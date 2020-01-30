With The Growth Thesis Gone, Walgreens Is Now Just A Dividend Play

Walgreens (WBA) has struggled ever since it entered the Dow in June 2018, falling over 35% since its late-2018 highs and becoming the Average’s worst-performing member in 2019. At its current levels though, the stock looks too cheap to be ignored. However, core questions regarding its future growth remain unanswered, and its path forward looks risky and uncertain. Thus, investors in Walgreens should treat it as a value and dividend stock with limited upside potential.

Struggling to Deliver Consistent Profits

Walgreens’ recent declines has been driven by repeated poor financial performance. In the most recent quarter, results were disappointing despite solid top line growth, with sales up 2.3% (constant currency) to $34.3 billion. This bright spot was driven by greater prescription volume that boosted same-store sales in its US Pharmacy division by 1.6% to $26.1 billion. However, this positive was overshadowed by the company’s continued struggles to translate sales into profits. Although overall revenues increased, operating income fell nearly 16% to $1.5 billion, with EPS down 5.7% to $1.37. These declines are caused by persisting problems that have plagued the company as of late, namely lower drug prices in generic drugs and reimbursement pressures. These factors have combined to crush margins, which fell to 4.4% in the quarter.

The pricing pressures that Walgreens is facing is particularly concerning because it has less control and ability to mitigate these changes. As the chart below shows, the company is not as vertically integrated as some of its other competitors, mainly CVS Health (CVS), along the drug supply chain.

(Source: CB Insights)

In addition, this is part of an ominous trend that stretches beyond just one “soft first quarter,” as CEO Stefano Pessina described. EPS has fallen for 4 quarters in a row with similar concerns - such as margins - persisting each time. In short, Walgreens’ struggles to deliver profits in spite of sales growth has scared investors and are the reason why the company is trading at five-year lows.

Trying to Return to Growth

Faced with such struggles, management has been actively working to combat them and adapt the company to changing consumer trends. In its partnership with Kroger (KR), the company has expanded its reach by selling its own branded health products in Kroger stores in exchange for Kroger bringing its Express line of grocery products to select Walgreens locations. On top of that, the two companies recently formed a group purchasing organization (GPO) named Retail Procurement Alliance that will allow both to source products at lower costs and increased efficiency. Beyond Kroger, Walgreens’ partnerships extend to international markets as well. In Germany, it recently formed a joint venture with McKesson (MCK) that combines their respective wholesale businesses in the country to try and expand in the overall European market.

Walgreens is also taking important steps to improve its retail experience. In its own words, it wants to not be just a store but rather become a “neighborhood health destination.” Working towards this goal, the company has partnered with nutrition company Jenny Craig to bring its services to 100 of its retail stores across 20 states. At these in-store Jenny Craig locations, customers will be offered a variety of health management services, including weight loss solutions, meal planning, and private one-on-one consultations with health experts. In addition to Jenny Craig, Walgreens has worked with VillageMD to offer primary care clinics inside of its stores. This initiative, though, is still in its infancy and is currently in just five locations around Houston.

On top of new partnerships and services to customers though, a main focus of the company has been on becoming more efficient and reducing costs. Through its cost management program, the company expects to cut $1.8 billion in expenses by 2022. The details of this program are displayed below.

(Source: Walgreens Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Unfortunately, Progress Towards Growth Will Be Slow

The changes that Walgreens has put forward are promising, but it is important to remember that it will be a long process with uncertain results. Along the way though, competition will not die down and the company will face many challenges. For instance, its rival, CVS Health, has a head start in achieving some of the things that Walgreens wants to do. Through its HealthHUB program, CVS is already offering a variety of healthcare services, such as wellness rooms and nutrition seminars, inside many of its stores. HealthHUB, by all indications so far, has been well-received, and CVS expects to roll it out to 1,500 locations nationwide by 2021. Investors have positively reacted to this development, and some analysts expect it to be a major catalyst for the company’s future growth. Meanwhile, Walgreens and its 100 Jenny Craig locations pale in comparison to CVS. Not only that, its partnership with Kroger is very limited. Walgreens’ health products will be initially sold in just 17 Kroger locations.

Picture of a CVS HealthHUB location (Source: CVS)

Competition from rivals other than CVS will also continue to be fierce for Walgreens. Amazon (AMZN), for example, is ramping up pressure through PillPack, an online pharmacy it bought in 2018. Walgreens’ market share in the pharmacy prescription market is still strong at 20.9% in the quarter, although this was down 0.55% YOY. This by no means is a significant change, but is something investors should continue to monitor in the future.

Ultimately, Walgreens is Now a Dividend Stock

Given what has previously been discussed, it is clear that growth moving forward will be very difficult for Walgreens. The company recognizes this as well and has set guidance of flat EPS growth. Though this seems reasonable, given the company’s disappointing first quarter, such guidance assumes a strong performance in the second half of 2020.

Walgreens stock though is quite cheap with a healthy dividend. It is trading at a forward P/E of just 8.9 compared to CVS, which is trading at a forward P/E 10.1. The company's dividend of $1.83 annualized, a yield of 3.4%, is also quite generous and has been increased for 44 years in a row. CVS, meanwhile, has a dividend of 2.8% that has not been increased since 2017.

Conclusion

Walgreens’ decline has been quick, but entirely justified, as a result of its struggles maintaining profits in the competitive healthcare industry. While management has tried to work past this, the company has limited control over factors like reimbursement pressures that are driving down its margins and profits. In addition, while Walgreens has put forward a plan that will grow the company, these efforts are still in its infancy and, in many aspects, lag behind those of its larger rival CVS. For these reasons, the upside of Walgreens is limited. However, as a result of this, the stock has become quite cheap and has a healthy and growing dividend that can make it attractive for dividend and value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.