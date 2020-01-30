73 Dividend Boosts Declared January 20 And 27, 2020

$5k invested in this two-week collection of lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 38.7% less net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this late-January pack.

Financial Services companies with twenty-five hikes showed the most increases the past two weeks. Next best were the energy sector firms with fifteen.

The past two weeks Barron's listed 77 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged $0.00005 per M to $0.27 quarterly, and ranged 0.1% to 900% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 1/20 - 1/27/2020 updates.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your January 20 and 27 data from Barron's for 73 of 77 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts. The YCharts database failed to include the NYSE listings for Corts Trust for J. C. Penney Debentures CORTS 7.625% (KTP), Cortland Bancorp (CLDB), CABCO Trust for J. C. Penney Debentures (PFH) and a second issue of Shaw Communications (SJR) with an undisclosed dividend period dividend boosts for this final analysis.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18.81% To 50% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of January 20 and 27, 2021

Three of ten of these top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 20 and 27, 2021 were:

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) was projected to net $500.04, based on the median of estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 38% more than the market as a whole.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) was projected to net $439.78, based on the median of target estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 91% more than the market as a whole.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) was projected to net $884.45, based on the median of target estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% over the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $340.44, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 12% less than the market as a whole.

Capital Products Partners LP (CPLP) was projected to net $237.68, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% under the market as a whole.

UBS Group AG (UBS) was projected to net $207.95, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% over the market as a whole.

Shaw Communications Inc. was projected to net $106.11, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% under the market as a whole.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) was projected to net $201.50, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 49% over the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) was projected to net $189.48, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 27% under the market as a whole.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) was projected to net $188.06, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for BPMP.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.26% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 14% more than the market as a whole.

Source: wallpaperaccess.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks Showed Broker Target Gains (or Losses)

Source: YCharts.com

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 1/20-27/2020 by yield represented six energy firms, one from industrials, and three closed-end funds.

Those six energy representatives placed first through fifth, and tenth: Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) [1], Vermilion Energy Inc. [2], Western Midstream Partners LP [3], San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) [4], Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) [5], and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)[10].

Then the lone industrials equity placed sixth, Capital Product Partners [6]. Finally, three closed-end investment companies (CEICs) placed seventh through ninth: Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) [7]; Clough Global Equity (GLQ) [8]; Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEMKT:FTF)[9], to complete the January 20 & 27 dividend boosted list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten January 20-27 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 11.63% To 37.38% Upsides While (31) Four Down-Siders Dropped -1.65% to -3.47%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 38.7% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks Of 1/20 and 27/2021

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 1/20-27/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of eleven Morningstar sectors and closed-end investment funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 11.63% Vs. (33 ) 18.97% Net Gains by All Ten Come January 20-27, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 38.7% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced selection, Western Midstream Partners LP was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gains of 50%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of January 20-27 were: Permianville Royalty Trust; San Juan Royalty Trust; Permian Basin Royalty Trust; Cross Timbers Realty; Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust, with prices ranging from $2.04 to $9.71.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of January 20-27 were: Clough Global Opportunities Income Trust; Clough Global Equity; Capital Product Partners LP; Vermilion Energy Inc.; Western Midstream Partners LP, whose prices ranged from $9.73 to $18.27.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: wallpaperaccess.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.