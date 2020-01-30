Exciting Times At Rada Electronic Industries

While increasing competition is always a possibility, but the company is very well positioned and the market grows fast enough to accommodate that.

While the shares are not cheap, operational leverage will kick in next year lifting the company to profitability.

What's more, the market growth is still in the early innings of what seems a secular growth story.

The company is in the right place at the right time with the right technology, leading to runaway demand for their radar technology.

Mid October last year we argued that Rada Electronic Industries (RADA) was a good buy, given the booming demand for its radars, especially from urgent need to protect against drones. So far, so good as the shares are up over 20% since then, despite a substantial equity offering.

But we think there is more to come and the story is actually remarkably simple:

The market is still in the very early innings

Revenue growth will be 50%+ this year

Operational cost will stabilize with operational leverage kicking in

The company is very well capitalized

The exciting (fast growing) part is the radar market but we should not lose sight of the fact that the company has two other lines of business which generate cash:

We dealt with the competitive strengths of the company's radar technology in our previous article, here we turn to the unfolding growth story which is quite impressive.

Growth

The company is already on a nearly $40M run rate with revenues growing at 60% in Q3 and operationally Rada is close to break-even :

But the market is much larger than $40M, this is just a fraction of the available TAM, from the January 2020 IR presentation:

Basically, management argued during the Q3CC that the market is only now transitioning from fulfilling urgent needs to a more regular and stable demand situation, and it foresees continued strong growth, from the Q3CC:

Market behavior in the U.S. and also other places like Israel is changing from fulfillment of urgent needs to programs of record or long-term programs and it will help us to establish a backlog for a few years ahead. We expect it to happen along 2020. We see significant upside from follow-on orders to the initial orders sold to new customers further validating our radar technology solutions. And our pipeline is continuously growing and broaden with significant prospects. Potential orders are especially strong in the U.S. while other international markets are increasingly growing.

In order to deal with the expected demand explosion the company has built a production facility in the US (besides the one they have in Israel), which became operative in December 2019.

The company released the following guidance for 2020, from the January IR presentation:

Overall revenue growth is expected to come in at 50%+ with the growth in radar exceeding 70%, needless to say this is very impressive. From the January 7 company PR:

Based on the current market acceptance of RADA’s tactical radars and the level of new orders, the company expects that revenues in 2020 will reach in excess of $65 million, which represents growth of over 50% when compared to the current forecast of $43 million given for 2019. Over 80% of the new orders during 2019 were for RADA’s growth engine: multi-mission, software-defined tactical radar systems. Applications for these radar systems are mainly for C-UAV (counter UAV and counter drone) solutions, V-SHORAD (very short-range air defense) and APS (active protection systems) solutions. The remainder were for RADA’s legacy avionics systems.

The company received $60M in orders in 2019, a record. And the funny thing was that during the Q3CC, analysts asked about various big army projects for which the company is very well placed, and almost invariably the answer was that revenue from these projects would start at the end of 2020 but more likely 2021, the projects mentioned (all of them for APS or active protection radars on mobile vehicles):

BAE was awarded a contract to integrate Iron Fist by the Dutch Army for the CV90.

APS for the U.S. Bradley

IM-SHORAD

On the first, the company hasn't been awarded a contract but expects this to come next year with revenues starting in 2021. On the other two there are already contracts but these will only ramp in 2021.

This suggests that the growth story is likely to be brisk beyond this year as well. Indeed, management also argued this (Q3CC):

But the pipeline is a few tens of relatively big opportunities.

So plenty of opportunities, although whether the company can continue to grow at these rates remains to be seen.

Q3 results

Despite the enormous 60% growth, revenue actually came slightly below expectations at $11.26M, missing by $720K and EPS (-$0.02) coming in line.

Gross margins have been remarkably stable throughout the year at 36% while the drift in GAAP operating margin is understandable given the investment in growth and the US facility.

From the earnings PR:

Operating expenses in the quarter were $4.6 million compared with $2.7 million in the third quarter of last year. The increase was primarily in R&D expenses and G&A expenses, and due to the investment in RADA’s presence and manufacturing facility in the United States.

While the company is still producing a small GAAP loss ($0.7M), this is likely to turn around next year as management argues that R&D spend will stabilize at $1.9M-$2.0M per quarter and CapEx needs decline now that the US facility is online.

Management argued that they aim to keep operating expenses at roughly $20M a year, if they succeed in doing that next year than they will produce an operating profit of $3.4M (on the guided $65M of revenues and 36% gross margin).

Cash flow figures from Q3 are not available yet, but H1 2019 figures are:

This shows a $6.75M operational cash outflow in H1, but most of that ($4.91M) is inventory building as the company scales. Q3 was more of the same as the company continued to build inventory (+$6.1M) for 2020.

The company had $16.7M in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3 and no debt. In January, the company embarked on a financing involving 4.19M shares at $5.15 with an additional 628.57K shares as an option for the underwriters for a total net proceeds of some $20.3M.

We're slightly surprised at this financing as the company wasn't in direct need of any cash and management said so during the Q3CC and with CapEx needs down and inventories should approach an adequate level by now.

There are 3M options from performance pay outstanding so fully diluted we're at 46M.

Risk

We don't see much market risk but it's always possible some company comes with something better and/or cheaper, Rada isn't the only producer of radar technology, needless to say. But as we argued in our previous article, their market position is very strong with a host of big partners, from the January IR presentation:

Valuation

At a market cap of $275M or so and an EV of $240M, the shares sell at 3.7x 2020 sales, which is a considerable multiplier for a company generating 36% gross margins. But then again, this is one growing at 50%+ with a clean balance sheet and operational leverage kicking in.

Analyst only expect the company to generate a $0.01 EPS in 2020 (up from an estimated -$0.06 in 2019).

Conclusion

The company is in the right place at the right time with the right technology. As a result, business is booming and this is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

We're still in the early innings of what promises to be a secular growth story and the company is very well placed to profit from that although investors should realize increased competition is always a possibility.

While the shares are fairly fully valued at the moment, this year operating leverage is starting to kick in which will very likely be pushing the company into the black.

If they can keep operating cost at the $20M level after this year, 2021 could be the year that earnings start to take off.

