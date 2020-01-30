Cleveland-Cliffs Makes First Step In The Deal With AK Steel

The stock is under pressure and reaches levels which are attractive for speculation ahead of the earnings release on February 27.

Back on January 14, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) announced that it commenced exchange offers related to the company’s deal with AK Steel (AKS). Now, the company has announced the results of these exchange offers:

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs press release

The majority of existing AK Steel notes were tendered for the new 6.375% senior notes due October 15, 2025, and new 7.00% senior notes due March 15, 2027, that will be issued by Cliffs. One of the parts of the financing strategy of the deal is essentially completed:

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs presentation, author’s work

Frankly, the bondholders’ desire to exchange AK Steel notes into the notes of a combined company is completely understandable since the combined company will be stronger financially. The more interesting piece of the puzzle is the interest rate that will be achieved in the refinancing of 7.50% senior secured notes due July 2023. I’d expect to learn more about this issue when both AK Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs report their fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 27.

Meanwhile, the shares of both companies have started this year in a downtrend, losing about 15% of market capitalization. Full-year 2020 earnings estimates for both companies trended down, although it is not clear how the ongoing coronavirus problems that have somewhat hurt the stock market will put pressure on the domestic steel market in the U.S.

Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Earnings estimates for AK Steel. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The sentiment is clearly negative for the whole steel sector. Nucor (NUE) reported a good quarter, beating analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue. Steel Dynamics (STLD) beat estimates as well. This did not help their stocks at all, and it looks like the market is worried about the production capacity that will be coming in a few years at a time when the growth of the world economy is slowing.

This pessimism has once again caused Cliffs’ shares to slide back to the whereabouts of the $7.00 level after rising to $9.00 following the announcement of the deal with AK Steel. Cliffs is a volatile stock which has proved that the right time to consider a position (speculative or longer-term one) is a pullback rather than a breakout. This pullback is happening right now, and the stock has reached the levels which are interesting for a new speculative position.

Speaking about longer-term perspectives, the market is currently not appreciating the company’s current performance, the upcoming hot-briquetted iron (HBI) plant and the potential positive changes that the new management could bring to AK Steel (whose management team’s performance has been far from stellar).

However, this underappreciation has already lasted for a long time, and only the continued positive financial results could make the market change its mind. With huge money concentration in top mega-cap names caused by indexing and performance chasing, it’s hard to see a rapid shift to value stock popularity. I stay fundamentally bullish on Cliffs in the longer term, and I’m optimistic about the stock’s short-term performance ahead of the earnings report following the current pullback, but I’d remind my readers that they’ll be dealing with a very volatile stock, so proper position sizing and appropriate risk management techniques are a must.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.