The Current Fiscal Condition Of The United States

Regardless of this confidence, the United States needs to take the fiscal condition seriously and begin building a plan that will introduce some prudence to the whole process.

Still the United States continues to be the top "safe haven" for "risk-averse" monies from around the world, and there is no sign that this will let up.

The Congressional Budget office is now projecting that by 2030, the public debt will be just under 100 percent of expected Gross Domestic Product.

The Congressional Budget Office has laid it all out: government deficits for as long as you can see.

By 2030, the CBO estimates, the federal deficit held by the public will exceed $31 trillion, which will amount to about 98 percent of the estimated size of the US economy.

For the next 10 years, the annual budget deficit in the United States will exceed $1.0 trillion and will reach a level of $1.7 trillion in 2030.

Can one call this fiscal prudence?

And yet, the United States is considered one of the major “safe havens” for “risk-averse monies” to flow to, whenever there is a concern that international events might cause some kind of a disruption that would result in either a financial crisis or an economic crisis.

The concern about the rapidly spreading virus from China is such an event and has caused massive amounts of money to flow into the United States and other countries that are considered “safe” like Germany or Japan.

Maybe this movement of funds coming into the United States doesn’t say something about the US. Maybe this flow of funds tells you how much worse off other countries are relative to the United States.

Furthermore, with all this deficit spending expected, economic growth in the United States is expected to remain very modest.

The new projections by the CBO place economic growth in the United States for 2020 to be 2.2 percent.

Note that the growth rate of the US economy in 2019 was 1.9 percent, and the compound annual rate of growth for the life-span of the current economic recovery, a ten and one-half year period, is 2.2 percent.

For the next few years, the CBO sees the rate of economic growth slowing down, dropping to 1.5 percent in 2025.

It should be noted that these numbers are not too different from what is being projected in the Federal Reserve System.

In December, the Federal Reserve System came out with a projection of 2.0 percent for 2019 and falling rates of growth after that. For 2019 the number dropped to 1.9 percent, falling to 1.8 percent after that. The longer-run forecast is for 1.9 percent.

These numbers are substantially below the annual growth rates achieved in much of the post-World War II period and very worrisome to a lot of us.

So we are having rising deficits and falling economic growth.

And, the administration is still arguing that there will be a pick-up in economic growth, which will raise government revenues and reduce the future deficit.

The Congressional Budget Office and the Federal Reserve System are seeing no such pick-up in economic growth in the future.

Debt outstanding is going to increase, and it is going to increase in a big way.

But, what is the chance that economic growth might pick up. Let me just add two points here.

First, there has been a substantial change in the US economy and the long-term growth rate of the economy is nowhere near where it used to be. This does not mean that wealth will be declining or that unemployment will be rising. The slower growth is due to the fact that less output is coming from manufacturing sources and more is coming from demographic shifts in the workforce connected with the growing use of information technology, and in the relative change in the amount of output coming from services, especially financial service.

The American economy is just not going back to producing goods in the way it once did.

Secondly, the longer-term growth of the economy is being dominated by the supply side of the economy and not by the demand side. Sufficient resources are available, in terms of intellectual capital and financial capital, to sustain what the supply side of the economy wants to provide.

For example, the 2017 tax cut overwhelmingly flowed into stock buybacks and dividends payments and not into real investment in physical capital as had been hoped for. Consumer spending has driven the current economic expansion, consistent with what the supply side of the economy was producing.

Can the economy grow faster?

Well, if the supply side of the economy is driving economic growth, then there is little short-term things that the policymakers can do to make the economy grow faster. Just longer-term things like infrastructure spending and directed spending in research and development can do anything.

Secondly, with all the deficits that are projected now, it is hard to see how any administration can propose greater deficit spending to pump up the economy to faster growth. And, how do you do this with such a low unemployment rate?

One other point needs to be stated. Financial engineering has become such a major skill in the biggest corporations; creating more “credit inflation” at this time would probably see even less of the stimulus going into physical capital expenditures. Most of any effort to ‘bump up’ the economy would go into financial circuits, leaving growth where it was going to be anyway.

So what is to be done?

People that read my posts know that I do not like debt - any debt.

Unfortunately, it seems that we have reached a time when there is little we can do to alter the picture the CBO is drawing.

From the new picture being drawn of the economy it seems as if the growth rates envisioned by either the CBO or the Federal Reserve are sustainable and will continue to keep unemployment rates at the currently low levels. And, wealth will continue to grow and intellectual capital will continue to stun.

We can live with this. On top of this, I would like to see the US “pragmatically” lower the national debt. I believe in “Nudges.” To me having such a cloud, the “debt cloud,” hanging over us only warns us that if we do have an economic or financial disruption, the debt could contribute to some very bad consequences. We do need to reduce this possibility.

