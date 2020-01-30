Beefing Up A Position At 52-Week Lows

On Friday we added 22 more shares of Nutrien to our portfolio at 58.31 per share. Bringing our total to 48 now. These 22 shares add $39.60 USD to our forward income.

SmartCentres currently is down 10% from their 52-week high as this retail bug hits them as well.

As the portfolio has grown, the position in BMO as a percentage has dwindled right down. Currently, it makes up only 1% of our dividend portfolio and pays its dividend in our lowest income month.

Hope you're having a great January. Another pay period has passed and it's time to put that money to work for us.

With the market still sitting around all-time highs, it can get hard to find good stocks at great values. But they are out there. This month I was really debating starting a position in SmartCentres REIT (OTCPK:CWYUF) or adding to our stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

I think they are set up differently and most of their locations are anchored with a Walmart (NYSE:WMT). A solid tenant and one that draws a lot of people in, which also helps support the surrounding businesses. They have raised their dividend 6 years and have a 5-year dividend growth rate of 3%. Not huge, but they have a lot of projects in the works and I think they will keep raising that dividend going forward.

BMO is one of the very first stocks we ever had. It has done well for us, but hasn't gone on a tear like National Bank. While BMO may not be most people's favourite Canadian bank, it has the lowest exposure to the Canadian housing market of the big 5, if I recall right. That's definitely nice to see in the latter half of this economic cycle. All the Canadian banks are at levels that I would say are good buys.

Personally, I love to add to existing positions versus starting new ones. As the portfolio has grown, the position in BMO as a percentage has dwindled right down. Currently, it makes up only 1% of our dividend portfolio and pays its dividend in our lowest income month. Being one of our smallest long-term holdings, I wouldn't mind increasing this position. Maybe in the coming months... Although these Canadian banks do make up a sizeable portion of our overall dividend portfolio at 13%.

But Then Nutrien Started Falling

I received a notification that Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is at 52-week lows. This is a stock I would love to grow again, and with all those fertilizers I think it will. I sold our previous position at 70 bucks a year and a half ago for the car.

I made the purchase on Friday but the stock keeps dropping lower and setting new 52-week lows (well the whole market did on Monday). I'll definitely admit that I can't time the market. There's lots of news out there with the Iran stuff and now the coronavirus. Will the market keep dropping? Who knows? I'll just stick with my plan of buying once or twice a month.

Who Is Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a Canada-based crop nutrient producer and distributor of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feeds customers worldwide. The company is focused on retail, potash, nitrogen and phosphate mining and processing operations. The company's retail operations serve growers in a number of countries across the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia and South America. The Company operates six potash mines in Saskatchewan and has a mine in New Brunswick in care-and-maintenance mode. The company operates integrated phosphate mining and processing facilities, as well as a number of smaller upgrading plants in the United States. (Source RBC Direct Investing.)

Thoughts

2019 wasn't the best year for Nutrien as weather and geopolitical issues affected the farmers. This has led to the price decline, but 2020 looks promising. The company has also been aggressively buying back shares the past couple of years and in November got approval to increase the amount of shares it could buy back.

While the company isn't technically a wide moat company, I think it's set up pretty well. Obviously, being a commodity business the price can fluctuate drastically. But got to love when they own both the mines and retail business.

They own 1700 retail stores in 7 different countries. Nutrien is the world's largest producer of potash and 3rd largest nitrogen producer. There is the giant elephant in the room with the potential BHP Jansen potash project but BHP is still debating if they will even pursue it. (Although they have already put a lot of money into the mine.) These lower potash prices currently may push the project off to the side.

I think there's a lot to like in this space. The population keeps growing and farmland keeps getting taken over by cities. Farmers are going to need to maximize the yield on their crops and fertilizer will be the big way to do it.

We also see this surge worldwide about Cannabis these days. Of course, every grower wants to get the most bud they can out of their plants. While fertilizer isn't everything it is a big part.

So we got a lot of stock buybacks, a 52-week low and a growing need for their products. What about that dividend?

The stock was formed in January 2018 through a merger between Agrium and Potash Corp. of Canada. So it's a relatively new stock. The dividend started at .40 cents USD and now sits at .45 cents USD. Pretty good growth already but I'd love to see a longer history. Currently at $56.44, it offers a 4.04% starting dividend yield.

The Purchase

Conclusion

I know there are a lot of people who don't like the space or think its price will keep falling. That's okay. I think long term it's a great holding. Right now, they have been closing mines and potash prices aren't sky-high but prices can change quickly. I don't want to be a buyer when the hype is on. I'd rather be a buyer when others are fearful and the stocks hitting 52-week lows.

I will continue building this position at least until I get that quarterly drip.

Long - Nutrien. Portfolio has been updated.

