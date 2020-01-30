Samsung Electro-Mechanics: MLCCs To Enjoy Longer Upcycle Than Memory Chips

Investment highlights

We maintain a Buy on Samsung Electro-Mechanics ("SEMCO") (OTC:SMSGF) and raise our six-month forward target price to KRW155,000 (2.0x 2020F BPS) from KRW137,000 (1.8x 2020F BPS). Despite minimal changes to our earnings estimates, we upgraded our target multiple because we expect MLCC (multi-layer ceramic capacitor) demand to undergo exponential growth over the next five years on the back of robust demand for 5G and automotive electronics. Murata, the world’s largest MLCC producer, forecasts MLCC shipments for cell towers and smartphones will jump 50% and more than 30% respectively by 2024 vs. 2019. Increasing data traffic also means MLCC shipments for servers and storage will grow by more than 30% by 2024 vs. 2019. As for automotive MLCCs, 2024 shipments will likely be more than 70% higher than 2019’s amid the rise of EVs (electric vehicles) and autonomous driving technology. Shipments of high-capacitance automotive MLCCs, in particular, are expected to grow more than twofold during the same period. If servers and smartphones are the key drivers of demand for memory semiconductors, MLCC demand will mainly be driven by smartphones, cell towers, servers, and automotive electronics, which could lead to an extended upcycle period. Additionally, 5G smartphones help bolster blended ASP, as they require ultra-small, high-capacitance, and low-power consumption MLCCs, and have 30% more MLCCs per device. The MLCCs used in cell towers must also meet increasingly stringent requirements, such as high voltage, high temperature, and lower power loss. Automotive MLCCs in EVs will also have increasingly higher price premiums, as EVs have to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Sales and operating profit for 4Q19 will likely miss our previous estimates by 5.3% and 3.9% to come in at KRW1.95 trillion and KRW132.6 billion due to the inventory adjustments of smartphones and HDI (high-density interconnection) by a downstream client. However, the results should be in line with consensus estimates, and thus have a limited impact on shares. In 1Q20, the launch of the 108-megapixel Galaxy S20 series will help shore up the module division’s earnings. The rising prices of MLCCs for 5G smartphones should help boost sales and operating profit to KRW2.3 trillion and KRW189.1 billion in 1Q20, beating the consensus of KRW150 billion.

Share price outlook and valuation

We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy, as we expect the three key divisions (component, substrate, module) to keep posting higher earnings going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.