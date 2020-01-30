Trimble Upside In Early 2020: Strong Earnings Potential

In general, I see all the signs we wish to see for a long earnings trade, and recommend an options trade that can hedge the downside over earnings.

The payoff curve over both the first three months of the year and over earnings is in favor of the bulls.

I see expected 8.6% gain over the next quarter, 5-6% of which will be from strong earnings.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is one of those rare tech companies aiming for niche markets instead of the general market. I like companies like these because the barrier of entry to niche markets is low if you’re one of the first but grows taller for your potential competitors once you enter the market. Trimble aims to provide technological solutions to industries that lag behind in technological adaptation (e.g., agriculture), and does so by engaging in large amounts of R&D as well as strategic acquisitions.

Niche, established companies such as Trimble have a larger degree of freedom with which to tackle their markets, and are thus arguably better protected against general market risk. Still, exposure to TRMB requires accepting some risk, particularly the slowing worldwide growth in many of the industries that Trimble serves. A couple of the industries with uncertain growth prospects include agriculture (lagging pain from tariffs, droughts in Brazil, etc.) and geospatial businesses (largely driven by China, which is slowing and increasingly uncertain due to potential 2019-nCoV threats).

Trimble is set to report its earnings in early February:

This stock has a roughly random earnings pattern, meaning that the bulls and bears both win 50% of the time. Being so, why play TRMB for earnings? The expected payoff is the answer: the average upside gain is 8%, while the downside gain is only 4%.

Of course, this means we want to play this trade in the long direction. We don’t want to trade during a run-up if the technical pattern is not supportive of a long position or if it implies a bearish reversal, though. To check this, I run a pattern analysis. While there is a wedge up (bearish), we also have a strong up channel with momentum, and my machine learning analysis supports the bulls:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

We see an expected 8.6% gain before the pattern repeats with a pullback. See if you can spot the pattern:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Other technical signals are mostly bullish. Based on the candlesticks, we have a breakout potential above the price of $44.22, which is where the narrow range 4 has its high set. We are also seeing higher lows, indicative of lasting upward momentum. Many more technical signs point to a long trade; you can review some on your own at StockTA:

(Source: StockTA)

However, a company riddled with debt or an increasing debt-to-equity ratio can fall hard on a bad earnings report. We check to see whether this is true of TRMB:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

In addition, we don’t want to see short interest - especially naked shorts - rising as we head into earnings. While high short volume isn’t always bad due to the possibility of a short-squeeze on earnings, a general trend of increasing short volume can be a hint that earnings will not meet expectations. For TRMB, short interest is rather high but spikes in short volume seem to dissipate rather quickly, as is happening now:

(Source: Naked Short Report)

Next, we check the seasonal patterns. A business often sees its stock outperform during certain times of the year, and we don’t want to be betting on the wrong side when earnings come around. As we see from TRMB’s seasonal patterns, going long in February has been a strong entry point, further supporting this long trade over the earnings in the month:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Note that the average February gain is roughly 6%, with three out of four Februaries ending in the green. This is roughly in line with the earnings payoffs I described at the beginning of this article: 8% * 0.75 + -4% * 0.25 = 5%, which is almost 6%. This typically implies that my earnings payoff curve is right.

That 1% difference can be explained by pre-earnings drift, the habit of a stock rising before good earnings (or falling before bad). Thus, it is often smart to enter a long earnings trade some time before earnings - though you can certainly enter the day before earnings. From the chart above and the pattern analysis, using late January (i.e., now) as an entry point is not dangerous and even boosts the Sharpe ratio in your favor.

In general, we see all the signs we wish to see for a long earnings trade. We hedge the downside - in spite of it being less than the upside - via options. Here is my proposed play:

Buy 2x Aug21 $45 calls

Sell 1x Feb21 $35 call

Opened at a net credit of roughly $200

An option strategy of this type allows for a special payoff curve, further emphasizing the already strong payoff curve that is in favor of the bulls. One way in which this strategy is unique is the staggering of expiration dates (the same expiration dates for the short and long calls would create a call ratio spread, whereas this is known as a call backspread). By staggering the expiration dates, we do suffer from a couple downsides, namely a lower net credit and a lower potential profit on a rally.

However, for quick trades that do not rely on extended rallies, backspreads such as these can maximize your short-term gains. In addition, should we be wrong here, we can write new call options after Feb21 for the next months, creating theta income while we wait for another chance at a rally. This is the primary advantage of this strategy, and it allows us to profit even if TRMB does not rally on earnings.

I expect TRMB to rally on earnings, and we have infinite profit potential on the upside. But in the case TRMB does not rally, we can simply write calls against our long calls to still profit. This is all performed without any upfront payment, giving us an exceptional payoff curve on an earnings trade that already has an exceptional payoff curve.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.