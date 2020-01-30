American Financial Group: An Under-Appreciated Compounder

Diversified lines of business allow for optimal capital allocation to lines of business that generate the highest returns.

Thesis

American Financial Group (AFG) represents a compelling investment opportunity for the long-term investor looking for a steady compounding of capital. AFG's diversified business lines, consistent and industry leading underwriting results, and significant insider ownership should lead to their total shareholder returns continuing to outpace not only industry peers, but the broader market as a whole. AFG has under performed both the S&P 500 and a number of other specialty P&C underwriters over the last 2 years due to concerns about low interest rates negatively impacting their life insurance business and more recently concerns about poor crop results in their P&C business.

Source: Koyfin

However, I believe these risks are fully known by the market and I believe AFG can grow through these concerns due to their diversified business model. As a result, I believe now represents an opportunistic time to buy AFG at a discount to its own historical valuation as well as the valuations of other high quality P&C peers.

Source: Koyfin

Company Overview

American Financial Group, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, is the holding company for Great American Insurance Company. AFG operates in the property and casualty insurance industry, with over 30 different product lines, as well as the life insurance industry via its sales of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities. AFG is led by brothers Carl and Craig Lindner, who serve as co-CEO's and each run the P&C and annuity segment, respectively. AFG's diversified business model combined with prudent capital allocation by the management team has allowed the company to generate superior shareholder returns over the past 10 years.

Source: Company Investor Presentation. KBW Conference (9/4/19)

Capital Flexibility and Superior Underwriting Results

The key to AFG's superior shareholder returns is the combination of its willingness and ability to allocate capital to the business segment generating the best return on equity.

In terms of the ability to allocate capital to its highest return businesses, AFG is afforded this flexibility due to a diversity of product offerings and excess capital. Let's start with product diversity, which begins with the decision of whether to allocate capital to the P&C segment or the annuity segment. If P&C pricing is in a soft market, AFG can allocate capital to its annuity segment. Conversely, if spread in its annuity segment are pressured, management has the option of allocating capital to one of its P&C lines. Within the P&C segment, AFG has over 30 business lines, which gives management additional flexibility when considering capital deployment options.

Source: Company Investor Presentation. KBW Conference (9/4/19)

As you can see above, AFG broad product offering affords management multiple avenues for capital deployment. This might lead to some concern that business line managers would request capital for growth that is not justified. However, the compensation structure for underwriters that is based on a combination of loss ratios and return on equity mitigates this risk.

Source: Company Investor Presentation. KBW Conference (9/4/19)

The proof that this incentive compensation structure combined with capital flexibility results in above average underwriting results can be seen in the company's results compared to the industry.

Source: Company Investor Presentation. KBW Conference (9/4/19)

As shown above, AFG has a consistent history of superior underwriting results in both hard and soft markets. Additionally, AFG's underwriting results stack up favorably versus their highest quality peers.

Source: Company Investor Presentation. KBW Conference (9/4/19)

Underwriting consistency has also been exhibited in the company's annuity segment, where annuity earnings have grown at a +12% CAGR over the last 9 years.

Source: Company Investor Presentation. KBW Conference (9/4/19)

Management's willingness to allocate capital appropriately is driven by the high insider ownership within the Company, which closely aligns management and shareholders.

Source: Company Investor Presentation. KBW Conference (9/4/19)

While management has clearly demonstrated a consistent track record of prudent capital allocation, it must also have the ability to make these decisions. I have already discussed the product diversity, but the second piece to the ability equation is the excess capital that AFG maintains. By operating with excess capital management has the flexibility to pursue organic growth, M&A or simply return capital to shareholders if the returns of the first two options are not justified.

Source: Company Investor Presentation. KBW Conference (9/4/19)

As shown above, with consistent regular annual dividend increases and special dividends, investors are paid to wait for better capital deployment opportunities in the form of organic growth or M&A.

Risks

1) Low interest rates could negatively impact the spread the company earns in its annuity business if the company is unable to lower the rates it pays its policyholders.

2) Soft market across the broader P&C business lines that AFG underwrites could negatively impact the underwriting results in its P&C segment.

3) Key man risk given that the 2 brothers run the two business segments for AFG. To the extent that the Lindners sell stock or decide to leave the business, I believe this would be negative for AFG.

Summary

In summary, AFG has shown a consistent track record of strong underwriting results in each of its business lines. Furthermore, with significant insider ownership, investors should be comfortable that management will continue to operate the business in a manner that produces the best returns for shareholders. For long-term investors, AFG should be a core portfolio holding and I believe the recent share price under performance of AFG gives investors an opportunity to add to the position at a compelling valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.