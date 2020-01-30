AMD Earnings Okay, Not Great

After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter earnings results from chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). With the stock having soared over the past year, investors were hoping for large revenue growth from new products in 2020. While the headline results looked good for the final period of 2019, the report wasn't a total blockbuster, and thus, shares did not continue the major rally in the extended hours session.

For Q4 2019, AMD came in with revenues of $2.13 billion, beating the street's average estimate of $2.11 billion. The beat was primarily due to the Computing and Graphics segment, coming in with revenues of more than $1.66 billion, blowing away estimates for $1.50 billion. On the flip side, Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom revenues of $465 million badly missed the consensus for roughly $604 million.

AMD also came in with gross margins of 45%, beating street estimates for 44%. The company was also able to reduce principal debt of $524 million, substantially improving the net cash balance, and thus, the balance sheet, but that has resulted in some dilution from the convertible notes. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.32 beat the street by a penny and were up strongly from $0.24 in the year-ago period. For the year, revenues were up 4%, and non-GAAP EPS rose from $0.46 to $0.64.

With new product launches and the possibility of AMD stealing market share from chip giant Intel (INTC), estimates for this year have surged for the smaller name. As the table below shows, the street has gone from expecting less than 20% top line growth this year to the high 20s percentage wise, although that's partially due to 2019 estimates coming down.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page. *2020 growth rate based on 2019 estimate on that specific date)

When it comes to guidance, AMD management delivered a forecast that was a bit mixed, as detailed below:

For the first quarter of 2020, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $1.8 billion, plus or minus $50 million, an increase of approximately 42 percent year-over-year and a decrease of approximately 15 percent sequentially. The year-over-year increase is expected to be driven by strong growth of Ryzen, EPYC and Radeon product sales. The sequential decrease is driven primarily by negligible semi-custom revenue which continues to soften in advance of the ramp of next generation products, in addition to seasonality. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 46 percent in the first quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, AMD expects revenue growth of approximately 28 to 30 percent over 2019 driven by strength across all businesses. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 45 percent for 2020.

With the street average at $1.86 billion for the current period, Q1 is looking a bit light. Perhaps some of that is due to Intel delivering very strong guidance for this calendar period. The full year forecast from AMD management looks a little more impressive, with the street calling for 28% growth going into Tuesday's report. Strangely, this was the opposite of Intel's forecast, which was for a very strong Q1 but a weaker year after that.

In the end, guidance seems to be a repeat of what we saw a year ago. At the Q4 2018 report, AMD management guided light for Q1 2019 revenues but above expectations for the full year growth picture. When all was said and done, however, the "high single digit" original revenue growth forecast was not delivered on. We'll see if we get guidance cuts later this year, like we saw in 2019 from the company.

As I've mentioned in my past couple of AMD articles, short interest in the name has dropped considerably in recent months. With more than 5.4 million shares short covered in the first half of January, the total number is down under 88 million. As the chart below shows, that puts short interest at its lowest point since the end of 2016. This has likely helped in the rally, although as I've detailed previously, some of the short interest drop may be due to convertible bond hedgers unwinding their trades as debt has been converted in the past couple of quarters.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page)

In the end, AMD delivered an okay Q4 report, but it definitely wasn't as strong as some were hoping for. The company did finish last year stronger than expected, but it did miss its original revenue forecast for the year. Just like a year ago, Q1 guidance was light, but the full year number was strong. As a result, shares are down a little more than 4% an hour after the report, which seems like a fair reaction for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.