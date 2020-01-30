Goldman Sachs: Changing Culture Changes The Game

Scale is playing a dramatic part of the expansion, and this means that the division of the banking system between large and small banks is only growing.

Expansion of the biggest banks, however, has come primarily through organic expansion, supported by the latest technology, and not through acquisition.

Goldman Sachs, for years the best of the best, is now playing catch up, and its choices reflect where the banking industry, as a whole, appears to be going.

Last week, when Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) was announcing its quarterly earnings, David Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, reported that Goldman's consumer bank, Marcus, had experienced a 67 percent rise in deposits to $60 billion in less than a year.

Laura Noonan writes in the Financial Times about the change in culture that Goldman Sachs is going through and shares some of the excitement about the changes, but also does not leave out all the disruptions taking place within the company, given the transformation to the new internal culture.

The problem is that Mr. Solomon, who has been in this leadership position since October 2018, would like the cultural shift to be in place, now. The company waited a long time to change, as will be noted below, and now, must accept the fact that it is playing catch up.

The question investors must ask is how this "playing catch up" will put Goldman in the spectrum of big bank investments, especially as the biggest banks seem to be dominating, more than ever, the competitive environment.

Ms. Noonan quotes one banking rival:

"We used to all want to be Goldman Sachs, Now Goldman Sachs seems to want to be Citigroup or JPMorgan."

But things changed, and some banks, like Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), whose culture was not right for the times, made some changes, some good changes, and are not reaping the rewards of moving early.

Goldman Sachs did not change. They seemed to say, "everyone wanted to be like Goldman Sachs...why change?" Well, the market told Goldman Sachs in a way that the company could not ignore. Goldman's market capitalization has increased by only $0.2 billion between January 1, 2010, and January 23, 2020.

And the other "big" banks? Check out the chart.

But $60 billion in deposits…that is not a bad performance over such a short time frame. Goldman has done this through organic transformation. They are primarily growing internally.

And, this is what all the big banks are doing now. They are generating substantial internal growth. So, Goldman seems to be following the pattern.

Robert Armstrong writes that Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) have enjoyed a rise in consumer deposits of 44 percent in the five years ending in 2018 compared with only a 17 percent increase in a group of leading regional banks.

Even more dramatic, Bank of America and JPMorgan have increased their combined loan portfolios by $310 billion between 2015 and 2019, which is more than the total loan portfolio of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) - the fifth largest lender in the country. Here, we see the factor of scale coming into play.

This is an important picture to understand, and I believe that Goldman understands it. The largest banks are not expanding by acquisition. In fact, no bank is allowed to gain more than a 10 percent share of the country's deposits by acquisition.

But, Mr. Armstrong writes, "there is no hard limit on organic expansion." Mr. Armstrong concludes his article by writing, "The biggest banks are getting bigger fast, without buying a thing."

And, this plays into the advantage that Goldman and the other large banks have, scale.

And, behind all this activity is scale. The "new" Modern Corporation builds and thrives off of scale.

And, this is all taking place through organic expansion.

But that is not all that is going on at this level.

Robert Henderson writes in the Financial Times "Platforms Vie to Become the Connective Tissue of Wall Street."

"Big banks and asset managers are grappling with a common problem: how to link the scores of computer programs that dominate today's markets."

And, Goldman is right in the middle of this effort. It is trying to lead in achieving greater connectivity within the financial community.

These "special platforms that can combine systems across trading, portfolio management and investment banking, reducing the risk of glitches by allowing data based on one standard to be used across a range of applications. Helping the banks do that are providers such as OpenFin, Glue42, and ChartIQ, each hoping to become the connective tissue of Wall Street."

And, "There's a big shift from companies building to buying tech."

Ownership is also spread among the big banks. For example, existing shareholders of OpenFin, the largest, included JPMorgan, Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Wells Fargo. Goldman has its share as well in the mix.

"Backers of the technology hope it can extend well beyond finance. Insurance, telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, and even gambling are likely targets for expansion."

To summarize,

"The biggest banks are getting bigger fast, without buying a thing." And, Goldman is making its effort to join the crowd, be a member of this organically growing group. This says a lot about the changing nature of the banking industry. The big banks are accelerating the move to become even more dominant in the industry. And, to me, smaller banks don't have a real chance.

Furthermore, the regulators don't even seem to mind. Given the leanings of the current administration in Washington, DC, the biggest banks have their opening...and, they are in the process of taking it.

One additional, very important reason for the biggest banks to take this move is global competition. At one time, small banks were valued because they served local communities in a way that no larger bank, located miles away in a big city, could serve them.

Now, the financial system is really global, and American banks must be able to compete within this environment. And, they must be able to lead the world in the area of information technology.

In this respect, no "local" bank can really play in this game. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and others have created the environment for all areas, local and global, to be connected. Banking and finance are moving in the same direction. And, Goldman Sachs is going to be a player in this transformation. It is still working through its own cultural change, but it too will move on and be a major contributor to the new financial system. Right now, it is just lagging a little behind and copying the path of others.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.