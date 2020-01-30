Cohan: Debt Markets Setting The Stage For A Major Financial Crisis

He thinks that Wall Street has been developing a dangerous dependency that won’t end profitably for the majority of investors, and a major financial crisis is on the way.

He said persistently low interest rates have fueled distortions in the pricing of risk, and people have been taking risks for which they're not being properly compensated.

When interest rates are so low for so long, strange things begin to happen, New York Times’ bestselling author, former M&A investment banker, and long-time financial journalist William Cohan told Real Vision’s The Interview.

In his view, people have been taking risks trying to find higher rewards than they can get in (presumably safer) security. They take more and more risk, but are not getting compensated for that risk, leading to mispricing of risk.

He pointed to the junk bond market as an example.

“Once upon a time, to get compensated for the risk that people were taking by lending money to less credit worthy companies, they would be getting 10% or 11% or 12% yield on their money,” he said. “[Today], the bond market is yielding 5.50%, which is ridiculous.”

Cohan said the Fed has pushed companies to issue as much debt as they possibly can, which is great for them, but horrible for investors and lenders.

“Unfortunately, the markets got addicted to low interest rates, cheap money, and it never ends well,” he said.

He thinks the next financial crisis will be as bad or worse than the 2008 crisis.

“What really throws sand into the gears is when there's a credit crisis, when there's a credit crunch. When people cannot get access to credit and money market funds, repo markets, short term financing, long term financing, that throws huge amounts of sand into the whole operation,” he said.

“That's what happened in 2008. Now, we're in this huge credit bubble, just this a massive, huge credit bubble where risk has been mispriced for close to 12 years. There will be a reckoning.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

