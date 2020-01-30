ViacomCBS: Scale Where It Counts

In the last 12 months, ViacomCBS with its "lack of scale" has brought in more than 28 billion in revenue compared with close to 20 billion for Netflix.

It's easy to dismiss ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). Investors have soured on the company with the incessant declines in the cable/satellite bundle and with new competitors spending aggressively on content. Viacom was comically mismanaged and full of infighting for years before ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish took over. CBS, similarly, underwent its own power struggle between the former CEO and the controlling shareholder Shari Redstone. The Redstone family have had their own embarrassing scandals over the years.

That's the past though, and there's a straightforward contrarian case for investing in the company. It's easily one of the largest media companies in the world with an enormous annual content budget and studio production capabilities, the largest viewership share of the bundle in the US, significant international assets, an enormous content library, and it generates billions in free cash flow annually.

If a combination with another media company is needed, that's always an option. But in the last 12 months, ViacomCBS, with its "lack of scale", has brought in more than $28 billion in revenue compared with only around $20 billion for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Its market cap is less than one sixths that of Netflix.

Media companies like ViacomCBS are increasingly cutting out the middle man (satellite/cable companies) giving them leverage to extract higher fees per subscriber both in the bundle and directly through streaming. It's hard to believe AT&T (NYSE:T) paid $67.1 billion for DirecTV in 2014 for a business with such an uncertain future, but that just shows the power these distributors had to extract billions in profits due to their prior competitive position.

While basically all streaming services are losing money, the bundle, which is much less competitive, allows ViacomCBS to earn attractive returns on invested capital (ROIC). It and the movie theater industry support an enormous amount of content spending. This is content already paid for which generates profits in the bundle and can also be used to fuel growth in streaming.

Advertising is another advantage for incumbents like ViacomCBS. Everyone has assumed Netflix has the right model by avoiding advertising altogether, but if advertising isn't helping to pay for content, then subscribers have to pay more for the same content. It's telling around 70% of Hulu viewers watch using the cheaper subscription option with advertising.

Ads may prove very lucrative in streaming as they can be more targeted like digital ads, and unlike in the bundle, you can't record a show and then skip through the ads. Plus with password sharing rampant, it's not as big of an issue because more viewership means more ad revenue.

ViacomCBS is priced like a business in terminal decline, but it has a realistic path to transition to streaming. At a valuation of roughly 6.5 times prior 12-month earnings, this is an extraordinary cheap company which, by my calculations, earns an ROIC of 19% and looks set for modest profitable growth in the future. It's a large position in my portfolio, and I believe it's a very attractive contrarian investment.

Why the Bundle Still Matters

There's been a million articles written about the implosion of the cable bundle. You'd think the bundle would be irrelevant by now, but the majority of households still subscribe to it and it generates an enormous amount of revenue for incumbent media companies. There are still roughly 80 million subscribers in the US alone. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) recently predicted in a 2019 study that it may take up to five years for streamers to surpass traditional TV viewers.

ViacomCBS accounts for 22% of total TV viewing in the bundle, but only gets 11% of the total affiliate fees currently.

Source: ViacomCBS Merger PowerPoint Presentation

The company now has more leverage to extract a higher percentage of fees in the bundle, but streaming is where its high viewership should help it start monetizing its content spending better.

Here ViacomCBS is well positioned as the bundle is more lucrative for companies like Disney (NYSE:DIS) on a per subscriber basis, so CBS hasn't had to shoulder the burden of minimizing subscriber declines by keeping its live content off its own streaming service. While Disney doesn't have its best sports content on ESPN plus, CBS has had its live content on CBS All Access for a while now. This becomes more and more important as more subscribers cut the cord. Combined streams for its football content on CBS All Access were up nearly 60% over last year in the most recent quarter.

Increasingly CBS has been monetizing its content both in the bundle and on its streaming service. You can see why this is important with its recent deal for the rights to Champions League Football and the Europa League. Matches will be broadcast on CBS, but every match will be available on CBS All Access. Multiple matches are played at the same time so being able to choose between matches is a big selling point when deciding whether to subscribe or not. The matches start in September and don't end until May, so if you're a fan you'll probably keep your subscription throughout the year helping cheap churn low. With how much Netflix spends on marketing and how easy it is to unsubscribe, keeping churn as low as possible is crucial to profitability in streaming.

Competitive Position

ViacomCBS is focused on producing its own content for its broadcast network and cable channels. It has a large collection of assets including CBS, 50% of the CW, Showtime, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, VH1, The Paramount Channel, CBS Sports Network, broadcasters in India, the UK, Australia and Argentina and more.

CBS licenses most of the content it produces domestically to the international market. Viacom's channels are distributed globally, and Paramount makes movies with the international market in mind, so both companies are focused on producing content with international appeal.

The newly combined company spent over $13 billion on content in the past 12 months. Putting it in the top tier for media companies. While Disney and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) spend more due to their recent acquisitions, ViacomCBS spends close to what Warner Media spends, and Netflix only passed it in total spending last year.

Crucially, past content spending is also valuable when transitioning to streaming. Take South Park for example. It first debuted in 1997 (Netflix didn't even exist when the first episode premiered) and has been making money for Viacom for the past 20+ years while airing on Comedy Central. All those seasons are still very popular on Hulu, and Viacom recently struck a deal with Warner Media to put the show on HBO Max for five years for reportedly over $500 million. This is just for the domestic rights.

ViacomCBS can take that money and produce content for its own service (further increasing its library), and the guaranteed payments help stabilize its financials by not having to rely solely on subscriber growth. If companies are willing to pay huge amounts for one show, it makes sense to do it in certain cases to diversify your revenue.

Developing and acquiring valuable IP is clearly a focus for the company with recent deals for the rights to Garfield and for 49% of Miramax. Older content has value as it can be used as inspiration for new shows. ViacomCBS does this all the time with current shows like Hawaii Five-O which ran on CBS starting in the '60s. Mission Impossible was once a TV show on CBS before it became a blockbuster movie franchise for Paramount. It's why Netflix is cutting deals with Paramount for a new Beverly Hills Cop movie and with Nickelodeon for multiple new kids shows.

By relying more on your library and shows produced profitably for the bundle, you can grow your streaming service without huge outflows of cash. Already Nickelodeon's content has started appearing on CBS All Access. With the merger, CBS All Access can add past and current shows which would have taken billions and billions to produce. Its library is substantial with over 3,600 films and over 140,000 TV episodes.

Because of its storied history, ViacomCBS has increasingly been producing shows for rival streaming services. The strategy is to turn its declining media assets into brands by leveraging its intellectual property to create content for different platforms as well as itself.

Streaming services are capital intensive because you have to produce the content before it can be used to drive and retain subscribers. The studio producing the content is generally paid by the streaming company the cost of the content and an extra fee on top of that. The company gets the rights to the show for a certain period of time, but eventually the content reverts back to the studio.

It's a smart strategy to grow your library in a capital-light way by getting your competitors to pay you to produce content you ultimately own while making a profit in the meantime. A large number of Netflix, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) "originals" are produced by legacy media companies. For example, ViacomCBS produces shows including 13 Reasons Why, Jack Ryan, Dead to Me, Catch-22, Looking for Alaska etc.

Advantages of Streaming

Viacom's leverage in the bundle was hit hard when the ability to record content was introduced. This really hurt its advertising revenue as its content mostly lacks live programming. Subscribers had little reason to watch a show and its advertising in real time when they could just record the show and skip the ads. This destroyed its negotiating leverage with distributors, as advertising revenue is shared with distributors, which in turn hurt its ability to demand higher affiliate fees.

While CBS, with its live content and the broader reach of a broadcaster, has done better, it's still experiencing declining inventory as linear viewership declines. To counteract this, Viacom has been investing heavily in what it calls advanced advertising solutions. It's basically just selling ads when someone watches its content away from linear TV. It can package this with its linear ads and sell it together which is very appealing to big brands in search of broad reach. The ads can be more targeted and diverse so a viewer doesn't see the same ad over and over again.

The exciting part is advertising growth finally returned to Viacom in fiscal 2019 after years of declines. The advanced advertising ads have finally grown large enough to offset declines in linear TV and growth seems to be just getting started.

Recently, Viacom purchased a free ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV, which has been growing rapidly in the US and is now expanding in Europe and Latin America. Pluto can lean heavily on ViacomCBS's content library to beat out its competitors. And ViacomCBS can now better monetize its older content and less valuable content.

Most of the content is viewed on TVs, and Pluto runs full 30 second ads, making it appealing to advertisers. Given the fact it's free and encourages third-party content by sharing ad revenue with partners, it should be able to get a sizable global viewership. The more viewers, the more ad inventory, the more attractive it's to third-party suppliers.

People are very price sensitive and seem to prefer the option to pay less or not at all in exchange for some advertising. CBS All Access has an ad-supported option with limited commercials, and management has mentioned roughly 70% of subscribers take this option. It's only $5.99 a month with ads versus $9.99 without. There's little harm in offering the advertising option; subscribers can still choose the ad-free option if they prefer it.

It limits your potential subscribers if you don't offer the advertising option though, as competitors can undercut you on price. All Access also lets you sign up for a discounted annual membership and often releases episodes one at a time instead of all at once. All of this helps cut down on churn and maximizes the lifetime value of each subscriber.

Valuation and Outlook

ViacomCBS earns an attractive ROIC and trades at one of the cheapest valuations on the market both based on its earnings yield and PE ratio. I've calculated ViacomCBS's ROIC using the formula from MagicDilligence.com with a few modifications. I like to subtract out goodwill from invested capital to just get the capital needed to run the business. I used Viacom's 10-K for fiscal 2019, and for CBS, I used its latest 10-Q and its fourth-quarter press release from fiscal 2018. For earnings, I tried to normalize the two companies' tax rates and added back in restructuring/merger costs while removing a gain on a sale of an asset by CBS.

Invested capital = 22.472 billion

Adjusted trailing 12-month operating earnings after tax = 4.261 billion

Return on invested capital = 19%

Enterprise value = 38.613 billion

Earnings yield after tax = 11%

With its ROIC well above its cost of capital, its PE ratio looks even more appealing by my calculations.

Market Capitalization = 21.57 billion

Adjusted Trailing Twelve Month Net Income = 3.391 billion

Price to earnings ratio of 6.5

CBS has been growing revenue in the mid single digits in recent years and this looks set to continue. It has a tough comparison in Q1 because it had the Super Bowl last year, but advertising and local media revenue should be really strong due to the upcoming presidential election. Plus CBS hosts the Super Bowl again in 2021.

It also came to an agreement with Comcast recently on a new carriage deal resetting a 10-year old deal, so its fees per subscriber in bundle will grow meaningfully in 2020 helping to offset viewership declines.

And now, as a result of our new carriage deals, our retrains revenue will accelerate here in the fourth quarter, plus about 50% of our retrans footprint and about 30% of our reverse comp footprint are coming up for renewal next year, which means, we will have another strong year of healthy gains from retrans and reverse comp in 2020, as we continue to reset the value of our content to current market rates.

Even with the viewership declines in the bundle, overall subs are still growing with CBS All Access and Showtime OTT growing rapidly.

Even with the headwinds of the traditional MVPD business, when you include subs from virtual MVPDs and our direct-to-consumer platforms, our overall subs at CBS and Showtime grew 4% year-over-year

Viacom had slight revenue declines in the last two years, but there were finally signs of a turnaround in fiscal 2019. Advertising returned to growth and domestic affiliate fees grew one percent.

Source: Viacom 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Paramount, which lost 445 million the year Bakish took over in 2016, finally returned to slight profitability. The studio has stabilized its financials by re-growing the TV production business after it was split off when Viacom and CBS split previously.

The movie side has been revamped with a new strategy and management. While Terminator: Dark Fate and Gemini Man bombed recently, it looks like Sonic is going to be a hit with it tracking to earn as high as $47 million domestically over its first four days. The film slate looks strong going forward with a Quiet Place, Top Gun and Coming to America sequels among others coming this year. A solid film slate and quickly expanding TV production means Paramount is finally back on track.

The cable channels are also showing signs of improvement. Viacom re-branded Spike TV to the Paramount Channel. The TV show Yellowstone has been a big hit, and new show 68 Whiskey is off to a good start. Bakish has focused on revitalizing Viacom's core channels like Nickelodeon and Comedy Central with fresh original content. With better content and the increased leverage CBS brings, Viacom's affiliate fee growth should continue improving.

Viacom's revenue sources were basically advertising, affiliate fees from the bundle, and the revenue its TV/movies studios bring in, and all three look set for growth. This has all been done in a capital-efficient way preserving Viacom's free cash flow.

This is important because CBS has been aggressively investing in original content to differentiate its streaming services, and management has mentioned it's preparing to take CBS All Access international. Programming and other inventory on the balance sheet was up 25% in Q3 compared to the end of fiscal 2018. All this investment in content has cut into free cash flow leading Wall Street to question the strategy.

But without a stand-alone streaming service, your competitive position is increasingly tenuous the more subscribers the bundle loses. Eventually you'll just be a content company without access to your viewers. Which leaves you solely dependent on licensing fees and vulnerable to getting squeezed financially.

In November, CBS's management mentioned subscribers for CBS All Access and Showtime OTT are now over 16 million. Growth has been in the high double digits even without Viacom. Unlike Netflix, basically all of the originals on the service are produced by CBS. Content it owns itself.

There are some really interesting shows including a reboot of The Twilight Zone produced by Jordan Peele, and Star Trek: Picard just premiered to great reviews. Showtime has an ambitious series in production based on the video game Halo.

With Viacom's content now, All Access can fill in some of the areas it's lacking content like kids shows from Nickelodeon and hit movies from Paramount. This hybrid strategy enables ViacomCBS to transition to streaming while still maintaining its profitability. Growth is in streaming while profitability is in the bundle.

Conclusion

CEO Bob Bakish is a low-key engineer by training focused on solving problems and driving growth not creating embarrassing scandals. He's been methodically turning around Viacom in the last few years, and with the assets he controls now, he can really be strategic in positioning the company for the future. He's been embracing streaming in a capital-efficient way, which allows the company to benefit from the boom in spending on content without leaving it exposed financially when the bust and/or recession happens.

I've owned the stock for over a year now, and it has been brutal to own. There's just an enormous amount of pessimism from investors. I've been averaging down aggressively on the frequent selloffs while selling off my higher cost shares on rebounds. Most recently, I bought a lot on the selloff in October and luckily sold my higher cost shares when they rebounded slightly in December. It's around 6% of my portfolio now and ideally I'd like to keep it under 10%, so I've been adding to my position slowly with the stock at a new 52-week low. I've been selling off stock in other companies I own, particularly the homebuilders, so I have plenty of cash to add to my position. I'm wary of the market at its current level and am under-invested in stocks presently and hold some longer-dated, far out-of-the-money put options, including in Netflix and in companies which look overvalued. Just as some insurance in case of a crash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short Netflix via put options