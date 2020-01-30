Starbucks: An Analysis Of The Results

If the stock keeps dropping like in the last 5 trading days (-7.7%) a buying opportunity may be close. After all, the impact of the coronavirus will not be that big and especially temporary.

All headlines were about the coronavirus. Starbucks had to close almost half of its stores, but because the company is geographically so diversified, I think the blow to the total revenue will be only 3.5% to 4.5%.

The focus of Starbucks on digitalization over the last years starts to bear fruit now with strong growth in mobile ordering and paying, the Starbucks Reward program and delivery.

Starbucks had a really good quarter, with EPS growing at 16% if you exclude the tax cut from last year.

Introduction

Yesterday after the market closed, Starbucks (SBUX) reported its Q1 2020 earnings. The coffee giant's EPS came in at $0.79, beating expectations by $0.03 and up 5.3% YoY. That doesn't seem like much but you have to know that Starbucks had a big tax cut last year in Q1. Without that tax cut, the earnings would have grown by 16%, which is outstanding for such a mature company in this industry. GAAP operating margin expanded 1.9% YoY to 17.2% and the non-GAAP operating margin grew by 0.8% to 18.2%. Great results there. Revenue came in at $7.1B, missing estimates by $10M, but rising 7.1% YoY.

But what's behind the numbers? What trends are there? What numbers to keep an eye on? And what about the coronavirus? Those are the questions this article tries to address.

Same-store-sales

There was a reason why Starbucks' stock lagged between 2016 and mid-2018 and then started to climb again. The SSS (same-store sales, although Starbucks calls them comparable-store sales) seemed to stall in the years before FY2019. The SSS grew by 2% or 3% and that came from price increases, not from more orders.

FY 2019 was a strong year, though, and SSS (same-store-sales) climbed back to 5%. As Netflix (NFLX) is judged on its subscriber growth, for Starbucks, you have to watch the SSS to understand the stock price movements and so this is the first thing I check when Starbucks reports.

And yes, Starbucks can continue its 5% SSS growth and, at least as important, did that by both raising prices and more customer transactions: 3% price increases, 2% more transactions. In the US, the biggest market for Starbucks, the numbers looked even better: 6% growth in SSS, with transactions and price increases each contributing 3%. Those are really good numbers for a restaurant business. Or in the words of President and CEO Kevin Johnson on the Q1 2020 conference call :

Notably, for five consecutive quarters our comp growth has outperformed the external indexes and benchmarks we track in the restaurant and QSR space.

(Note FGTV: QSR stands for quick service restaurant, an industry term for fast food restaurants.)

Mobile

One of the main focuses of Starbucks has been digitalization over the last couple of years, both for the reward program as well as for ordering and paying. And those still do very well.

In the US, Starbucks could add 1.4 million reward members, which brought the total to 18.9 million active members, up 16% YoY. While having a reward member may seem unimportant to outsiders, it is actually a very important boost to the company. CEO Kevin Johnson about Starbucks Reward on the conference call:

This is important because we know from experience that when customers join our rewards program their total spend with Starbucks increases meaningfully. We also know that Starbucks is increasingly valued for convenience as the mix of Mobile Order & Pay transactions in the U.S. grew to 17% in Q1.

I expect that mobile will become even more important, both in the US and internationally and that it will be the catalyst Starbucks needed to be able to pick up its transaction growth again. But mobile goes hand in hand with delivery, which grows well too.

Delivery

I used the term foot traffic before but it's actually an old term to describe Starbucks' numbers. The name 'transactions' is used because there is more than foot traffic. Delivery is a very important factor for growth for Starbucks. This is what COO Roz Brewer had to say on the conference call when he was asked about delivery:

So yes we are continuing to expand. Because we're now at 75% U.S. coverage of all Starbucks stores, we are now into a national marketing program, which if you remember this time last year we were roughly about 115 stores with no marketing against it. And so we are encouraged to continue to see what happens when we alert the customer that delivery is available at their favorite location.

In China, Starbucks' biggest market after the USA, the pick-up of delivery was much faster, Roz Brewer added:

One thing I'll say about the U.S. business if you compare it to China in terms of delivery, the adoption rate is still pretty modest in the U.S. And so we're just moving right along with the customer and making it available to as much coffee coverage as we can in the U.S. but it's modestly being adopted in the U.S. if you compare it to China.

John Culver, Group President of International Channel Development & Global Coffee & Tea (what a title) about the contribution to the overall revenue of delivery on the conference call:

In terms of the delivery aspect of it at 9%, clearly we see a lot of benefit. It creates a whole new occasion for our existing customers and it's helping to drive transaction growth in our stores.

I think it's clear that delivery is one of the big opportunities for continuous SSS growth for Starbucks.

China: The good

I already mentioned that the Chinese have picked up delivery very fast. About 80% of all Chinese Starbucks stores have delivery now. The digital loyalty program of Starbucks combined with the in-app or online orders and delivery has been a big success so far and this is only the start.

(Source)

Mobile sales, that other pillar of Starbucks' future, had impressive growth, on the coattails of the delivery success. The share of mobile orders came in at 15% of the total revenue, up from 10% just a quarter ago. Again I want to stress that, unlike the US, delivery was the biggest contributor here with 9%, while mobile order and in-store pickup contributed only 6%. Part of the success of delivery probably has to do with the smart partnership of Starbucks with Alibaba (BABA). It's the delivery service of the Chinese giant that does the distribution work for Starbucks. Joining such a big network is never a bad idea in such a huge market.

Next to mobile and delivery, Starbucks Reward membership is also crucial in China and again Starbucks posted good results here. The program reached 10.2 million customers, up 40% YoY. The pure power of the Starbucks brand in China can also be seen in some other numbers: Starbucks has the #1 spot for cards on Tmall and is the leading brand on the WeChat social gifting platform.

China: The bad

But of course, most of the headlines were not about the good results and the reaccelerating growth of Starbucks. There was just one buzzword: coronavirus.

That is why the stock is down 7.68% since in the last 5 trading days:

Starbucks announced that it closed almost half of its stores because of the epidemy. That will have a material impact on the results for Q2 2020 and FY 2020. The company didn't say how much the impact would be, also because it has no idea yet. Management did say, however, that normally it would have raised the guidance for the current quarter and the full year but that it didn't because of the coronavirus crisis.

With 10% of the total revenue of Starbucks coming from China and with the highest growth rates at scale, China is very important to Starbucks. If transactions would be cut in half, the impact could be considerable. But unless the virus would have catastrophic consequences for a big part of the population, I think that the damage will be, at most, somewhere between 3.5% to 4.5% of the total revenue of Starbucks. That's not unimportant, of course, but not a Boeing 737 MAX-size catastrophe for the top and bottom line of the company. Therefore, if the stock price drops further, I might consider adding another share to our daughter's Pink Portfolio.

Conclusion

Starbucks has chalked an excellent quarter. Because of the digitalization efforts of the last years, transactions are up again. The EPS growth of 16% YoY (if you discount the tax cut of Q1) is very impressive for a company of its size and in this industry. The Starbucks Rewards program grew 16% YoY and that is important because members spend a lot more.

Starbucks also did great in the Chinese market, especially with delivery, which already was responsible for 9% of the total transaction volume. Starbucks was very smart to have partnered with Alibaba for delivery. The coronavirus, which made Starbucks close almost half of its locations, will have some impact, but I don't expect the impact to be more than 3.5% to 4.5% of Starbucks' total revenue. This will be temporary too, so if the price keeps falling, I think this might present an opportunity to buy shares of this outstanding company.

