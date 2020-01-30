Crane's Results And Guidance Were A Relief, But The Growth Outlook In 2020 Isn't Great

Crane looks too cheap below $90, but the lack of growth and margin leverage in 2020 could be an impediment for at least a couple of quarters.

The company is likely to see modest organic revenue contraction in 2020, driven by Aerospace and minimal margin leverage, and that could contain the stock price.

Crane's fourth-quarter results and 2020 guidance seem to have come as a relief to investors, particularly given questions about the impact of the MAX production halt.

Judging by the reaction to Crane’s (CR) reported results and guidance for 2020, I think investors were largely relieved that things weren’t worse. The suspension of production of the 737 MAX is going to hurt the Aerospace business in the near term, and Crane’s Fluid Handling business is seeing the expected slowdown in process-oriented industries. Amidst that, the performance of the Payments business is still something of a wildcard.

I like Crane primarily for the valuation, but the markets tend to reward growth and margin leverage and both could be lacking for Crane in 2020 as the process slowdown and the MAX suspension push the progress on those fronts out a year. Calling this a “neutral” for the next quarter or two would probably be better for my own performance numbers, but that’s more of a trading call and I still see underlying value in this business.

Mixed Results, With “It Could Have Been Worse” As The Main Takeaway

As of this writing, we’re still early in the reporting cycle for industrials, so there are limited benchmarks for Crane’s results. Still, I’d say this will probably be a typical to maybe slightly better-than-average report for companies with these particular exposures. Relative to expectations, revenue was better (driven by the Payments business), but margins were a little worse.

Revenue was basically flat for the fourth quarter, which was about 1% better than expected. On an organic basis, underlying growth was just above zero at 0.3%. Management didn’t provide enough information to arrive at a like-for-like number for gross margin (due to an asbestos liability charge that impacted multiple lines of the income statement), but underlying segment profit rose a little more than 2%, coming in just a little short of expectations, with 40bp of margin improvement.

The Fluid Handling business saw a 0.5% organic decline in revenue, basically in line with the comparable business at Pentair (PNR) and likely a sign of what to expect this quarter from businesses in the valve, pump, and related spaces. Segment profits were up 9%, with 120bp of margin improvement. Orders shrank on a qoq basis (down 5%), but did return to grow on a yoy basis, supporting the idea that this could be a relatively brief and shallow slowdown/downturn for the business.

Payments revenue rose more than 1% in organic terms, and this was the standout for the quarter in terms of revenue, but the volatility of the business remains challenging to model. Segment profit declined 2%, with 50bp of margin contraction, and this was the outperformer of the group relative to sell-side expectations (which were chopped down after management’s warning/guidance with third-quarter earnings).

The Aerospace business grew 3% this quarter, coming in a little under expectations, with 3% growth in original equipment and 4% growth in aftermarket. Management spoke of strong military aftermarket growth and slightly weaker commercial demand, and I’ll be curious to see how much of this is reflected in the results of companies like Honeywell (HON), Eaton (ETN), and Parker-Hannifin (PH) in the coming weeks. Segment profit rose 8%, with a point of margin expansion, and margins were disappointing on balance. Backlog in this business jumped 27% yoy and was basically flat sequentially.

The Engineered Materials business is basically an afterthought, with revenue down another 14% and operating profits down another 24%. The business continues to be undermined by significant weakness in the RV industry (RV sales down 27%), but there’s not really any “good part” of this segment right now (flat Building Products was as good as it got).

Weaker Guidance, But This Is Where It Could Arguably Have Been Worse

Management has always declined to break out its exposure in Aerospace to individual projects, but I think we have some confirmation now that the 737 MAX program is highly significant. Boeing (BA) has suspended production, and the effects are rippling through the supply chain. Management guided for Aerospace sales to decline 3% in 2020, against prior sell-side expectations of around 5% to 6% growth. That would suggest a change of approximately $75 million, though I’d be careful attributing that all to the MAX.

Management also guided for basically flat sales for Fluid Handling in 2020 against sell-side expectations of 3%, but I’m less surprised here (I’ve written before of an expectation for a slower process industry market in 2020). That guidance is also consistent with the “-1% to +1%” organic growth guidance for the comparable business at Pentair, and management announced a further restructuring effort that is targeting $10M in annual savings by 2022 (roughly 100bp of incremental margin).

All told, management’s guidance for 2020 incorporates an assumption of about 0.5% organic contraction versus my prior expectation of 2% growth – the change in Aerospace covers the majority of the difference (a little incremental downside in Fluid Handling too). Management’s EPS guidance of $6.20 to $6.50 bracketed the average sell-side estimate going into the quarter, but still represents about $0.10/share of incremental downside. Again, with investors likely already expecting bad news from the MAX production halt, I think many were relieved it wasn’t worse, given that management attributed $0.25/share to the MAX issue.

Some Activity On The M&A Front

Crane management had been clear for some time that it wanted to put capital to work in M&A, and it has done so with two deals in quick succession.

Rebuffed on a full acquisition of CIRCOR (CIR), CIRCOR’s management nevertheless was still willing to do business with Crane, agreeing to sell its Instrumentation and Sampling business for $172 million. This business includes valves, fittings, regulators, and sampling systems for the chemicals, refining, upstream oil & gas, and industrial markets. Not only does it fit in well with Crane’s existing businesses, it sports a higher margin than Crane’s existing Fluid Handling business and could be argued to be one of the more attractive pieces of CIRCOR. Crane was willing to pay more than 13x trailing EBITDA for all of CIRCOR and is getting I&S for less than 10x EBITDA. I’d call that a net win for Crane.

The second deal was the acquisition of Cummins Allison for $160 million. This business sells primarily high-speed cash and coin counters and should complement Crane’s existing efforts in that area. Management believes there is a “substantial opportunity to improve” Cummins Allison’s mid-single-digit operating margin, but I can’t say I’m all that excited about further M&A spending in this segment.

The Outlook

Management’s guidance for largely flat sales and margins in 2020 is incrementally disappointing, but doesn’t hurt my long-term view of the company all that much. Clearly, a lot rides on the resumption of MAX production, as well as the length/depth of the slowdown in process industries (I believe it will be relatively short and shallow). While my organic assumptions go down for 2020, my overall revenue number goes higher because of the M&A.

With the M&A boost, my long-term revenue growth gets boosted from around 3% to 4%, though there’s less of an impact to my long-term FCF growth estimate (still in the 6% to 7% range). Factoring in guidance, I still believe an 11x forward EBITDA multiple is appropriate given the company’s margins, ROIC, and so on.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted free cash flow and EV/EBITDA, I believe Crane's shares should trade closer to the high $90s. Even with a 15% “penalty discount” to my EBITDA multiple to reflect slowing end-markets and greater margin pressure, my fair value would still be in the low-to-mid $90s. Valuation-wise, I still think this is a stock to consider, though there’s a pragmatic part to this as well. With Crane likely looking at unimpressive organic growth and minimal margin leverage, this may become a “who cares?” stock in 2020. Patient value and GARP investors won’t likely care, but it’s something to consider and remember all the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.