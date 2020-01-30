Graco Pulls A Strong Quarter Out Of A Tough Macro

While Graco's overall growth numbers may not look impressive, the company exceeded expectations by a meaningful degree and once again showed its full-cycle strengths.

Graco (GGG) is a pretty special company for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is its ability to outgrow sometimes challenging industrial markets through price realizations and innovative product development. While nothing so far in this reporting season suggests underlying conditions were easier than expected (the opposite, if anything), Graco managed a stronger-than-expected quarter by once again executing to its strengths.

While they're very different businesses, stocks like Graco, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and IDEX (IEX) put me in a bind when it comes to valuation. Graco is hands down an excellent company and clearly deserves a premium, but with the shares already above 18x forward EBITDA, it's difficult to construct a positive bull case other than "just think of the leverage when the economy turns back up".

Strong, Surprisingly So, Across The Board

There was really no expectation that Graco would have a bad quarter, but the company nevertheless surpassed expectations almost everywhere.

Revenue rose 2% in organic terms, coming in about 5% higher than expected. While gross margin did decline year over year (down 60bp) on weaker volume and mix, that was still about 80bp better than expected. Operating income rose 7%, beating expectations by 17%, with 150bp of margin expansion (to an exceptionally impressive 25.3%), about 270bp better than expected. That's a roughly $0.09 beat on a pre-tax basis, and a lower than expected tax rate also chipped in.

I was particularly impressed by the breadth of the solid performance this quarter. True, the Industrial and Process businesses were down, but they still held up better than expected and particularly so on margins - this is a company that in the past has seen 40%-plus decremental margins on mid-single-digit revenue contraction.

Industrial revenue declined 1% organically, but beat expectations by about 7%. Segment profits fell 6%, but margin fell only 130bp, with segment profit about 4% higher than expected. Process saw 4% organic revenue contraction, beating by 2%, while segment profits rose almost 25% (430bp of margin expansion) and beat by 24%. Contractor was the bright spot, with 9% organic revenue growth and a 4% revenue beat; segment profits rose more than 50% (margin expanding six points), beating expectations by a third.

Navigating Challenging Markets Ahead Of A Second-Half Turnaround

One of the reasons I think following Graco is worthwhile is that the company's fluid handling products are used in so many end-markets. While the company's superior execution limits some of the comparability (Graco can do well when others won't), it's still a useful overhead view of the neighborhood.

Auto (around 10% of sales) remains an area of weakness, with management considering it "challenging" (Graco-speak for negative) in the Americas, Europe and Asia. General industrial (around 20% of sales) is listed as "stable" in the Americas and Europe, and "challenging" in Asia; management did say it expects both Industrial and Process to improve in the second half of 2020, though guidance for low-single-digit growth for 2020 suggests a modest bounce.

Other markets of note include construction (close to half of sales), which management views as stable in the Americas, Europe (perhaps a positive surprise there), and challenging in Asia (except Australia). Energy is challenging across the board, but tech and chemicals are both considered stable outside of Asia.

It's still too early to draw many parallels with other companies (they haven't reported yet), but Graco's performance and guidance in Process seemed broadly consistent with Crane (CR) and Pentair (PNR) in fluid handling, and I expect most commentary/guidance will likewise back up these views on energy, auto, and general industrial. Interestingly, management doesn't seem concerned about an election year slowdown in spending from customers.

Waiting For M&A

Graco targets, and often achieves, 5% to 7% organic growth by using price and "strategic initiatives" (which I consider Graco-speak for "market share gains through new/better products") to augment underlying industrial production growth. Historically the company has looked to augment that with M&A, and the company has ample buying power - I'd estimate Graco could spend $1 billion on M&A and not stress the balance sheet. The issue is valuation, and there's no telling when that pressure will ease.

The Outlook

Graco is a pretty classic case of "if it's not broken, don't break it". The company's ROIC-driven management philosophy may lack pizazz or a clever name, but it works. This is a company that focuses on a lot of relatively "boring" product categories - pumps and proportioning equipment for liquid and powder applications, finishing equipment, sprayers, and various specialty pumps, meters, and valves - but there's nothing boring about mid-20%'s operating margins, high teens FCF margins, 20%-plus returns on assets, and generally solid overall growth. Moreover, with a lot of its revenue coming from products that are low-volume, high-mix, this is not an easy business to break into and disrupt on the basis of price.

Where things get tricky is valuation. The shares already price in mid-teens long-term FCF growth, and the 18x-plus forward EBITDA multiple more than reflects the superior margins and returns on capital/assets here. Multiples are not necessarily out of line with recent multiyear averages, but it's hard for me to see how this rerates substantially higher or can outgrow expectations enough to close the gap.

The Bottom Line

As I said, I see some similarities here to stocks like IDEX or Illinois Tool Works. By and large, you're not going to get the chance to get in at a good price unless you can take advantage of a market downturn or the like. Even then, a "good price" for Graco will likely look expensive on a relative basis. I'm not going to chase this name, but it is one for the watchlist for when that big market pullback does come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.