GBP/USD: Upside Risk For February 2020

This author, therefore, in summary, believes that all GBP crosses (including GBP/USD) are likely subject to significant upside risk in the near term, and that prices even above 1.35 could be found in February 2020.

Even if the Bank of England does cut rates, the GBP is not moving downward in spite of the pessimism in the bond market, and in spite of the coronavirus news, it is also holding up against the USD (which is often viewed as a safe haven during market turmoil).

If the Bank of England keeps rates on hold, the GBP could spike on the back of improving bond yield spreads (which closely correlate with FX spot prices).

The GBP/USD currency pair has been trading in somewhat of a limbo recently, in anticipation of both Brexit (the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union formally on Friday, January 31, 2020) and the Bank of England's upcoming monetary policy meeting the day before on January 30, 2020.

As noted in my recent article covering the GBP/JPY pair, it does not appear that there is sufficient data to indicate a rate cut from the Bank of England. In spite of this, the bond market remains pessimistic and indicates an expectation of a rate cut. As shown in the table below, the current short-term rate of the Bank of England is +0.75%, whereas the Federal Reserve and its comparable rate set at +1.75% (its target range is +1.50% to +1.75%).

The Federal Reserve on January 29 decided to keep its target rate range unchanged. This follows similar behavior from the European Central Bank (the ECB), which decided to keep its rate unchanged in its January policy meeting. This author is of the impression that not only is there not a sufficient reason for the Bank of England to cut rates in its own January meeting, but that the bank is also unlikely to want to diverge from the Federal Reserve and ECB this early into the New Year, especially just prior to leaving the EU.

Simply put, these are uncharted waters for the U.K. It is best to "wait and see", to wait for more data to come through. If the country responds well, "post Brexit" the annual inflation rate (which was last recorded in December 2019 as being +1.30%, safely within the 1-3% target rate) could easily pick up with a flurry of activity and investment.

This is just the beginning. As the Bank of England's current rate of +0.75% is only three 25-basis point cuts away from zero, it would be more prudent to keep any monetary ammo in the chamber, so to speak. After all, the United Kingdom is not in a recession, and the country's post-election Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (for January 2020) has jumped significantly (see below).

It is too risky to be pessimistic on GBP at this juncture. A holding of rates would likely send the one-year interest rate spread for GBP/USD significantly higher. As shown in the chart below, the GBP/USD pair follows this spread closely, as we would naturally expect it to; stronger spreads make the numerator currency (i.e., the GBP in this case) more attractive to hold due to the higher yield, and vice versa.

The GBP/USD pair has recently settled around 1.30, yet further upside is in store (note the levels above 1.40 in the chart above, which were achieved during the first half of 2018; the British pound arguably shows far more potential at this juncture than it did in early 2018, when uncertainty surrounding Brexit was still high).

As also shown by the chart above, the one-year bond yield spread is negative to the extent of approximately -1.00%, yet this could improve significantly should the Bank of England hold rates steady. The difference between +0.75% and the midpoint of the Federal Reserve's target range of +1.63% is negative -0.88%, which is indeed higher. However, due to the target range of the Fed, it is perhaps better to focus on the one-year bond yield of the UK as below (see red line).

The UK bond yield is a standout here. Priced at just +0.50% (or thereabouts), the yield could strengthen by potentially 25 basis points, should the Bank of England hold rates steady at +0.75%. Even if there is a cut by the bank in January 2020, since the move has effectively already been priced in, it appears that the market is truly supporting the GBP. Downside has been limited, and even the coronavirus headlines are not harming the GBP.

In this author's view, not only is there is not a strong basis upon which the Bank of England could cut rates this month, but even if it does, the market is likely to remain bullish on the country's economic prospects. To recount a quote from Stanley Druckenmiller in my previous article on GBP/USD:

I think Boris Johnson is sort of a smarter version of Trump without some of the antics to go along with it. And I would expect investments to fly into that country. And I think they'll do very well there. So you know it's funny if you look at it. What if I were to tell you there was a Republican president but a better version and you had two thirds Republicans majorities in both houses of Congress and you had a deficit to GDP of two not four and a half. And you had a debt to GDP lower than the United States and 12 times earnings and a 4 percent yield. Sounds like a decent place to invest to me.

I would advise not to short the GBP, and if anything, to remain bullish on the GBP going forward through 2020. All GBP crosses are exposed to significant upside risk.

