Gold, Silver And Mining Stock Charts Look Bullish

by: Dave Kranzler
Summary

The charts on the mining stocks I follow in my Mining Stock Journal are all starting to look very bullish.

Many have pulled back this month after a nice rally during the fourth quarter of 2019.

China goes on a week-long holiday observance which will close Shanghai until next Friday.

Originally published January 26, 2020

"Miss the boat? The move in the precious metals sector is just getting started" - Arcadia Economics

The charts on the mining stocks I follow in my Mining Stock Journal are all starting to look very bullish. Many have pulled back this month after a nice rally during the fourth quarter of 2019. China goes on a week-long holiday observance which will close Shanghai until next Friday. That may or may not affect the short-term direction of gold and silver.

I cover several junior exploration stocks with upside that is several multiples of their current price. I also specialize in looking for value plays in larger cap producing miners as well as reviewing stocks to avoid.

