The stock trades at a sizable discount to norms. But with economic tailwinds in an up-cycle, we are worried that future conditions will worsen and negatively impact the business.

The company has strong management and financial discipline. However, the business is very FCF inefficient. The furniture industry is a tough business.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow". HNI Corporation (HNI) operates in the office furniture space. While the stock is attractively valued and management seems strong, it's sometimes just not enough to overcome an unattractive business model. Despite a number of positives within the business, the furniture business is just not lucrative enough at the end of the day. When you consider this inherent limitation, HNI Corporation begins to lose its appeal. The company's exposure to macroeconomic forces has us cautious that upcoming years may not be as friendly to the business as they have recently been.

HNI Corporation designs, builds, and distributes a variety of office furniture products, as well as hearth/fireplace products. The company's two main business segments are Office Furniture and Hearth Products. Office furniture contributes roughly 3/4th of total revenues. The office furniture business is virtually 99% commercial, selling both standardized products to small and medium-sized businesses as well as project-based solutions to large businesses. The Hearth business is a bit more diverse - it sells to both DIY and professional installers, for both new construction and retrofits.

(Source: HNI Corporation Q2 2019 Investor Presentation)

In all, HNI Corporation generates approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenues. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 1.85%, while EBITDA has grown at a 3.65% rate. But growth has been virtually flat over the most recent five-year span.

(Source: YCharts)

Fundamentals

When we do fundamental analysis of any company, we start by looking at some key metrics that shine light on the company's operating environment. This helps educate us on the company's strengths and weaknesses, as well as how that company's industry impacts operations.

We review operating margins to make sure that HNI Corporation is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

Operating results for HNI Corporation are a bit of a "mixed bag". Margins have trended upward over the long term. Tariffs have created some margin pressure in recent years, but the company has been able to mostly negate that with pricing. It is not very FCF efficient, with a conversion rate of just 5.44%. Unfortunately, there isn't much of a "moat" in the furniture business. HNI Corporation's best competitive assets are its scale and its reputation/brands, but there isn't anything in the business that cannot be replicated by competitors. The company's high rate of return on invested capital is a sign of strong management in what is generally a tough furniture business.

The other major aspect of our fundamental analysis focuses on the company's balance sheet. Depending on how much cash flow the business produces, its growth - all of these factors can influence how the company manages its financials. A business with too much debt can expose investors to risk in the event that it underperforms. It can also provide financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

(Source: YCharts)

Because HNI Corporation is a manufacturer that produces low-margin products, the balance sheet should remain disciplined so that a slowdown in the business doesn't have catastrophic consequences. Fortunately, HNI Corporation has done a good job in this regard. The company carries a cash balance of $53 million against $240 million in long-term debt. The gross leverage ratio of 1.27X EBITDA is comfortably below our cautionary benchmark of 2.5X.

Dividend and Buybacks

HNI Corporation has paid a dividend for some time, but because the payout has been frozen, its current growth streak stands at nine years. The dividend currently totals an annual sum of $1.22 per share and yields 3.24% on the current share price. This yield is attractive compared to 10-year US treasuries (yielding 1.61%), although investors may seek a more established dividend growth "brand" name.

(Source: YCharts)

Because of the overall need for conservative financial management, the payout has not been grown aggressively over the years. Despite a cash flow payout ratio of just 43%, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of just 3.5% over the past 10 years. Given the modest nature of the business (office furniture demand probably isn't going to explode over the next decade), investors should probably expect continued modest dividend increases moving forward.

(Source: YCharts)

Another factor in the company's management of the dividend is the fact that HNI Corporation does spend on share buybacks. These buybacks help aid EPS growth by lowering the number of outstanding shares. Over the past decade, the share count has contracted from 46 million to 43 million (6% reduction).

Growth Opportunities and Risks

When projecting HNI Corporation's growth in the coming years, there are some major variables that impact each of the company's operating segments. The office furniture business is heavily impacted by employment-related metrics. New office furniture typically isn't a core necessity to operate most businesses. Therefore, the best sales conditions for HNI Corporation are when unemployment is low and business owners are optimistic about the economy. While economic expansion tends to trend upwards over long time periods, we could be approaching the end of a strong up-cycle following the recession a decade ago. We can see from the company's own charted metrics that confidence levels from businesses of all sizes are beginning to fade. If this continues (or we have an actual recession), it will negatively impact HNI Corporation because business owners won't be spending as much on furniture.

(Source: HNI Corporation Q2 2019 Investor Presentation)

We are a little bit more optimistic about the company's hearth products business. The housing market remains relatively strong, thanks to an overall housing shortage that is being driven by continually low interest rates. In addition, suppressed oil prices are also friendly to the economics of operating hearths/fireplaces. The unfortunate part of this is that the hearth business only represents about a fourth of HNI Corporation's total business, so office furniture "steers the boat", so to speak.

(Source: HNI Corporation Q2 2019 Investor Presentation)

Aside from market driven forces, HNI Corporation could also seek growth through both geographic expansion or by penetrating the retail markets. Operating at the retail level would likely bring higher margins on sale prices, although the company is certainly structured with a commercial focus at the present time. Interested investors should be most wary of the potential cooling of economic tailwinds impacting HNI Corporation's core furniture business.

Valuation

After seeing steady downward pressure, the stock has rebounded well since September. At just over $37 per share, it now trades in the middle of its 52-week range ($29-42).

(Source: YCharts)

Analysts are currently projecting HNI Corporation to close out its fiscal 2019 year with EPS of approximately $2.52. The resulting earnings multiple of 14.74X is a 41% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 25.25X.

With such an outlier of a multiple, we will look at valuation through an FCF-based lens. While the current FCF yield of 7.38% is well off of its post recession highs, the yield is also near its highest levels in more than five years.

(Source: YCharts)

So, the shares are clearly valued at a discount to decade norms, but does that make them a buy today? While nobody can predict the future, we are cautious about market driving factors being less friendly in the upcoming years than the previous time period. It just appears to be the wrong place in an economic cycle to look at a company like HNI Corporation. Investors bullish on the company's operating model can take advantage of what is otherwise an attractively valued stock.

Wrapping Up

As we alluded to moments ago, HNI Corporation just isn't our "cup of tea". The lean profit brutality of the furniture business just isn't a compelling investment environment for us. For investors who see otherwise, the stock is attractively valued at today's prices. Still, we recommend caution. A downturn in sentiment in the commercial sector would directly impact HNI Corporation. The lack of a strong competitive advantage (a "moat") makes this an investment that is susceptible to more outside forces than we would like to see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.