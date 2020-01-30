Strong Results Ease Some Worries About East West Bancorp, But Valuation Is Still Appealing

East West still has strong positive long-term leverage to Chinese business investments in the U.S., but management is not relying on China for all of its future growth.

East West's strong fourth-quarter results should ease some fears, but much of the outperformance was driven by non-core businesses and credit developments are worth monitoring.

With meaningful exposure to China and worries not only about the long-term health of the U.S.-China trade relations, but also concerns about asset sensitivity and credit quality, the wall of worry has been higher of late for East West Bancorp (EWBC), leading to pronounced underperformance over the past year. Strong fourth-quarter results should help ease some of those fears, but credit costs will be an ongoing concern in 2020.

East West Bancorp is a riskier-than-average bank investment idea, and I use a higher discount rate as a result. Even with that higher discount, though, I think the market is undervaluing what I see as mid-single-digit core earnings growth prospects over the next decade, not to mention opportunities to return more capital to shareholders and/or acquire within its existing footprint.

A Strong Set Of Numbers

East West Bancorp’s earnings require a little more adjustment than normal, but management discloses things quite clearly and I don’t think the difficulty or complexity is really all that high on balance. Still, it does create some deviations between “reported” and “core” results, and not all analysts or investors will make the same adjustments.

Revenue rose 5% yoy and more than 2% qoq, beating expectations by more than 4%. Net interest income was stagnant, down slightly both yoy and qoq, but still more than 1% ahead of expectations. With a net interest margin in line with expectations (down 32bp yoy and 12bp qoq as reported), better growth in earning assets (up 9% yoy and 3% qoq) drove the upside. As far as the margin goes, loan yields were more or less as expected, with some outperformance in deposit costs offset by mix.

Non-interest income rose more than 53% yoy and 21% qoq, beating expectations by more than 20%. This growth was driven in large part by interest rate contracts (revenue more than doubled qoq), an unsustainable business longer term, but still a welcome addition to the quarter.

As-reported operating expenses rose 3% yoy and 10% qoq, coming in 4% lower than expected. Part of as-reported expenses is a tax credit amortization that deviated from sell-side expectations this quarter; stripping that out of the opex numbers, the “core” opex came in close to 5% higher than expected. Pre-provision profits rose 7% yoy and fell 3% qoq including the tax amortization, beating expectations by more than 10%; excluding the amortization moves the growth rates to 4% yoy and 1% qoq and East West still beat by a healthy high single-digit percentage. Provision expense also came in lower than expected, supporting a high single-digit beat for core income to common shareholders.

Disappointing Loan Growth And Ongoing Credit Concerns

Like so many banks this quarter, East West missed loan estimates by about 1%, with the company reporting 7% yoy and 2% qoq growth in end-of-period balances and 9% and 2% growth in average balances. C&I growth (up 0.3% qoq) is being hurt in part by the U.S.-China trade tensions, as wholesale trade loan commitments were down 7% in what is typically a seasonally strong quarter. CRE loan growth was surprisingly strong at over 3% qoq growth, and mortgages were likewise strong with over 4% growth.

Loan yields declined 31bp yoy and 20bp qoq. East West has been looking to manage its high asset sensitivity, and one way it is doing so is converting more loans to fixed or hybrid rate structures through derivatives. That has transformed the loan book from about 80% variable-rate to about 68% variable.

On the deposit side, East West reported almost 7% yoy and 2.5% qoq growth in average deposits, with non-interest-bearing deposits down 4% yoy and up 2.5% qoq. East West has an attractive NIB deposit mix (about 30% of deposits, above peer averages closer to 25%), but the bank is benefiting from the roll-off of more expense CDs. Interest-bearing deposit costs were flat yoy and down 15bp qoq, while total deposit costs were up 5bp yoy and down 10bp qoq, and the bank has almost $4 billion of CDs repricing in Q1’20 at an average cost of 1.78% and $2.3B in Q2’20 at a cost of 1.85%.

What’s less good is credit, though that’s a mixed situation. Investor fears that tariffs and reduced trade between the U.S. and China would sap credit quality haven’t materialized, but energy (around 4% of the loan book) has become problematic, with a 57% qoq increase in non-performing energy loans against an overall 9% qoq decrease. Historically, East West has had a pretty average credit cost experience despite higher reserving, so I’m still inclined to give management the benefit of the doubt, but guidance for $90M to $120M in provisions in 2020 was around 5% higher at the midpoint (a roughly $0.03 negative impact to earnings).

Attractive Long-Term Opportunities And Outsized Near-Term Fears

East West is not a typical SoCal commercial bank. Along with JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C), East West is one of only three U.S. banks to have a domestic banking license in China, and East West has five full-service branches in the country as well as five other offices.

East West does not seek to compete as a lender within China, but rather seeks to provide banking services to Chinese companies (and U.S. subsidiaries of Chinese companies) looking to do business in the U.S. Areas like entertainment (Chinese movie production) have been quite successful for the company so far, and wholesale trade lending is only about 4% of the loan book. Looking ahead, I see significant opportunities in areas like life sciences, with Chinese companies like BeiGene (BGNE) looking to enter the U.S. market.

Of course, that opportunity carries ample risks. While the majority of East West’s China lending is “U.S.-facing,” China still has a bad debt issue and ongoing economic challenges, recently exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, are not trivial. I also see some risk that the U.S.-China relations may be impaired on a long-term basis, leading to fewer Chinese companies looking to do business in the U.S. and more U.S. companies looking to source away from China. By the same token, with more resistance to the acquisition of U.S. companies by Chinese entities, there’s more incentive for Chinese companies to use “land and expand” organic growth plans, and East West can help finance and facilitate those investments. I’d also note that loans held by the company’s China and Hong Kong offices amount to less than 5% of total loans.

Apart from the China angle, there are other attractive businesses here. East West does significant business with the Chinese-American community and has a larger-than-average balance of higher-yielding small business loans. East West also has an exceptionally low core efficiency ratio (in the high 30%s), and management has been warming up to the idea of doing in-footprint M&A where it can drive meaningful expense synergies.

The Outlook

Management’s guidance for higher provisioning expense is worth keeping in mind, but I think the credit situation is under control at this point. The guidance for 7% to 8% loan growth is solid (if not all that surprising), but core spread-based operating leverage will be negative in 2020, with management looking for flat to 2% net interest income growth and 4% growth in operating expenses. This year (2020) will be pretty uninspiring for pre-provision profit performance, but I expect a strong recovery in 2021 and high single-digit growth in the years immediately thereafter.

I’m looking for mid-single-digit core earnings growth over the next five years, with some upside if provisioning/credit costs surprise to the good over the full cycle. Long term, I’m looking for around 6% core earnings growth.

The Bottom Line

Putting all of the inputs through my valuation process (discounted core earnings, ROTCE-driven P/TBV, and so on), I believe fair value is around $53.50 to $57. While I do see the risks to the China-driven business and rising credit costs, higher credit costs were always part of my long-term assumptions, and I think the current share price overstates those risks. To that end, I think this is a name worth considering, but I’ll caution investors that it’s a name likely to be much more sensitive to the U.S.-China headline risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.