Ditch Shares Before AGNC Beats You To It

Our rating is based on the price-to-estimated book value which has been a very effective method for evaluating when to buy or sell shares of AGNC.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) recently crossed into our bearish rating.

Source: The REIT Forum's common share spreadsheet

Our rating is based on the price-to-estimated book value which has been a very effective method for evaluating when to buy or sell shares of AGNC. The company trades at a premium to book value which you can see under "NAV Information".

If we used tangible book value, the premium would be significantly larger. That is because the tangible book value per share is lower. The total book value includes intangible assets, which are excluded under tangible book value per share. Based on the premium in the share price, it would make sense for AGNC to issue new shares in the immediate future.

AGNC shares its "Tangible Net Book Value" at the end of each quarter:

Source: AGNC investor presentation

Note: The slide above provides tangible book value per share as of the end of Q3 2019. Our spreadsheet is showing estimated total book value per share (including intangible assets) and is updated for changes in the estimated fair value of hedges, assets, net interest accrual, and dividend payments.

Scott Kennedy

Scott Kennedy handles our estimates for book value per share. We are using very recent estimates for AGNC's book value. It is important to have frequent updates to the estimates because we can see book value swing by 2% in a week. It could swing back the following week. We expect AGNC's management to be monitoring the share price and book value very carefully for those optimal opportunities to issue new shares.

For those interested, Scott Kennedy posted BV projections for AGNC's Q4 in a public article on 1/23/2019.

2019 dividend cut

When AGNC reduced its dividend in 2019, many investors thought shares would be plunging.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

Contrary to popular opinion, the shares have recovered solidly and now trade at a premium to book value once again.

This creates an interesting dynamic because several of the smaller mortgage REITs still trade at material discounts to book value. If AGNC wanted to be aggressive in acquisitions, it could make a bid to buy a smaller peer. However, with its own premium to book value, it may find it simpler to just issue new shares and buy new MBS without having to negotiate a merger.

Either option would be viable and would be in the long-term best interest of AGNC's shareholders. However, either type of announcement could be a temporary pressure on the share price which is currently trading at the higher end of the normal price to book value range.

AGNC's strategy

AGNC is unique in its dedication to a portfolio of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities also known as Agency RMBS.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

Over the last year, we witnessed a dramatic decrease in interest rates. While very small declines in interest rates can be positive for Agency mortgage REITs, a large movement in interest rates is difficult. When interest rates move by a large amount, it usually causes book value to decline. The challenge for the mortgage REITs comes from the prepayment characteristics of Agency RMBS.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

When interest rates decline, it gives homeowners the opportunity to refinance into lower rates. That is a risk for the owner of the mortgage. An Agency mortgage REIT owns a large portfolio of those mortgages.

AGNC's hedging

AGNC needs to use hedges to protect against an increase in interest rates.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

Those hedges go up in value if interest rates go up. However, they create a loss for the mortgage REITs if interest rates go down. When interest rates fall significantly, the gain on the mortgage-backed securities is usually smaller than the loss on the hedges.

Even though homeowners can refinance out of a higher interest rate mortgage, they are far from being perfectly efficient in making those decisions. Consequently, the value of the Agency RMBS moves higher as rates go lower even though the odds of prepayment go up. When a mortgage is prepaid, the mortgage REIT receives the face value of the mortgage.

For instance, the homeowner may have a mortgage for $300,000. They could refinance their mortgage by taking out a new loan for $300,000. The mortgage REIT would only receive the $300,000, but they would be reinvesting into purchasing new mortgages at a higher price. For instance, they might pay $306,000 or $309,000 to purchase a new mortgage. That $6,000 to $9,000 premium on a $300,000 mortgage needs to be amortized over time. Because interest rates fell so significantly, investors became more concerned about prepayments and the gain on the value of the mortgages was lower than it might otherwise have been.

AGNC compared to peers

Several of AGNC's peers also invest in non-Agency RMBS. Over the last few years, non-Agency RMBS have performed much better than Agency RMBS. Despite the relative weakness for Agency RMBS, AGNC was able to outperform many of its peers.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

One advantage for AGNC comes from its internal management and economies of scale. As a large internally managed mortgage REIT, its operating expenses take a smaller portion of shareholders' equity in each year.

That means AGNC doesn't need quite as much net interest income per dollar of equity to maintain its earnings. The lower expense ratio enables AGNC to take slightly less risk in generating the same amount of income. Having slightly less risk was extremely positive when interest rates became so volatile.

Final thoughts

Because AGNC has rallied materially, we believe the price is too high at recent prices. AGNC is among those most overvalued in the sector currently. We still believe the company has one of the best management teams. However, our valuation is based on its price to book value. AGNC was a buy when the price tanked after a dividend cut. The price has rallied significantly since then.

The REIT Forum utilizes over 5,000 hours per year in research. You can access that research for just pennies per hour. To produce our research, we need to access several expensive data sources. Our total expenses now run over $100,000. If you want to duplicate our service, you'll just need several decades of experience, 5,000 hours per year, and over $100,000 for your budget. We use the time and money to provide a superior experience: It's time to try our service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGNCN, AGNCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.