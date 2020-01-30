Mastercard: Another Masterful Quarter, But Shares Remain Expensive

Investors should be careful entering the stock at these levels. Valuation is at/near its least attractive levels in years.

Mastercard continues to hum along. The company closed its 2019 fiscal year on a high note with a beat on both revenue and earnings.

Payment processing technology company Mastercard Incorporated (MA) closed out its 2019 fiscal year on Wednesday. The company's performance indicated continued strong operational momentum, as its increasing size has yet to really slow down its rapid growth. We review the company's quarter, and the current state of shares to determine whether investors can realize upside from current levels. While Mastercard continues to be a high-performance "unicorn" type of a business, the stock has managed to outrun its earnings growth to excessive levels.

Fourth-Quarter Review

Mastercard closed out 2019 with its Q4 earnings on Wednesday. It topped analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines, something that really shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. The company has produced a revenue beat every quarter since Q4 2016, and an EPS beat since Q2 2015 when it simply matched estimates (rather than topping them). Fourth-quarter revenues of $4.41 billion were up 16.1% over last year (topping estimates by $10 million). Earnings per share of $1.96 on a non-GAAP basis were up 26% over last year and cleared estimates by $0.09.

When you peel back the layers of the onion, we see that operating momentum for Mastercard is still very strong. Reported revenue growth of 16% Y/Y continues to remain in line with long-term growth trends (3-year revenue CAGR of 15.60%). Dollar volume remains strong both in the US as well as internationally.

This is partially driven by continued macroeconomic tailwinds (growth of non-cash transactions and increasing e-commerce transactions). In addition to transaction growth, card volume increased 5% as well over last year. This is also in line with quarterly card volume growth over the past couple of years.

Mastercard was able to maintain strong margins as well. Its operating margin expanded from 52.3% in 2018, to 54.4% in 2019 on an adjusted basis. Considering the company's strong revenue growth, this produces a sizable uptick in Mastercard's cash flow. For the full fiscal year, operating cash flow jumped from $6.22 billion to $8.18 billion (+31.5% Y/Y).

Looking ahead to 2020, management is expecting momentum to carry. Net revenue growth is projected in the "low teens", the same guideline provided last year during Q4 2018 earnings. The company's projected effective tax rate will increase some in 2020 from the FY 2019 rate of 16.6%, a minor headwind. Given friendly macroeconomic conditions (strong spending, growth of non-cash transactions) and Mastercard's history of topping estimates, we expect another strong year in 2020.

Are Shares Attractive Today?

Mastercard's success has not been lost on the market. The stock has been roaring higher on sustained momentum. With shares trading at just over $318, the stock is up against all-time highs.

This positive price momentum shouldn't be a surprise given the company's consistently strong earnings growth. Based on the full year's earnings per share of $7.77 on an adjusted basis, the stock's current earnings multiple now stands at 41X. Because the company's growth over the past 10 years has been consistent with recent performance, we feel that historical metrics can still provide proper perspective on the stock's valuation. With a 10-year median P/E ratio of 28.38X, the stock's current valuation represents a 44% premium.

In other words, the appreciation of shares has outpaced the actual growth of the business - despite that growth being very strong. We see this same trend if we look at the 10-year patterns of FCF yield. The stock's FCF yield has steadily compressed to what are now 10-year lows at just 1.78%.

Mastercard has a well-deserved reputation as a high-growth stalwart in the payment technologies sector. But the question for investors is how much near-term upside there is using today's valuations as a starting point. It can be tempting to look at a stock that has multiplied in value in recent years and let the "fear of missing out" compel someone to buy in.

While Mastercard's operational momentum remains strong (as the most recent quarter and 2020 guidance illustrate), the share price will eventually begin to revert towards a more appropriate relationship with the actual value of the fundamentals. This may come in the form of share price contraction, or range-bound trading while the valuation catches up.

Even if Mastercard maintains an earnings growth rate of 20-25% (similar to its performance over the past three years), it will still take approximately two years from now for the stock to recalibrate to its 10-year median multiples. If the company sees performance slow down (say, perhaps due to a recession that curbs consumer spending), the downside could be even worse. A target entry point of 30X earnings would represent a stock price of $233 per share. This represents an entry point that enables the stock to grow organically with the growth of Mastercard's business, while respecting the operating metrics/growth momentum that continues to perform at a high level.

Wrapping Up

It's easy to say "shares seemed expensive two years ago, and look at them now!" But the reality is that the stock is more expensive now than it used to be. While Mastercard continues to flex its fundamental strength, the stock itself represents a bit of a "growth trap" for investors who are late to the party. We advise caution, as moving into a neighborhood of 41X earnings can easily disappointment investors at the first sign of trouble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.