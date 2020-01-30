ETV: 8.9% Yield And A Defensive Approach To Large-Cap Equity Exposure

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV), with $1.04 billion in total assets, is an equity closed-end fund with an options-based strategy intended to generate income and reduce risk while managing tax implications. ETV currently yields 8.9% distributed on a monthly schedule, with a large component being a return of capital which is untaxed but reduces the investor's cost basis. Taking a close look at the fund's strategy and performance history, we think ETV has value as an income vehicle to gain equity market exposure for investors with a cautiously optimistic or defensive outlook. This article highlights how ETV has delivered a favorable performance history in the context of the comparable S&P 500 Buy-Write Index.

ETV Strategy Background

ETV employs an options selling strategy on an equity position that is a combination of S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) stocks. By selling or "writing" call options on its equity holdings, the strategy serves to generate income from the options premium while reducing downside risk, with the tradeoff being it limits the appreciation potential. As explained in the fund's prospectus:

The Fund seeks to generate current earnings in part by employing an options strategy of writing (selling) index call options on the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ-100. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to sell on a continuous basis S&P 500 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment One and NASDAQ-100 call options on at least 80% of the value of Segment Two. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s total assets will be subject to written index call options. Writing index call options involves a tradeoff between the option premiums received and reduced participation in potential future stock price appreciation of the Fund’s portfolio of common stocks

By this measure, ETV and the buy-write strategy are expected to underperform in an environment of strong gains for equities, as has been the case over the past decade in the ongoing bull market. The buy-write strategy works best in a scenario where stock prices remain generally flat over any particular period. Similarly, we would expect a buy-write strategy to outperform an unhedged equity exposure should the market experience significant downside, all else equal.

Considering a large overlap of the top holdings in both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100 defined by large-cap tech stocks, ETV's core positions are effectively a cross between both indexes. Apple Inc. (AAPL), as the largest position in ETV with an 8.5% weighting, is represented in the SPY at 4.8% and QQQ at 12%, for example.

ETV as a Tax-Managed Fund

It's important to note that the "tax-managed" feature of the fund is achieved through a combination of methods. First, exposure to stocks that do not pay dividends, like, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) representing 6.2% of ETV's equity holdings, and other examples, like Facebook (FB) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), does not generate taxable income until the shares are ultimately sold. Separately, the fund's buy-write strategy utilizes options on which capital gains and losses are generally treated as 60% long term and 40% short term, regardless of the holding period. By this measure, ETV can generate income on a non-dividend paying stock with a favorable tax treatment.

The other component here is the return of capital distributions that have historically represented over 70% of the monthly payout. For those unfamiliar, return of capital, or "ROC", is made when a distribution exceeds the investment income over a period by returning a portion of the fund's NAV. The portion of the monthly distribution that is classified as an ROC is untaxed, but reduces the investors' cost basis, essentially deferring the tax liability for investors when the shares are ultimately sold.

The point here is not to offer tax advice but to explain the tax-managed component that is part of the fund's name. ROC is a common feature of closed-end funds that is controversial among some investors, but our view is that the higher income stream provides the flexibility to be either be reinvested "DRIP" into the fund for more shares or taken as a cash option to redeploy in other segments of the market. The fund's monthly distribution rate at $0.1108 per share presents a current yield of 8.9%.

ETV Performance History

Investors should recognize that the fund's total return performance must be placed in the context of the buy-write strategy. Indeed, ETV has underperformed both SPY and QQQ on an absolute basis, as both funds are "unhedged" and have benefited from a strong bull market environment over the past decade.

That being said, we find that ETV has presented a more favorable outperformance relative to the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) over the period on a total return basis. In our view, PBP is a good benchmark for the passive buy-write strategy as an ETF comparable. ETV has returned 196% over the past 10 years, compared to an 83% return for PBP. This metric alone highlights the main appeal of the fund in the segment.

ETV's exposure to both NASDAQ-100 and S&P 500 stocks is unique in that other comparable buy-write funds target exposure to one index or the other. By this measure, ETV can be viewed as a cross between PBP and the Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX), which is also a CEF but targets a buy-write strategy just on NASDAQ 100 stocks.

Over the past year, ETV has returned 14.4% on a total return basis compared to 21.5% for QQQZ and 9.1% for PBP. With comparable data since all three funds existed with the inception of PBP in 2007, we find that ETV's total return performance has been firmly ahead of the S&P 500 Buy-Write strategy but lags the Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alternative. This is consistent with ETV's holding in both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100 stocks.

Notably, ETV's yield at 8.9% is higher than the 6.4% for QQQX and 5.5% for PBP. The fund's expense ratio at 1.09% is higher than 0.91% for QQQX and 0.49% for PBP. One advantage we find in ETV over QQQX is that in 2018, when the market experienced a period of historic volatility and selloff, ETV suffered a drawdown of 21.4%, which was nearly 1000 basis points lower compared to the sell-off in QQQX that declined by 31.3% from its highs of the year. By this measure, ETV's risk profile is between that of PBP and QQQX.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

If investors had a crystal ball a decade ago to see the future, the buy-write strategy clearly would not have been the best use of capital knowing the strong market gains over the past decade. That being said, the attraction in ETV is the balanced approach in equity exposure between the broad market S&P 500 index and higher-risk, tech-focused NASDAQ-100. There are market scenarios going forward where ETV could outperform both the underlying indexes and buy-write funds to the downside with potentially lower risk. We think ETV is a better alternative compared to a passive buy-write strategy on S&P 500 stocks.

In the current market environment with stocks trading at an all-time high, there are some lingering questions over the global macro outlook and valuation in some sectors. We take a more cautious view on equities for the year ahead and see ETV as a good option for investors that are cautiously optimistic about large-cap equities. By this measure, ETV could participate to the upside while generating significant income, but play a defensive role in a portfolio should the market move lower. As an income vehicle, we recommend investors in ETV take the cash option, which will gradually lower the risk exposure over time to potentially reinvest following a future market correction.

Takeaway

ETV's performance history and return profile must be examined in the context of the buy-write strategy. Data showing ETV has been able to favorably outperform a comparable buy-write strategy on the S&P 500 index while offering a higher yield highlights the attraction of the fund and appeal to income-focused investors.

In the current market environment with equities trading near their all-time high, we think the fund provides a defensive approach to the market compared to unhedged indexes. Given our cautious view on the equities overall, we recommend ETV investors take the cash option of the monthly distribution in the near term for the flexibility to redeploy following a potential market correction. Take a look at the fund's last prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

