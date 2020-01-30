PerkinElmer Meeting Expectations, But Not Going Much Beyond

PerkinElmer is fine as a company, but it's hard to reconcile the underlying performance with the valuation beyond "it's life sciences."

PerkinElmer's fourth-quarter results and 2020 guidance were okay, but a high-teens forward EBITDA multiple should demand more than just "okay"

For a company with rich expectations embedded into the valuation, I’d say the reaction to fourth-quarter earnings and 2020 guidance from PerkinElmer (PKI) was fairly restrained. The stock has weakened a bit since earnings, but only after an impressive climb from under $80 in early October to over $100 around the time of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

There are certainly attractive growth opportunities in front of PerkinElmer. I see good potential in the Chinese food testing market, the U.S. market for EUROIMMUN, and in the company’s vision of end-to-end solutions for highly-regulated industries. Vanadis could also be a real winner, given its potential value-for-performance argument. The “but” is that a lot of that already seems to be in the share price. Double-digit EBITDA and FCF growth are appealing, but shouldn’t you expect that from a stock already trading at more than 17x forward EBITDA?

Modest Outperformance To Close The Year

PerkinElmer didn’t have a bad fourth quarter by any means, but if you were looking for a strong beat-and-raise quarter, you didn’t get that. Instead, you got a bit of a beat and guidance that basically bracketed existing expectations.

Revenue rose more than 6% and closer to 4.5% on a days-adjusted organic basis. That was slightly better than expected, and the performance between the major units was balanced. Both Discovery and Analytical Solutions (or DAS) and Diagnostics grew around 5% in organic terms, or around 4.5% in days-adjusted organic terms. Both segments did a little better than expected, with a slight lean towards DAS as the greater outperformer.

Within DAS, environmental and industrial were weak, while lab informatics and food were both up double-digits. Diagnostics saw low-single-digit growth in reproductive health, a high single-digit decline in genomics (with a continued impact from a major facility move), and low-double-digit growth in immunodiagnostics, with mid-teens growth from EUROIMMUN.

Margins were a little better than expected, with gross margin improved 100bp yoy as reported and 110bp adjusted. Adjusted EBITDA rose 17%, and operating income rose a similar amount, with 210bp of margin improvement. By segment, DAS was the stronger performer, with 25% segment income growth and 320bp of margin improvement against Diagnostics’ nearly 6% growth and 40bp of margin improvement.

For the full year, free cash flow was a little light (though still up almost a third yoy), with working capital pinching free cash flow once again. Working capital management has been a long-standing issue with PerkinElmer; luckily life sciences companies don’t trade all that tightly to FCF performance (at least in the short term).

Waiting To See What Will Become Of Vanadis

Contributing virtually nothing now, Vanadis (the company’s lower-cost non-invasive prenatal testing technology) represents a significant potential revenue driver down the road, but one with significant uncertainty over future adoption rates. Theoretically, the system can produce results nearly as good as sequencing-based methodologies (from the likes of Illumina (ILMN) and others) but at a fraction of the cost (that fraction being around one-third in most cases).

The company placed another nine systems in the fourth quarter, but with 28 in place the company missed its full-year goal of 30. Still, at full capacity, that small number of systems could support upwards of $60 million in revenue (at an ASP of EUR 100/test).

PerkinElmer intends to participate in tenders in Europe in 2020, but the read-out of the VALUE study in mid-2020 could be a significant driver for good or ill. Run by the Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island, this 2,650-pregnancy study is the first independent study of note to explore the Vanadis approach, and success (high accuracy) should significantly improve the market proposition given that only company-sponsored/generated data has been available so far.

Workflow Remains A Significant Opportunity As Well

Where companies like Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Danaher (DHR) that used to once focus on scientific and life sciences instruments have shifted towards bioproduction, PerkinElmer has shifted more towards informatics, lab management solutions, and overall workflow solutions for customers in highly-regulated industries like biopharma and diagnostics and increasingly-regulated areas like food safety.

Both informatics and lab management services tend to be high-margin businesses with significant, sticky, recurring revenue. This isn’t PerkinElmer’s market all to itself. Thermo, Waters (WAT) and Agilent (A) compete here as well, but due diligence calls would suggest that PerkinElmer is at the very least well-liked by customers (something seldom said about Agilent’s service operations).

The Outlook

PerkinElmer’s new CEO has laid out a vision for what I’d call largely incremental improvements. PerkinElmer is an “is what it is” company, and investors should not expect transformative M&A or major strategy shifts. Vanadis is probably the biggest wildcard at this point, while the growth opportunities in immunodiagnostics, food testing (particularly in China) and lab services look more reliable.

Nothing in the fourth-quarter results or guidance lead me to major changes in my modeling, though I have cut back my near-term FCF margin assumptions – the potential to do better on FCF margins is certainly there, but this is a “show me” story for now. As is, I’m expecting double-digit EBITDA growth in 2020 and 2021 and 2022 has a chance of making it three in a row (technically five in a row, as PerkinElmer has two 10%-plus growth years behind it now).

I’m looking for low-to-mid-teens FCF growth and I believe PerkinElmer’s strong margins can support a mid-teens forward EV/EBITDA, but none of that works today to drive a compelling fair value relative to today’s price.

The Bottom Line

If I’m going to overpay for growth, I want something transformative – something like Repligen (RGEN) – and not really something like PerkinElmer. I realize that life science tools and services companies live in their own valuation world, and the higher valuations are not entirely undeserved, but I need to see more than modest outperformance before feeling comfortable paying up for PKI shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.