeping an eye on. It's also worth noting that this drug goes hand in hand with Prolia and helps to support the company's overall bone cancer and bone health franchise. As we discussed above, Prolia and Xgeva have potential patent expiration issues in the mid-2020s, so Evenity is worth looking at here.

Amgen Migraine - Amgen Investor Presentation

Aimovig is another new growth opportunity here. The aim of the drug here is to help fight against migraines - one of the most debilitating diseases that someone can have. An estimated four million migraine patients in the United States are eligible for therapy here, and 300 thousand patients have been prescribed. The company has seen substantial continued increase in prescribers.

The drug is growing rapidly - it's only earned US sales, and it's backed up by four years of clinical data to attest its safety and efficacy. So far, its annual revenue is already up to more than $250 million annually. Annual revenue is expected to reach $1.2 billion, and with US patent expiration not until the early-2030s (indicating mid-2030s until generics), this could be a respectable drug in the portfolio going forward.

Also, given how significant migraines are, the use of this drug could continue to expand into almost all eligible patients.

Amgen Biosimilar - Amgen Investor Presentation

One more major source of growth for the company - and arguably the most exciting - is Amgen's biosimilar business. Biosimilars are a different business. They're based on using manufacturing capability to build quality drugs and low prices - but they don't come with patent expirations. The company's biosimilar basis is already at more than $600 million annualized or almost 10 thousand percent YoY growth.

The company is pursuing 10 biosimilars on molecules that generated $80 billion in 2019 sales. Among these was the company's recent Avsola approval, a biosimilar to Remicade. That drug alone had $5 billion in annual sales the previous year - although biosimilar competition will drag this down significantly. Amgen is showing off its manufacturing capacity here - and there's a multi-billion growth opportunity here.

More importantly, having a growing biosimilar business enables Amgen to, as it faces competition for its core drugs, be the company that creates those biosimilar drugs.

Amgen Catalysts

Amgen's accomplishments, core asset portfolio, and new opportunities define a number of catalysts for the company. Amgen should see significant growth in new opportunities business we discussed above, especially with migraine and osteoporosis, which could see annualized revenue at close to $2 billion annually.

Additionally, the company will see significant growth in its biosimilar business. We saw the Avsola approval towards the end of 2019, and the company, as we saw, is working on biosimilars for $80 billion of drugs (or 16x as much as the recent Avsola approval). These approvals should come online through the early-2020s, so I recommend investors keep a close eye on the business and the potential revenue growth.

Again, as Amgen said, this could be a multi-billion dollar business. Additionally, I recommend paying attention to the company's Otezla business. This recent acquisition should see sales quickly skyrocket to our peak of $2.5 billion, and new indications could help expand this. It's worth paying attention - biosimilars and these other drugs we've discussed could add more than $5 billion to revenue.

This would make up for declines in the company's overall $20 billion revenue base.

Amgen 2020 Data Rich Year - Amgen Investor Presentation

Additionally, the company is expecting significant data from other drugs early in the pipeline. The company is expecting Phase 3 data for Tezepelumab and Omecamtiv. Tezepelumab is a big one to keep an eye on - Asthma affects roughly 300 million people annually, and peak sales for the drug are already being estimated at $4.5 billion. Omecamtiv has peak drug estimates at ~$0.2 billion, making it much smaller.

There are a number of other Phase 1 and Phase 2 drugs in the pipeline that could be useful - however, these drugs are all mid-single digit years from being approved - if they are - Phase 1 and 2 programs are much earlier in the process and much riskier. However, as we discussed above, expanded indications for Otezla could be a huge part of growing revenue, and Amgen's existing oncology portfolio and expanded indications could justify the price paid to Bristol-Myers Squibb.

There is one quick catalyst I want to discuss here. Amgen is one of the largest biotech companies. Peer Bristol-Myers Squibb has closed on its Celgene acquisition and peer AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is focused on closing on its Allergan (NYSE:AGN) acquisition. These are both massive acquisitions, at $60 billion for Allergan and $74 billion for Celgene.

Amgen has so far focused on the smaller accretive acquisitions such as its BeiGene acquisition or its Otezla acquisition (roughly $15 billion worth). However, the company has yet to announce a planned acquisition on a larger scale. Some have suggested Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) as a target, which, with a $50 billion market capitalization, could be a reasonably sized target. However, it remains to be seen.

Amgen has said it's on the prowl, so what happens remains to be seen. It's also worth noting most of these mergers have been immediately accretive to earnings with synergies - they've also allowed the companies to use low interest debt but some share issuances. As a result, these mergers could help Amgen's earnings power going forward.

Putting this all together makes 2020 a year to watch from Amgen - from the potential for announced acquisitions to the company's biosimilar business - to its other businesses to data from new programs. I recommend investors keep an eye on these catalysts.

Amgen Risks

Amgen does have three major risks that are worth paying attention to. The first is major drug patent expiration, the second is new drugs not expanding, and the third is overall drug pricing pressures here.

The first risk is one that we've discussed above. A variety of the company's drugs face patent expirations over the decade. We've already discussed Neulasta which has gone from $4 billion to $3 billion in annualized sales over the past year. That's a respectable portion of the company's $20 billion in annual sales and can continue to decline going forward.

The company's Xgeva and Prolia sales are other drugs we discussed above that are at almost $4 billion in annualized sales. They both have patent expirations in the mid-2020s that could lead to them having biosimilar competition by 2027. The company will need to make up revenue from these drugs somehow, and it could need to come sooner if the company loses lawsuits.

The company's second risk is its new drugs not expanding. Obviously, the biosimilar business will continue to grow. However, with many different drugs, success won't be tied to a single drug. However, other major drugs in the pipeline such as Tezepelumab with $4.5 billion in predicted annualized sales might run into issues. That could hurt the company's ability to grow.

The company's last risk is the potential for drug pricing pressures. This is a major issue for drug companies, as indications and patents expand, and the drug grows the hike up prices. For example, Celgene's Revlimid saw prices raise from $6 thousand a month to $18 thousand from 2006 to 2018. Original patents can expire, but Celgene used patents to protect the drug. Congress members have begun to take a look.

The net result of this could lead to a single-payer healthcare system in the United States. That would lead to consumers paying much lower drug prices, and it could hurt profits. Whether this happens remains to be seen, but it's a risk worth paying attention to. These risks are worth paying attention to, but at all-time highs, I'm cautiously optimistic about the company's growth prospects and abilities to generate shareholder rewards.

I recommend current investors hold onto their stakes, while new investors hold off.

Conclusion

Amgen, at all-time highs, has a market capitalization of more than $130 billion. The company has an impressive asset portfolio with a number of quality drugs. However, it's trying to replace the billions in revenue that's going offline over the coming decade. Some of the company's new drugs and opportunities are very impressive, but they're worth paying attention to.

One of the most important things to pay attention to is the company's biosimilar business. This could potentially be a multi-billion dollar business and among other catalysts is worth looking at. I recommend investors who are currently invested hold onto their stock, but those who are considering investing hold off to see the company's 2020 catalysts.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you build and generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolio to generate high-yield returns for investors.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.