Maverix Metals: An Emerging Gold Royalty Opportunity

For all of the above impressive achievements, the stock is undervalued relative to other gold royalties.

GEOs grew at 156% per year, driving revenue growth at a CAGR of 144%. Margins compare favorably to peers too.

The gold royalty firm has put together a portfolio of 104 royalty and stream assets, 14 paying, mostly in top jurisdictions.

Maverix Metals posted impressive results since it was launched a little over three years ago.

Business model

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) is a precious metal royalty company that provides upfront capital to mine operators in need of capital, in return for a royalty (a percentage of the future revenue generated from the mine) or a stream (the right to either purchase all or a fixed percentage of future precious metal production for a pre-determined price).

As a royalty firm, its business model can be described using the following equation:

[EBIT] = {[Precious metal prices] - [All-in costs]} X [Production].

The royalty and streaming agreements provide Maverix with exposure to precious metals price appreciation and exploration-driven upside, yet without (1) high variable operating costs on the royalty firm side and (2) costs for finding and development, operating, and environmental remedy at the mining sites. That's why Maverix is supposed to feature high margins, scalability, diversified asset portfolio, and low debt leverage as other gold royalties do (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Characteristics of Maverix's business model, modified from source.

The portfolio

In just a little over three years, the Maverix team has assembled a portfolio of 104 royalty/stream assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Some 14 of these assets are currently paying royalties (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The diversified portfolio of royalties and streams of Maverix. Source: Company Presentation, January 2020.

Four major acquisitions. Maverix was founded in 2016 by Geoff Burns, who was the President and CEO of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) from May 2004 to December 2015, and Daniel O’Flaherty, an investment banker, for the stated purpose of acquiring a set of royalties and streams from Pan American Silver. That acquisition was completed in July 2016, with Maverix obtaining 13 royalties, precious metals streams, and payment agreements as its foundational assets.

In the next three years, Maverix made three additional major acquisitions from Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) (December 2016), Newmont Corp. (NEM) (May 2018), and Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) (December 2019) (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Four major acquisitions made by Maverix. Source: Company Presentation, January 2020.

Diversification of assets. None of the assets in the portfolio individually account for more than 15% of the cash flow, reflecting the extent of diversification. However, such a portfolio is concentrated in top mining jurisdictions, including Australia, Mexico, Canada, and the U.S., and is focused on gold and silver (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Characteristics of the asset portfolio of Maverix. Source: Company Presentation, January 2020.

Growth

Maverick started in 2016 with two paying assets producing 1.4 Koz gold equivalent ounces (aka GEO), which increased to 7.2 Koz as of 3Q2019 and is projected to further increase to 22.5-24.5 Koz GEOs from 14 paying assets as the company exited 2019 (Fig. 5). Once the 2019 reports are reported, I expect to learn that the GEOs to have grown at a CAGR of 156% in the three years since the founding of the company.

Fig. 5. The GEO of Maverix. Source: Company Presentation, January 2020.

Organic growth. The beauty of owning royalty assets is organic growth can be had at no extra cost to Maverix, i.e., beyond the original price paid for the NSR or stream.

Maverix's future organic growth is hidden in the following assets. These assets lead me to believe the growth trajectory of the company may continue into the foreseeable future.

Production ramp-up at mines including Hope Bay (Au, 2.5% + 0.25% NSR) in Nunavut operated by TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF), Silvertip (Ag-Zn-Pb, 2.5% NSR) in BC operated by Coeur Mining (CDE), Moss (Ag, 100% of payable silver production for ongoing payment equal to 20% of the silver price) in AZ operated by Northern Vertex (OTCPK:NHVCF), El Mochito (Ag, 22.5% of payable silver production for ongoing payment equal to 25% of the silver price) in Honduras operated by Ascendant Resources (OTCQX:ASDRF).

(Au, 2.5% + 0.25% NSR) in Nunavut operated by TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF), (Ag-Zn-Pb, 2.5% NSR) in BC operated by Coeur Mining (CDE), (Ag, 100% of payable silver production for ongoing payment equal to 20% of the silver price) in AZ operated by Northern Vertex (OTCPK:NHVCF), (Ag, 22.5% of payable silver production for ongoing payment equal to 25% of the silver price) in Honduras operated by Ascendant Resources (OTCQX:ASDRF). Near-term production launches at Gemfield (Au-Ag, 5.0% NSR on 125 Koz/y) in NV operated by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc., DeLamar (Au-Ag, 2.5% NSR) in Idaho of Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF), Railroad (Au, 4.0% NSR) in the Carlin Trend, NV, operated by Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV), McCoy-Cove (Au, 2.0% NSR) in NV operated by Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:PIRGF), Relief Canyon (Au-Ag, 2.0% NSR) in NV operated by Americas Gold and Silver (USAS), and Omolon in Russia (Au-Ag, 2.0% GRR) of Polymetal International plc (OTC:POYYF).

(Au-Ag, 5.0% NSR on 125 Koz/y) in NV operated by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc., DeLamar (Au-Ag, 2.5% NSR) in Idaho of Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF), (Au, 4.0% NSR) in the Carlin Trend, NV, operated by Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV), (Au, 2.0% NSR) in NV operated by Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:PIRGF), (Au-Ag, 2.0% NSR) in NV operated by Americas Gold and Silver (USAS), and in Russia (Au-Ag, 2.0% GRR) of Polymetal International plc (OTC:POYYF). Long-term production at Barrick (GOLD) and Newmont's Cerro Casale (Au-Ag-Cu, 1.25% GRR on 25% of gross revenues) in Chile, with 23 Moz Au and 5.8 Blb Cu proven and probable reserves (see here), Waterton's Converse Mine (Au-Ag, 5.0% NSR) in Colorado, with 6.12 Moz Au and 38.1 Moz Ag measured and indicated and 0.6 Moz Au and 3.5 Moz Ag inferred (see here), Yamana Gold's (AUY) 3.6 Moz Monument Bay in Canada (Au, 1.5% NSR) (see here and here).

Financials. In 3Q2019, Maverix received 7.2 Koz GEOs, pulled in C$14 million of revenue, and made C$2.4 million of net income (see here).

From 3Q2016 through 3Q2019, the company grew revenue at a CAGR of 144% and EBITDA at 606%; from 1Q2017 through 3Q2019, it grew operating income at a CAGR of 105% and net income at 70% (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The revenue, EBITDA, operating income, and net income of Maverix by quarter. Source: TIKR.

Margins. Thanks to its royalty business model, Maverix was able to achieve gross margins near 90%, EBITDA margin around 68%, and net margin around 12%, if the launching year 2016 is excluded (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The gross margin, EBITDA margin, and net margin of Maverix by quarter. Source: TIKR.

Its cash operating margin compares favorably to competing gold royalty firms (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. The gross margin as compared with peers. Source: Company Presentation, January 2020.

Risks

Financing risk. Maverix depends on three ways of financing to fund its acquisitions and operation, i.e., term loan (e.g., here), revolving credit facility (e.g., here), and issuance of common shares with or without accompanying warrants (e.g., here, here, here, and here) (Table 1).

Table 1. Financing transactions by Maverix. On May 23, 2019, Maverix shares underwent a 2:1 reverse split. Share counts listed above are not adjusted for the share reverse split unless otherwise indicated. As of December 31, 2019, there were 5 million warrants at US$1.56 per share with expiry in July 2021, 3.25 million warrants at US$2.40 per share with expiry in July 2021, 5 million warrants at US$2.40 per share with expiry in December 2021, and 5 million warrants at US$3.28 per share with expiry in June 2023. Source: Laurentian Research, compiled from company news releases.

From 2016 to 2019, the company paid US$142 million in cash and issued nearly 100 million common shares plus 20 million warrants acquiring assets (Fig. 9). Specific considerations may be comprised of purely cash payment, purely issuance of common shares that is accompanied by warrants or without warrants, or a combination of both (Table 1).

Fig. 9. Long-term debt and equity of Maverix by quarter. Source: TIKR.

Given the term loan carries high cost (see here) and the operations are yet to generate free cash flow, it is natural that Maverix uses equity as the preferred currency to pay for royalty and stream assets.

We must recognize that as long as the share price maintains an upward momentum, sellers of royalties are happy to be paid in Maverix shares, especially if they are accompanied by sweet warrants. Acquisition-driven asset portfolio expansion fuels enthusiastic stock purchases in the public market, pushing the share price even higher. A positive feedback loop thus arises, much to the benefit of all parties involved.

There is, however, a small glitch in that scheme. That is, if the share price falters, then no royalty sellers want to be paid in the common shares regardless of whether warrants are being offered; instead, they would demand cash payments to part with their royalties. If that happens, Maverix will have to resort to the revolving credit line plus cash flow to pay for the acquisition. Then, liquidity may soon become exhausted, where hides the risk of financing.

As of January 2020, Maverix has US$5 million cash on hand and US$50 million undrawn credit facility, apparently still giving it ample dry powder to pursue deals.

Growth uncertainty. Gold mines deplete and production has to be replaced. To maintain a flat production profile or pursue production growth, Maverix has to either rely on operators to ramp up production or develop new mines, or it has to acquire new assets. Naturally, mining operations and royalty acquisition introduce uncertainties, which can threaten its growth.

Maverix seeks to control the uncertainty in growth by keeping the vast majority of its assets in safe, stable jurisdictions so as to avoid geopolitical risks. It also manages risk by having a diversified asset portfolio with no assets accounting for >15% of cash flow. It helps to have countless potential acquisition targets that are under the radar.

Company management. I like Maverix management for a number of reasons. Firstly, they assembled in a little over three years a respectable portfolio of royalties and streams that delivers rapid growth in GEOs. Secondly, they kept costs down and margins high, which suggests efficiency in capital allocation. Thirdly, Executive Chairman Geoff Burns, ex-CEO of Pan American Silver, has come from an operations background, while CEO Dan O’Flaherty is familiar with capital markets, so they complement each other's areas of expertise. Lastly, they own approximately 10% of the shares issued, giving them meaningful skin in the game. Their remuneration is said to be determined by per share metrics (see here). They seem to be serious about maximizing shareholder value; indeed, on November 13, 2019, they declared the inaugural quarterly dividend of US$0.01 per share (see here).

Investor takeaways

As a newly launched gold royalty company, there is a lot to like about Maverix:

In a little over three short years, the young firm has managed to assemble a portfolio of 104 assets with 14 paying royalties.

The portfolio delivers GEO growth at a CAGR of 156% and revenue growth at a CAGR of 144% over the last three years.

Table 2. A comparison of Maverix with peer gold royalty firms. Source: Laurentian Research based on here.

Margins compare favorably to peers too, which is impressive given the company's smaller scale.

The able and shareholder-friendly management deserves applause for these achievements.

Given its operational and financial performance, it is a bit surprising to see Maverix is actually undervalued relative to its growth rate, which I believe results from its being still underfollowed as a recent start-up. With that said, the stock performance has been stellar so far (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. Stock chart of Maverix. Source.

As the gold bull market unfolds, investors may forget the importance of staying with quality as seen in Maverix Metals, which is why you should be a member of the Natural Resources Hub community. At The Natural Resources Hub, you get exclusive access to: Live TNRH® Portfolio,

over 800 unabridged articles,

weekly newsletters,

a suite of investment decision-making tools, and

actively-moderated and very lively chatrooms. Act now to take advantage of the seasonal special offer of a 20% discount through a free trial in the next two weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.