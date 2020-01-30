3M Running Lukewarm-To-Cool, But The Turn Should Be Coming

3M shares do look modestly undervalued now, making them one of the few in the space that do.

Management is launching another restructuring effort, this time pushing more responsibility down to the business unit managers, but a bigger move/re-think still looks necessary to me.

3M posted a modestly disappointing fourth quarter, as the decline in the U.S. markets picked up steam ahead of what should be a midyear recovery.

It’s still a challenging time to be an industrial company. While the early consensus does seem to be that the second-half rebound story is still in play, it’s sounding more and more like the magnitude of that rebound is going to be less than hoped and the first half of 2020 is likewise going to be tougher than expected. In that respect, then, 3M’s (MMM) fourth quarter results and 2020 guidance don’t appear all that unusual.

I still have very mixed feelings about 3M. The company has frittered away a lot of balance sheet optionality on questionable M&A (and arguably oversized buybacks), and I think the latest restructuring effort (we seem to be averaging one a year now) falls short of the more radical change the business needs. On the other hand, 3M’s high R&D spending establishes high walls around a lot of its businesses and all but ensures healthy margins and cash flows. I’d very much like to see a deeper “re-think” of what 3M should look like 10 years from now, but the valuation today is not demanding and business conditions should improve from here.

Not Much Strength Where It Counts

While 3M’s fourth quarter earnings did beat on an adjusted basis, they missed at the revenue and adjusted segment profit lines, and I don’t assign much value to below-the-line drivers of earnings upside. More concerning to me is that the weakness was so widespread across the business, though I do think there’s a significant weak macro background to consider.

Revenue fell 2.6% in organic terms, one of the weakest results I’ve seen so far (though individual segments of Graco (GGG), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) were weaker). That was a very minor miss relative to expectations (0.3%), but every single business missed, albeit none by more than 1%, again supporting the notion of broad weakness in a wide range of end markets.

Gross margin declined 220bp despite ongoing COGS restructuring efforts. Charges for restructuring and environmental liability complicate the earnings comparisons, but adjusted core earnings appear to have fallen around 11% (a 300bp margin contraction), with segment-level profits down about 10%. That’s a roughly 5% miss at the adjusted operating income line, and a 100bp miss in adjusted operating margins.

On a positive note, 3M did exceed expectations for free cash flow, beating by about $100M. The beat was driven by inventory, and management thinks they can deliver slight improvements in 2020 and 2021, though I think that could be challenging in a full-blown recovery scenario (a “good problem to have,” in my book).

Breaking Down The Details

3M’s weak quarter was driven by volume, with a 3.4% volume contraction in the quarter. Weakness was global with LatAm/Canada flat and declines almost everywhere else. Interesting to me was that the U.S. was the weakest market (down 2.9%, with volume down 4.6%), while China was up 0.8%, albeit on an easier comp.

Safety & Industrial declined 3% organically, with adjusted margin down 40bp. Everything but roofing was down, with a 4% reported decline in adhesives/tapes (a business that serves a huge swath of “general industrial” markets), a 1% decline in personal safety, and a 6.5% decline in auto aftermarket – the latter has me curious as to what Dover (DOV) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) will report, as Graco saw some weakness in vehicle service.

Transport & Electronics declined a surprising 6%, with margins down almost three points on an adjusted basis. The 6% decline in electronics and advanced materials surprised me, as I expected the company would start seeing some restocking orders; auto was down mid-single digits (adjusted) and a little better than builds. I suspect that 3M is going to be a relative laggard in this business, particularly given weak leverage to auto content growth this quarter.

Healthcare was flat on the top line, with about a point of adjusted operating margin improvement. Food safety and health info stayed strong on a core basis, but oral care and separation/purification were surprisingly weak.

Finally, Consumer was also flat on an organic revenue basis, and in terms of adjusted margins.

Another Restructuring, But Still Not Going Far Enough

3M management announced yet another restructuring effort. This time the company is launching a new global operating model that will see authority and responsibility devolve to the business groups; the management of the four business groups will have full responsibility for all aspects of strategy, portfolio optimization, and resource prioritization. As is typically the case, the gods of restructuring demand a blood sacrifice, and 1,500 workers will lose their jobs in this restructuring.

I’m indifferent, at best, to this move. In the debate between centralized decision-making or decentralized decision-making, I don’t have a strong position. I’ve seen both work, and it seems to me that success is more about the quality of the people making the decision (wherever they sit in the structure) and how they’re incentivized and held accountable. If the right people are running the four major units, this will likely drive better results, but I don’t think it really changes much.

More to the point, I think 3M needs to go much further with its restructuring efforts. Look around the neighborhood and look at what Colfax (CFX), Danaher (DHR), Dover, Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), Fortive (FTV), GE (GE), Honeywell (HON), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Parker-Hannifin (PH), and United Technologies (UTX) have done or are doing (just to name 11) and compare it to 3M. All of these companies have either shed large unattractive (or at least non-strategic) businesses or acquired significant new growth/scale opportunities, and many have done both.

I haven’t agreed with every single decision those companies have made, and I don’t mean to suggest that 3M hasn’t been active in M&A both buying and selling, but I think most, if not all, of those peer companies have taken a hard look regarding the industries and businesses they want to be in and have acted to optimize their exposures and opportunities. While I know 3M is loathe to part with any business that can contribute attractive cash flow, some divestitures could create more flexibility for more attractive repositioning.

The Outlook

When I last wrote about 3M, I said that its “first in, first out” positioning for the downturn pointed to a mid-2020 recovery, and that still looks feasible. It does look, however, that the turnaround will be a little shallower than expected – I don’t believe this will be a 3M-exclusive phenomenon. I also note that businesses that have hurt 3M on the way down (auto, electronics, and China) should be attractive longer-term drivers.

With the model moving forward a year, and some other adjustments, not a whole lot changes on a long-term core fundamental basis. I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 3% and mid single-digit FCF growth, though closer to 5.5% now than 6.5%. Even in this rough patch, 3M remains an exceptionally profitable company, including unusually good free cash flow generation.

One ongoing risk to monitor is the PFAS environmental liability. Management took a $200M-plus charge this quarter, and more could follow. I believe that charge may have spooked a few investors, contributing to the weaker share price performance, and I see this as a lingering issue that is unlikely to reach closure (or even great visibility on closure) in 2020. I’d also note that this issue could lead to some sentiment headwinds with more funds paying more attention to ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) issues now than before.

The Bottom Line

Any time a large, well-regarded company stumbles, legions will come to its defense and claim things aren’t so bad (we called this “polishing the turd” when I was on the sell side). I expect no less with 3M, and I don’t think the underlying fundamentals are horrible. I do think, though, that 3M may well show less leverage/upside to the eventual macro recovery than investors expect, and that management needs to be more aggressive in its restructuring and repositioning of the business. The shares do look a little undervalued, though, so this could be a name to consider for investors looking for a more value-oriented way to play industrials.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.