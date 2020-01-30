Barrick Gold's Huge Reduction In Net Debt

My minimum target for GOLD has risen from ~$18 to $22.50, even if gold stays flat.

With the prospects of having more cash than debt on the books in the not-too-distant future, Barrick has the ability to begin returning a high level of cash to shareholders.

Factoring in the proceeds from the Kalgoorlie sale, net debt at the end of 2019 could've been in the $2.0-2.25 billion range, or a ~$1 billion decline QoQ.

There is a burgeoning bull market occurring in physical gold and precious metal mining stocks. 2019 was an exceptional year for many producers in the sector, as the 15-20% rise in the gold price (from under $1,300 to over $1,500) would result in a surge of cash flow.

Most investors, though, remain severely underexposed to gold, and in particular, the mining stocks. For many, there might be a lack of conviction in the gold bull market. Others might be unfamiliar with the companies in the sector, and therefore, not aware of the substantial gains that have taken place or the incredible valuations that still exist.

Case in point, Barrick Gold (GOLD). It was up 38.5% (total return) in 2019, up over 80% since the September 2018 lows, and has more than tripled in value since its bear market bottom in the fall of 2015. Yet, I don't believe GOLD has even reverted to its mean yet; I still see significant upside.

I consider GOLD a must-own stock in any portfolio. As I have discussed before, you don't need to be bullish on physical gold to be bullish on Barrick. I foresee strong appreciation in the stock just from improving fundamentals alone. A rise in the physical metal will supercharge those gains.

It should be noted that Barrick's stock price has trounced the S&P 500 since the 2015 lows in the miner. If you include dividends, the return for GOLD is over 220%. Barrick also handily beat the 30%+ total return in the S&P last year.

In this article, I will explain why there are more gains (and likely outperformance) ahead for Barrick, even if the price of gold stays flat.

Net Debt Quickly Approaching Zero

My bullish thesis on Barrick has been supported by two things: 1. higher adjusted EBITDA (not from rising gold prices), and 2. net debt reaching the zero mark by 2020-2021.

As a result of those financial metrics drastically improving, Barrick's EV/EBITDA multiple would decline considerably assuming no movement in its stock price.

Focusing just on the debt side, Barrick has vastly lowered its net debt since 2012. At the midpoint of 2019, net debt was ~$3.65 billion, or 30% of what it was at the peak 7 years prior. It was clear that net debt would soon be $0 given estimated free cash flow and anticipated asset sales.

In Q3, the company generated over $500 million of free cash flow, resulting in net debt dropping to $3.16 billion.

While we are still waiting on Q4 financial results, there is going to be another huge drop in net debt for that quarter as well.

Debt Reduction Via Divestitures In Q4 2019 And Q1 2020

Barrick had discussed divesting itself of additional non-core assets, including its 50% stake in the Kalgoorlie gold mine and its Lumwana copper mine. Lagunas Norte was also possibly on the block. Estimates for these assets sales were around $1.5 billion.

In Q4, the company offloaded Kalgoorlie for $750 million. The transaction closed in December. With this sale, net debt would've dropped to $2.41 billion by the end of 2019 — assuming $0 free cash flow last quarter.

It should also be mentioned that Kalgoorlie's contribution to total EBITDA was minimal over the last several quarters. In Q3 2019, the mine had an AISC of $1,170 per ounce. With only 58,000 ounces of production, that equates to around $17 million of EBITDA. Barrick's total EBITDA for that quarter was $1.3 billion. Q2 2019 EBITDA from the mine was even less, as AISC at Kalgoorlie was slightly higher while the realized gold price was substantially lower. The loss of Kalgoorlie will have a negligible impact on Barrick's EBITDA.

The company also announced last month it had reached an agreement to sell its 90% stake in the Massawa mine in Senegal to Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) for a total consideration of up to US$430 million. Teranga will pay Barrick $380 million upfront in the form of $300 million in cash and $80 million in common shares. There is also a gold-linked contingent payment, which could result in Barrick receiving up to an additional $50 million in cash.

This transaction is still pending but should close this quarter.

Massawa is in the project stage and doesn't contribute to production.

Accounting for just the upfront cash portion of the Massawa sale, net debt will be around $2.1 billion by the close of Q1 2020. Again, this doesn't include any free cash flow.

Further Net Debt Reduction Via Free Cash Flow

I do believe that Barrick generated FCF last quarter, possibly quite strong free cash flow as well. I expect this trend to continue in 2020 and beyond.

In terms of operational metrics, Q3 2019 was solid for Barrick. Q4 2019 will be even more robust as gold production was 1.439 million ounces, a more than 10% QoQ increase. The company also stated that AISC dropped 6-8% QoQ.

Below I have highlighted where gold traded in Q4. It stayed around ~$1,500 during October, but then dipped and averaged around $1,460-1,480 in November, before finishing the year strong and closing above $1,520. The average price for the quarter was $1,483 per ounce, slightly higher than Q3 levels.

It's likely that Barrick's realized gold price saw a small increase as well in Q4, compared to the $1,476 per ounce realized price in Q3. This implies there was a further ~$75 per ounce of margin expansion in the fourth quarter.

Barrick estimated that attributable capital expenditures for 2019 would total $1.4–1.7 billion, with $1.1–1.3 billion of that being sustaining capital, and $300–400 million for growth projects. Through the first three quarters of last year, total attributable capital expenditures were $1.119 billion. We already know sustaining capital spent in Q4 given the AISC estimates, which means that the only unknown is growth capital. Even if the high end of growth CapEx is hit, Barrick should have delivered another quarter of robust free cash flow.

Also factoring in the proceeds from the Kalgoorlie sale, net debt at the end of the year could've been in the $2.0-2.25 billion range. That equates to a ~$1 billion (or 32%) decline in net debt QoQ if the midpoint of that range is achieved.

There will be higher capital expenditures this year, and a hefty $300 million payment to the Government of Tanzania, but the company should be able to continue to aggressively lower net debt as the year progresses. The $300 million of cash from the Massawa sale, additional asset sales, the price of gold now solidly above $1,500, and AISC under $1,000 per ounce for 2020 will all contribute to this $0 net debt achievement.

Now we have Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick, confirming my timeline, as on December 12, 2019, he said: "Barrick, by end of next year, or during next year, will be net debt zero."

This statement also implies Barrick is generating large quantities of free cash flow.

Increase In Dividend And Possible Share Buybacks Thanks To Improving Balance Sheet

With the prospects of having more cash than debt on the books in the not-too-distant future, Barrick can begin returning a high level of cash to shareholders.

The company already boosted its dividend by 25% back in November, with the yield now at 1.1%. With gold well above $1,500 and a growing cash balance, the dividend yield will likely continue to increase. I also want to mention that Barrick's current CEO Mark Bristow was CEO of Randgold before the merger with Barrick, and Randgold had a strong history of increasing its dividend.

Bristow doesn't seem as keen on share buybacks (prefers dividends or reinvesting in the business), but he realizes that investors want the company to start buying back stock, and there are internal discussions/debates occurring as well on the topic. Either way, more money will be returned to shareholders via a richer dividend yield or combination of higher dividend/share buybacks.

Target Price Has Risen

If Barrick's stock price remained stationary, its Enterprise Value would come down naturally because of the continued decline in net debt. That is one of the keys to my bullish thesis.

While at the same time, its EBITDA would be increasing thanks to the Nevada JV (which also includes significant cost savings that are a boost to earnings).

Last summer, Barrick was one of the most undervalued producers among the mid to large-cap gold mining stocks, as GOLD was trading at a substantial discount to Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Newmont (NEM) using future EV/EBITDA projections. Hence, Barrick didn't need higher metal prices to see its share price appreciate.

With the gold price now on the move, along with recent positive news on Barrick's net debt position, not only is my bullish thesis being confirmed, but the upside potential in the stock has increased even further.

In June of 2019, when Barrick's stock price was at $13.73, I stated:

I see, at minimum, a 30% increase in GOLD over the next 2 years and that's assuming no movement in the price of physical gold.

GOLD has increased by over 30% since that time and hit my target. But with the 17-18% surge in the physical metal, that equates to a ~25% increase in EBITDA on a forward-looking basis. This means my minimum target for GOLD has risen from ~$18 to $22.50. I think that target will be easily surpassed, as it would result in a breakout to new multi-year highs. As of today, GOLD is well-positioned on the chart to attempt this breakout.

Lower debt, higher EBITDA, increasing dividend, possible share buybacks, and still cheap valuation. GOLD remains one of the best stocks to own, even if physical gold does nothing over the next few years. If the bull market continues for the precious metal, then my price target is far too low.

