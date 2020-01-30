Halliburton's Strategic Posture Is Encouraging, But Benefits Are Not Imminent

Halliburton Lacks The Exuberance

As Halliburton (HAL) increasingly diversifies its operations outside North America, it mitigates the risks arising from a North American slowdown. To protect margins, the company may not undertake projects and activities that provide low returns following the fracking and completions activity slowdown. Also, it is yet to clean up a leveraged balance sheet. However, the free cash flow (or FCF) is likely to improve in 2020 when capex falls. I suspect Halliburton stock price does not have enough catalysts to push it upwards in the short run.

On the other hand, activity improvement, better pricing on new contracts and margin expansion in many of the international operations, particularly in the Drilling and Evaluation division, can mitigate some of the adverse effects. Halliburton has recently set a significant cost reduction target to improve margins. If the energy price environment improves, as expected by company management, it can get back in investors’ favor in 2H 2020.

North America Market Strategies

Although Halliburton is gradually shifting away from its revenue base, it will continue to be one of the top energy equipment and service providers in North America. Since Q4 2018, the company’s revenues generated in North America declined from 62% to 45% in Q4 2019. With a possibility of reducing 10% further reduction in capex, operators are likely to allocate the budget on completions activity rather than on E&P activities. Considering the steady fall in the natural gas price in the past year, the outlook in North America does not evoke much optimism. As the operators adjust budget and prioritize activity, Halliburton will target projects that offer either relatively higher returns or higher utilization of existing fleets, which means it may not undertake projects and activities that provide low returns. While this can protect margins, the top line in North America is more likely to decline in Q1 2020.

To reduce capital outlay and improve margin, HAL may focus on technology-centric solutions like integrated completions offering and the iCruise rotary steerable system. As the hydraulic fracturing activities fell out of favor, the company has started focusing on increasing revenues from services per well. Investors may note that despite the onshore market softness, the company’s revenues from wireline and perforating services, artificial lift and specialty chemical product lines increased by double digits, which is remarkable. Since fracturing activity has become relatively less profitable, Halliburton is restructuring the ways to lower unit costs and improve margins.

In recent times, multiwell pad penetration, increase in well lateral length and higher proppant use caused redundancy in pressure pumping services, which resulted in horsepower attrition in the market in 2019 compared to a year ago. The U.S. onshore rig count decreased by 11% in Q4 compared to Q3. Consequently, the company retired 22% of the available fracturing horsepower by the end of 2019, which will allow it to maintain a balance between equipment supply and anticipated demand in 2020. I will discuss the cost side of the initiatives in the following section.

As a result of the pressure pumping and well construction activity weaknesses discussed above, Halliburton’s revenues from North America declined by 21% in Q4 compared to Q3. However, completion tool sales in the Gulf of Mexico did improve in Q4. We may be quite far from the end of this cycle. In early 2020, the service industry can augment the working fleets by cannibalizing idle equipment for parts and new sideline pumps. Ultimately, the total available horsepower capacity in the market needs to come down for profitable existence of the OFS companies.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

In Q4, Halliburton started a $300 million annualized cost savings and service delivery improvement strategy through personnel reduction and real estate rationalization. As a part of its strategy, the company is also exiting operations in which returns have fallen below its expectations. To that regard, in Q4, it recognized $2.2 billion of impairments charges (pre-tax) associated with pressure pumping and legacy drilling equipment. As a result of the decline in the asset base, it saved $35 million by way of a reduction in depreciation and amortization expense, which added $0.03 to the EPS.

What Do The Industry Indicators Suggest?

Halliburton’s management is relatively bullish about the crude oil price in 2020. Energy demand, according to company management, will remain steady, while U.S. energy production is likely to plateau due to capex curtailment. On top of that, the geopolitical factors, after discounting into the pricing, would keep it at an elevated level.

So far, however, U.S. crude oil production has maintained its high growth rate. It grew by 9.4% in the U.S in the past year, while in the rest of the world it decreased by 2.5% during this period. Crude oil price has increased by 11% in the past year. Typically, the price stability would encourage the oilfield equipment & service (or OFS) providers, although lower U.S. production will hamper their healthy revenue and margin potential.

The EIA expects crude oil prices to increase from the current level to $65 per barrel in 2020 and reach $68 per barrel in 2021, which is consistent with Halliburton’s forecast. Even Schlumberger’s (SLB) management believes that the tightening market fundamentals will be the primary driver of upward price pressures in the short-to-medium term. Before we see the upside from international energy markets, we must understand the North American side of the company’s business.

International Market Strategies

As the international operation gains increasing prominence in HAL’s portfolio, I expect a considerable part of the North America deceleration will be compensated by growing international energy market activity. Halliburton's management expects international capex to increase by mid-single digits. The company expects to score a growth rate above the market capex growth as well as expand margin in 2020. I think the impending growth drivers will be the resolution of political issues in Latin America, an increase in the number of offshore project awards and natural gas activity expansion in the Middle East. The company’s Drilling and Evaluation division, in 2020, will benefit from the contracts in Norway and the rollout of the iCruise directional drilling platform. On top of that, I think higher utilization in the North Sea and the Asia Pacific will result in a higher operating margin in international markets in FY2020.

In Q4, the most influential performer for Halliburton was the Middle East/Asia region, which saw revenues increasing by 18.5% sequentially. Higher pressure pumping activity in Australia and Asia, higher year-end incompletion tool sales and robust sales growth in multiple product service lines in India and China, along with the Middle East, resulted in the revenue jump. Latin America was relatively weak (1.6% sequential decline) due to decreased testing activity in Argentina. In Mexico and Colombia, however, performance improved in Q4 due to increased project management activity and higher tool sales.

In contrast to North America, where pricing is still far from a recovery, pricing for its products and services is on an uptrend in international markets. With about one-third of the backlog coming from new contracts, the entire pricing economics is projected to move north with better pricing for new deals. I think with better capex management, improvement in pricing will mitigate much of the loss on the operating margin from North America.

Analyzing Recent Performance

From Q3 to Q4, Halliburton’s Drilling and Evaluation (or D&E) segment revenues increased by 4.4%, while the segment operating margin inflated to 10.5% from 7.3%. The sales decline reflected an energy activity spurt in the Middle East/Asia. We can expect the D&E division revenue to continue to perform well in Q1 2020 following the international project commission and the iCruise drilling platform rollout. The Completion and Production (C&P) division, on the other hand, saw a sharp revenue fall (12.8% down) in Q4 compared to a quarter. The segment operating margin, however, remained firm in Q4.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Halliburton has kept its dividend nearly unchanged for the past several quarters at $0.18 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to a 3.0% dividend yield. That is lower than Schlumberger’s forward dividend yield of 5.4%.

Capex To Fall in 2020

Halliburton’s free cash flow declined in FY2019 (19% down) compared to FY2018. Although the year-over-year cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined more sharply than the revenue fall in FY2019, lower capex and a modest improvement in working capital mitigated the drop in CFO partially.

In FY2020, Halliburton expects to reduce capex by 20% from FY2019 to ~$1.2 billion. In FY2020, it plans to invest capex in the Production Group businesses, including manufacturing a chemical plant in Saudi Arabia and expanding the artificial lift product line. In the first half of FY2020, the need for working capital can increase. However, I think lower capex can lead to higher FCF in FY2020. Halliburton’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.06x, which is higher than Schlumberger's (0.63x), TecnipFMC’s (FTI) (0.38x ) and Baker Hughes’s (BKR) (0.2x).

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Halliburton is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.1x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.3x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.5x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

Halliburton’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which justifies the stock’s lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to its peers’ (SLB, BKR and FTI) average of 8.9x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 25 sell-side analysts rated HAL a “Buy” in January 2020 (includes “Very Bullish”), while five recommended a “Hold.” Two recommended a “Sell” (includes “Very Bearish”). The consensus target price is $27.30, which, at the current price, yields ~24% returns.

What’s The Take On HAL?

A year ago, Halliburton was critically dependent on the North American energy market (~60% of its revenue coming from North America). After Q4 2019, it is widely diversified, with more than 55% of its revenue generated from outside North America. So, the diversification strategy has lowered risks and should put a premium on HAL’s stock market price going forward.

There are enough headwinds in North America. I think the upstream capex rationalization and reduced capacity in pressure pumping will lower Halliburton’s revenue in North America in 1H 2020. On the other hand, activity improvement, better pricing on new contracts and margin expansion in many of the international operations can mitigate some of the adverse effects. Much of the improvement would emanate from the Drilling and Evaluation division in Q1 2020.

Halliburton has undertaken cost reduction initiatives by returning the underutilized equipment (primarily pressure pumping capacity) and restructuring management structure and operating facilities. The company’s balance sheet carries the weight of more debt than equity, which exposes the balance sheet to financial risks. If, however, the free cash flow improves led by lower capex, the risk factor will be partially offset. I suspect Halliburton stock price does not have enough catalysts to push it upwards in the short run, but with significant operational restructuring and cost-cutting measures, it can be back in investors’ favor in 2H 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.