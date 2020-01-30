Boeing Surprises Positively

Boeing (BA) reported Q4 2019 earnings and full-year earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday. Those of you who regularly follow my work probably have noticed that the reported figures significantly differ from what I anticipated earlier. In short, I expected a $6B-11.5B update to the Boeing 737 MAX-related liabilities. Boeing only added $2.6B and on top of that we were expecting a possible $3.5B charge related to halting the Boeing 737 MAX production line. I wasn’t far off with the Boeing 737 production stop costs, but Boeing has chosen to expense those $4B in costs as they occur and that is something we also took into consideration.

Source: Eurocontrol

I will be analyzing the quarterly results in a future piece, but in order to do so I think it is important to look at how the grounding costs have developed, because the added grounding costs really are a lot lower than many, including me, anticipated. The market also seems to recognize this as shares are trading up over two percent at the time of writing.

Modest increase in liabilities

Figure 1: Estimated liabilities due to 15-month grounding

The figure above shows our prior expectations for a 15-month grounding. Important is the outer right bar showing $11.8B in liabilities. Roughly $5.6B had already been recognized, meaning that at minimum I was expecting $6.2B to be added to Boeing’s liabilities tally. However, what we saw is that the Boeing 737 MAX liabilities were updated by just $2.6B. We did some digging into our model and what we found is that this $8.2B in costs would match a 12-month grounding assumption on profit levels comparable to that of Ryanair (RYAAY). If Boeing would be able to cut the cost spiraling at 12 months, that would be a good thing for the company. However, I don’t think that is what the numbers reflect.

The update to the liabilities was $2.6B, partially reflecting that some $1.4B in cash went to customers. In total, the MAX costs are $5.61B plus $1.4B, which already has been paid, plus the $2.6B update. So that brings us to $9.61B, which is $2.2B lower than what we had anticipated. $2.2B is a lot of money, but given the little information that is known, I’d say that the gap is not huge either.

Previously, I pointed at the two things for Boeing to reduce costs:

Reducing the grounding duration. Assess customer compensation on a customer-by-customer basis.

With Muilenburg as Boeing’s leader, there was a big pressure to reduce the grounding duration. That attempt, luckily, was unsuccessful. So, the best chances for Boeing to reduce the costs was and still is by looking at the missed airline profits case by case. I previously expected that customer compensation would be somewhere between profit figures we see at Ryanair and those that we see at a company such as Southwest Airlines (LUV). However, what I found after testing against various missed profit per passenger scenarios is that the missed profits per passenger are in line with the industry standard, which is lower than what we see at Southwest or Ryanair.

In June 2019, IATA expected $6.22 in profits per passenger for 2019. It really shows how slim margins actually are. Since then, expected margins have come down to $5.70 per passenger. Modeling the hardest industry average impact on the Boeing 737 MAX cost balance, we get the following:

Figure 1: Estimated liabilities due to 15-month grounding on industry average profits

What we see is that by using industry average profits, the actual costs of the grounding are more in line with what Boeing outlined in its earnings release, with the cash payments that occurred being added back to compute the full liabilities recorded over the duration of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to date. In fact, the difference is just 1%.

Conclusion

While Boeing’s results are not pretty by any stretch, I think the update to the liabilities is a positive. Important to consider is the fact that while the liabilities tally (due to the grounding) increased by $2.6B, this was net of $1.4B in customer compensation. So the total addition was $4B. What this suggests is that instead of margins in between that of the highest profitable Boeing 737 operators in North America and Europe being reflective of the customer compensation patterns, industry average profits per passenger are more reflective. To Boeing, such a profit per passenger assumption would be a positive as it is significantly lower than the profits the most established airlines realize.

Also for the sake of analysis, it is important to not only analyze the numbers before hand and come up with estimates but also to back-test. By doing so, we were able to sharpen our assumptions where needed, which is valuable as many of the assumptions have to be made by the analyst since Boeing does not provide a lot of clarity that allows to quantify the costs. With our renewed assumption we found that costs differ 1% from what was to be expected and we also found that our previous assumptions sketched a cost picture that was too grim. It’s not to say that Boeing’s problems are over now, because we are going to see cash pressures persist in 2020 and maybe even beyond that there will be some pressure in 2021 as Boeing ramps up production (partially offset by the prospect of a recovered production profile).

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.





Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.