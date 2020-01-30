STK: A High-Yielding Technology CEF That Is Also Overpriced

The technology sector is not generally one that is favored by investors seeking an income. This makes sense as most of the companies in the sector do not even pay a dividend and even those that do have a very low yield. Fortunately, there are some closed-end funds that address this problem, but even these are a very rare breed. One of the few funds that does invest in the technology sector is the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK), which I was rather unimpressed with the last time I reviewed it, but that was several months ago, so some things may have changed since then. We will attempt to determine if it has improved in this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has the stated objective of generating long-term capital appreciation. This admittedly makes a lot of sense as technology companies by their very nature deliver essentially all of their total return to investors in the form of capital gains. The fund also writes call options against the positions in its portfolio in order to generate income for its investors. This options strategy can be a double-edged sword though, which we will discuss later in this article.

It may be surprising to see that the giant technology companies do not have dominant positions in the fund. Indeed, of the FAANG stocks, only Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are in the top ten holdings and neither of them is the largest holding. We can see this here:

Perhaps the most surprising position here is Visa (NYSE:V). This is far from what most people would think of as a technology company. It does make some sense though as Visa will benefit from the growth in online shopping. After all, customers of these services generally need a credit card in order to make a purchase off of these sites, and Visa is both the largest and the most often-used credit card network globally. Thus, its inclusion does make a certain amount of sense.

As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which the position begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the overall market. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if a given position accounts for too much of the overall portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the big concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given stock to decline, and if that stock is too heavily weighted in the portfolio, then it will drag the entire fund down with it. As we can see here, there are three positions in the fund that each account for more than 5% of its total assets, but only one that is significantly about that level. Investors should therefore be sure that they are willing to take on the individual risks of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) before investing in the fund. Overall though, the fund appears to be reasonably well diversified.

As is the case with most sectors of the economy, the technology sector can be broken down into numerous sub-sectors. STK has money in most of them although some of them have a much larger allocation than others. We can see this clearly here:

The overwhelming majority of the fund's assets are in semiconductors and software. Whether this is a good thing or not would be a matter of debate. There are many in the investment community that think that communications equipment like fifth-generation wireless equipment or cloud computing have more forward potential, but there is still a lot of potential in the other sectors as well. I would certainly prefer to see a bit more balance across the various sectors of the technology industry if only for diversification purposes regardless of where the fund's management thinks the greatest growth potential is.

As mentioned earlier, STK uses a covered call writing strategy in order to boost its income. This can be an effective strategy for generating income since the option writer (in this case the fund) receives an upfront payment called a premium. This premium is the fund has to keep whether the option gets exercised or not. Obviously, the goal is for the option to expire without being exercised, but if it does get exercised, this is how the strategy becomes a double-edged sword. The strategy effectively caps the potential upside on the underlying stock. This is because if the stock price is higher than the strike price of the option, then the fund will have to sell the stock for the lower of the two prices. Thus, the capital gain with the written option will be lower than without the option in place if the option gets exercised.

Performance

One of the things that disappointed me about this fund the last time I looked at is that it underperformed a broad-based and passively-managed technology index fund. With that said, STK certainly has not had bad performance over the years. Here is the fund's performance history:

As we can see, the fund has averaged a 13.83% annual return since inception. This is better than the 9.2% that the S&P 500 index (SPY) has averaged since the end of World War II. The broad market index has performed better than that since the Great Financial Crisis, however. For the most part though, we would be better off comparing this fund against a more narrow technology index as that would exclude the noise from other industries and be an apples-to-apples comparison. Here are the returns for the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW):

The closed-end fund actually competes fairly well with the passively-managed one on any time period except for the ten-year. This is due at least partly to the different composition of the two funds. The iShares fund has a much larger allocation to the giant technology firms, which have been responsible for much of the sector's returns over the past decade. As I have already shown, STK has relatively limited exposure to these firms. This might actually work in its favor though since it is somewhat hard to believe that an already giant company like Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), or Apple has as much upside potential as a much smaller company.

Distributions

The technology sector is not one that we generally think of when we are looking for income. For the most part, the companies in the industry do not pay out much in the way of dividends, and even the ones that do pay out a dividend have comparably low yields. However, the covered call writing strategy can produce a significant amount of cash income if done properly. This has allowed the fund to boast a reasonably high distribution yield. The fund currently pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.4625 per share ($1.85 annually). This gives the fund a 7.52% distribution yield at the current share price.

One thing that potential investors will likely appreciate is that all of the fund's distributions are classified as realized capital gains with none of the money being classified as return of capital. We can see this here:

The reason why this may be appealing is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money off of its investments to cover its distributions and therefore may be returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario would be unsustainable over any kind of extended period. While there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital including distribution of money received from the sale of options or the distribution of unrealized capital gains, we obviously do not need to worry about that in this case.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. As of January 28, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), STK had a net asset value of $23.99 per share. However, the fund's shares currently trade hands for $24.60 per share, or a 2.54% premium to net asset value. This makes the fund look rather pricey at the present level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are relatively few ways to earn an income off of the technology industry due at least in part to the fact that few of the firms in the industry pay much in the way of a dividend. The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund seeks to offer a solution to this problem as it uses a combination of technology growth investing and call writing to generate a reasonably high distribution yield for its investors. Unfortunately though, the fund's performance is rather middling, and it is rather expensive at the current level, so it is very much an individual judgment call whether it is appropriate for your portfolio.

