Cummins Has Buckled Up For The Road Ahead

The company has had a difficult 2019 but still benefits from decent moat due to its scale and brand.

Investment Thesis

2019 was tough for Cummins Inc (CMI) with declining revenues and management’s negative outlook. The company has a well-established global brand, a healthy forward dividend yield of 3.1% and valuation ratios 20% - 30% below its historical averages. With a record of 10 years of uninterrupted dividend growth and a low payout ratio, Cummins is set up for a great dividend play.

About Cummins

Cummins is a Fortune 500 company based out of Columbus, Indiana. The company was founded in 1919 and designs, manufactures, distributes, and services engines, power generation products, and filtration products. The company does business in about 190 countries and employs more than 62,000 people. It has a network of 6,000 dealers and 600 distributors. Cummins produces diesel and natural gas engines besides the newest addition of electric engines, with a total production of 1.3 million engines in 2018.

Cummins specializes in diesel engine manufacturing, deriving a majority of its revenues from customers who manufacture trucks, buses, and light-duty automotive products. Cummins has advantages to the mammoth in the industry, Caterpillar (CAT). Caterpillar’s business is spread across diesel engine manufacturing as well as forest, construction, and mining equipment. The greater focus on diesel engines has allowed Cummins to become the dominant player with 16 out of the 20 largest truck OEMs using Cummins products in their production. Furthermore, Cummins has a strong track record in research and development as it currently employs about 7700 engineers just for R&D, with R&D spending at 3.8% of revenues.

In 2018, the engine business generated 35% of revenue, distribution business 26%, components business 24%, and the power systems segment the remaining 15%. The company has recently added the electrified power segment vertical to its operations. This segment focuses on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Recent Developments and the run-up to Q42019 earnings

In 2018, Cummins' engines segment registered a healthy 18% sales growth, driven by the heavy and medium-duty trucks as well as global construction markets. However, 2019 has been a challenging year for the company. During the most recent 3Q2019, total revenues are down 3% Y-o-Y. The engine segment saw an 11% decline in revenues, while EBITDA declined by 16% as demand for trucks and construction equipment saw a worldwide downturn.

The components segment declined by 6% with EBITDA down by 0.7% Y-o-Y. The power systems segment registered 2% revenue growth Y-o-Y but EBITDA is down by 3%. Topline for the distribution segment recorded 4% growth Y-o-Y with EBITDA up 20%.

All eyes will now be on the revenue development for Q42019. Management has revised its forecast on various segments with lower guidance.

Looking back, revenues have risen quite reasonably over the years except for 2012-13 and 2016, which is understandable given the cyclical nature of the business environment in which Cummins operates. Gross margins and operating margins have also been remarkably consistent. Cummins seems to be a very stable business in over the long-term lifecycle.

Source: Author's own calculation based on Morningstar

Valuation

In terms of valuation, we looked at the current Price to Sales, Price to Earnings, Price to Cash Flow, and Price to Book ratios and compared them with the 5-year and 10-year averages. On all of those metrics, Cummins is reasonably placed at the moment. The current price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6 is 30% below the 5 and 10-year averages in the 15-16 region. The rest of the ratios are down about 10-20%. The price-to-book ratio is on level with the historical averages.

Source: Morningstar

Dividend Yield Analysis

We like to add another dimension to our valuation analysis for a stock and it involves dividends. We believe that by looking at the dividend yields and comparing them to historical levels, we can get an indication as to whether the stock is undervalued or overvalued. This approach works best for companies that have had stable earnings, uninterrupted dividends for decades, and a stable payout ratio. Our thesis is that dividend yield mean reversion tends to play out over a longer-term in such stable businesses.

First, let us look at the dividend yield compared to the historical average.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield has been quite volatile over the last 10 years, with a low of 0.8% during 2010-11, and highs of +4.5% during 2015-16. The current TTM dividend yield just shy of 3% is comfortably above the 10-year average yield of 2.3%. The dividend yield has only been above the current level for about two of the last 10 years. From a dividend yield perspective, this looks promising.

Second, let us look at the dividend payout ratio. It is desirable to have a stable payout ratio which is not too high. A very high payout ratio indicates that there is limited room for any further adjustments in case of turning business cycles. The sustainability of such high payouts over a longer duration also comes into question.

Source: Author's own calculation based on Morningstar

Cummins has been paying dividends since the 1980s and has been growing its dividend payouts every year since 2005, except during the 2008-09 financial crisis, where the dividend was frozen. The dividend has been increased quite aggressively at ~ 20% CAGR the last 10 years, with the most recent dividend hike at a respectable 5.4%.

The dividend payout ratio has been below 57% during the period, which leaves room for future increases. The free cash flow payout ratio has been within the 30-50% range. Essentially, about half of the available cash is being paid out as dividends, leaving the other half for reinvestments and future growth-oriented initiatives. In terms of earnings and free cash flow, the dividend is very well covered.

Bright Future Prospects

A worldwide trend towards tighter emissions regulations and higher fuel efficiency standards has the potential to increase the demand for the company's engine products. Cummins is known to produce higher quality and more reliable engines than its peers.

It is true that the auto industry is undergoing disruption from electric vehicles. Therefore, companies that have the right foundations in place are the ones that will survive. Cummins has a strong brand name, a vast global distribution network, and a worldwide technical/customer support capability. These are factors that represent a strong moat that can allow the company to harvest future growth and make its way through the transforming auto industry landscape.

source

Investment Risks

The trend towards electric vehicles is sure to affect any business which has ICE engines at the core of its business model. An increasing push towards sustainability and the focus of governments around the world to meet the Paris Climate Accord's goals can lead to a situation in which alternative technologies, like EVs, fill the gap which ICE-based technologies cannot address. Cummins is already well aware of this shift, and showcased their latest invention in November 2019: a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck.

source

Even though Cummins is aware of the changes ahead showcasing their great innovations and ingenuity, it is difficult to tell if Cummins will come out as the winner in the post ICE era.

The high customer concentration is another risk to highlight; Its top customer PACCAR accounts for 15 percent of sales (as of 2018), and the top four customers represent 35 percent of sales. Any decline in the business of these customers can significantly impact Cummins.

Finally, the trade war between the US and China has a major impact on Cummins as almost 8.5% of the topline derives from China. Not only that, but the company also relies on a global supply chain for sourcing raw materials, components, and systems that are needed to manufacture products sold across the world. Any disruption in this supply chain due to trade frictions can affect business in multiple countries. The current global political scenario is such that there are nationalistic governments in multiple countries and trade tensions have been running high during the past few months.

Conclusion

Cummins has had a long track record of being a leader in the auto engines business. The company has developed a strong moat by building a brand and a reputation for quality and reliable products. It has an extensive global network for dealers and customer support.

While the industry is cyclical, Cummins has grown its earnings fairly consistently when looking at a longer-term horizon. It has had a few hiccups along the way, but that can be expected given the cyclical nature of the sector in which it operates and the disruption that the auto industry is going through with the arrival of electric vehicles.

Growth prospects at the moment do not look very encouraging. However, the company has a strong focus on innovation and R&D as it spends about 3.8% of its revenues on new product development. The company has also recognized the magnitude of change that electric vehicles are causing and has, therefore, launched a new electrical segment. If one was to bet on a company to successfully navigate the current disruption by transitioning towards newer technologies, then Cummins would be a good candidate.

The company seems undervalued from a valuation ratios point of view, while the dividend yield is above the 10-year average. We believe that Cummins would be a good long term play and one can look to enter into a position. The dividend yield will prove as a nice comfort for investors while waiting for the valuation metrics to expand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.