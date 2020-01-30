Why I Trimmed My Position In Tanger

Going forward, I believe that Tanger might face a credit downgrade. That said, the dividend will most likely remain in tact. My switch largely has to do with relative valuations with respect to A-mall names.

I trimmed a bit more than 3/4 of my position in Tanger (booking a small gain) and redeployed the proceeds in Macerich and Taubman.

What's more, I am not the biggest fan of the outlet model, as outlined in my previous articles.

This is my fourth article on Tanger (SKT). My previous three were bullish but this one is fairly bearish due to the awful 2020 guidance. That said, I will keep a neutral stance as I don't believe SKT's dividend will be cut (not that this is the most important criterion) given its strong balance sheet (second lowest debt in the space), although we might see a credit rating downgrade at some point. As a result, I trimmed a bit more than 3/4 of my position (selling in the very high $15s), booking a small gain of ~2%. Another reason why I decided to sell is to focus even more on A-mall REITs like Macerich (MAC) and Taubman Centers (TCO), which have performed very poorly relative to SKT as of late. For instance, at the time of writing, on a YTD basis SKT is up almost 7% whereas MAC and TCO are down 11% and 10%, respectively. To put things into perspective, TCO's dividend yield has now surpassed that of SKT and the gap with MAC has widened further:

Data by YCharts

Since my article dated September 17, 2019 (price at publication $15.88), the total return has been slightly positive (~1.5%), driven by dividends.

Key reasons for my bullish stance at the time included:

efficient capital allocation (paying a progressive dividend, repurchasing common shares and deleveraging, while evaluating potential growth opportunities)

strong and flexible investment grade balance sheet, with manageable maturities

constituent of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index (well-covered dividend with ~60% FFO payout ratio)

occupancy has always exceed 95% for more than 25 years

attractive tenant occupant cost (~10%)

relatively stable sales PSF since 2015 despite the so-called 'retail apocalypse'

That said, I have been quite skeptical on the outlet model in general. Below are a couple of extracts from my article dated July 8, 2019.

However, I have some concerns about the outlet model going forward, especially outlet centers in well out-of-town locations with limited alternative use potential. Regarding SKT in particular, I believe the positives outweigh the negatives, especially at current valuations. That said, I consider SKT a speculative buy since I still prefer companies such as Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and Taubman (TCO) since their properties are situated in prime and densely populated locations, which integrate well with their local communities. In particular, I like their strategy of transforming the traditional mall into mixed-use lifestyle/entertainment-oriented town centers. Outlets are typically situated in less densely populated locations, in many instances well out-of-town. Whilst traditional malls are becoming more and more internet-resistant, by focusing on lifestyle/entertainment tenants (in other words less focus on traditional retail), outlets arguably have less alternative use potential, especially given the less prime locations. That's the scariest part. For example, some outlets are on the highway. What is the alternative use potential value and equally important how quickly can it be realized?

What changed that led me to sell?

The answer is simple. The awful 2020 guidance coupled with the significant relative underperformance of A-mall REITs like MAC, as explained above. To be fair, SKT's Q4 2019 earnings were fairly decent:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Among other things consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 97.0% (versus 95.9% on 30 September 2019), blended average rental rates increased 2.7% on a straight-line basis, tenant sales increased and the dividend was raised 0.7% (symbolically) for the 27th consecutive year.

However, 2020 guidance was terrible. Among others, it included:

Same Center NOI guidance for the consolidated portfolio to be negative, between -8.25% and -6.75% . This is a huge drop and reminds me of CBL Properties (CBL).

. This is a huge drop and reminds me of CBL Properties (CBL). Projected average occupancy for the year expected to be between 92% and 93%. This means that the long track record of occupancy always exceeding 95% (for more than 25 years in a row) will be broken.

The above combination will undoubtedly put pressure on SKT's debit metrics. Even though debt will remain in check (in absolute terms), it will deteriorate in terms of debt-to-EBITDA, as NOI is set to fall substantially, which in turn will decrease EBITDA, which in turn will negatively affect the debt-to-EBITDA ratio. As a result, SKT might not be able to refinance unsecured debt at comparable terms, especially if the credit rating is adversely affected.

Conclusion

I trimmed most of my position in SKT at a small gain. This is because of the awful 2020 guidance and relative underperformance of A-mall names like MAC, which I like way more. I have always been quite skeptical about the outlet model (my position in Simon Property (SPG) is already exposed to outlets), and with such negative guidance I do not wish to stick around with a full position in SKT. Going forward, I believe that SKT might face a credit downgrade, but the dividend will most likely remain in tact. But better safe than sorry, especially with outlets. I prefer to focus more on A-malls in densely populated locations that are focusing more and more on the mixed-use town center model, with emphasis on entertainment and lifestyle tenants (shifting away from legacy apparel retailers) as well as various densification initiatives. If SKT falls substantially, I will consider building a larger position, depending on market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.