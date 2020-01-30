Gold, Silver And Mining Stock Charts Look Bullish

The charts on the mining stocks I follow in my Mining Stock Journal are all starting to look very bullish.
Many have pulled back this month after a nice rally during the fourth quarter of 2019.
China goes on a week-long holiday observance which will close Shanghai until next Friday.
Originally published January 26, 2020
"Miss the boat? The move in the precious metals sector is just getting started" - Arcadia Economics
