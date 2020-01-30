Baozun: The Coronavirus Cracks The Bull Case

The WHO has not yet declared a global emergency but following the developments over the last days they may no alternative but do so this week.

Chinese stocks, except medical stocks, are experiencing sharp sell offs as China has already locked down more than 60 million citizens.

Baozun is trading at attractive valuations but despite being an online retailer I believe the current coronavirus crisis overshadows and cracks the bull case.

After a record start into the new decade stocks have now lost momentum as the China-borne coronavirus is starting to spread with unknown consequences to the Chinese and global company.

This comes at times where the Chinese economy has already started to slow down meaningfully and given that it coincides with the annual Lunar Year migration where Chinese traditionally spend big, I believe Chinese companies will quickly feel the impact.

While China's ecommerce giants Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), JD (JD) and Baidu have all rallied in the final quarter of 2019 following progress in the U.S. - China trade war tiny Baozun (BZUN) at best remained flat before collapsing over the last couple of days.

Data by YCharts

Weaker financials driven by the loss of a large customer (Huawei), lackluster Q4 guidance and delayed reporting on a warehouse fire have been perfect catalysts for Baozun's dropping stock price with the outbreak of the at this stage impossible to value coronavirus having added further toxic fuel.

What is going on at Baozun?

Make no mistake, 2019 was a year to forget for Baozun's investors with the stock now trading at less than half of its record high set in June 2018. Back then it seemed the sky was the limit for Baozun given its very small market cap of just $2B compared to heavyweights like Alibaba currently boasting a $570B valuation.

Source: Baozun Investor Relations

Nowadays, however, despite adding almost 100 partners over the last year and posting strong double-digit growth in gross merchandise volumes (GMV) investors are not happy with the results and the guidance and thus have punished the stock.

In its latest Q3/2019 earnings report the company reported a double albeit narrow miss despite growing GMV by 43% but its underwhelming guidance for Q4, by far the strongest quarter of the year, which called for revenue growth of "only" 25%, ultimately sank the stock. It represents a substantial deceleration from the 30-45% growth rates in previous quarters and largely explains the stock's most recent pullback.

Responding to giving more color on this guidance CFO Robin Lu explained that guidance is basically in line with earlier guidance which suggests that the markets simply got too optimistic in the short-term and ahead of Baozun's operating performance:

I think is kind of what we expected in back in the early of this year when we issued the guidance you remember is RMB7.2 billion is in line with our early guidance because we have our larger pie of the GMV coming from the new brands and based on our nature of the business, when we grab one brand, we normally, we will only provide operations in the very beginning.

Source: Baozun Q3/2019 Earnings Call

Furthermore, Baozun is currently facing a class action lawsuit which claims that Baozun misled investors by "conceiling its reliance on Huawei", a big partner which in August 2019 began to exit the Baozun platform. As a result of this alleged misconduct, as the lawsuit claims, Baozun's Q3 results and guidance were underwhelming leading to a double-digit selloff.

Despite all these bad news taking center stage as the stock races to fresh lows, there are several positive things surrounding Baozun which will ultimately become a catalyst for the stock price. Most importantly, the market where Baozun is operating - the Chinese ecommerce market - is arguably one of the best markets in the world.

While China's GDP "only" managed 6.1% expansion in 2019 the online retail market climbed 17% Y/Y in the first half of 2019 and is projected to have finished the year with a 30% growth according to eMarketer:

Ecommerce is a major driver of China’s retail economy, with sales growing more than 30% in 2019 to reach $1.989 trillion. That means 35.3% of China’s retail sales occur online, by far the highest rate in the world. The U.S. lags far behind, with ecommerce on track to represent 10.9% of its retail sales. China surpassed the US in ecommerce sales in 2013.

Source: emarketer.com

Baozun has been outpacing that growth in every single reported quarter in 2019 and despite a rather moderate Q4 is expected to finish ahead of overall market growth. In any case it will likely boast strong double-digit growth rates for years to come.

Source: SeekingAlpha Baozun Consensus Revenue Estimates

Earnings are expected to soar in 2020 by 66% putting the stock's forward valuation at bargain levels of 22 times earnings. However, all this bull talk, I believe, will be currently overshadowed by the unprecedented outbreak of a new type of coronavirus which renders any price targets or projections meaningless.

Coronavirus - A Black Swan?

More than a month after the first cases of an unknown and new pulmonary disease have occurred in China, the number of infected people is rising by the hundreds every day on mainland China with the vast majority being concentrated inside the large Wuhan/Hubei region.

Source: cnn.com

As of now more than 60 million Chinese people are confronted with minimal, moderate or strict travel restrictions within the large Hubei region. At the same time the number of infected people is growing strongly in the region, in China and also slowly creeping up internationally with the true number of people that caught the virus potentially much higher. Protective gear like masks and goggles is already in short supply and with the virus transmitted via eye, mouth and nose contact it gets extremely difficult to contain new infections.

A growing number of infections has already started to take its toll on Chinese stocks towards the end of last week and while overall numbers and the derived mortality rates are fortunately still relatively low, rising fear and anxiety can have big repercussions on the economy.

Wuhan which is the epicenter of the epidemic is the largest city in central China and known as the "thoroughfare of China". It is home to major domestic car and steel producers and the region where "more than 300 of the world's top 500 companies have a presence in the city". The city and the region is currently in lockdown mode and it does not take much to imagine that curbing the further spread of the disease will take weeks and months as the city will grind to an economic standstill. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has already closed all its stores in the Hubei province, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has temporarily shut down five stores and Disney (DIS) closed Disneyland Shanghai.

While Baozun is all about online retail and does not have any stores to close, it is also easy to imagine that in this situation China is currently facing people have other concerns than buying consumer products and shopping online. Those affected are hunkering down, scrambling for food and supplies and those living in regions where cases are still low or nonexistent will likely also not be in a spending mood anymore.

The sort of predecessor to this disease - SARS in 2002/2003 - only had short-lived impacts on China's economy but right now it is much too soon to come up with any estimates regarding severity and duration of these impacts. China may be better prepared to handle the crisis compared to SARS but given that today China is much more interconnected with the rest of the world and has seen breakneck urban expansion the challenges to contain the disease are not easier as epitomized by the unique lockdown of mega cities.

Investor takeaway

I don't want to ring unnecessary and too early alarm bells but given that Baozun has already not been a market darling despite relatively strong fundamentals I believe the current and uncertain crisis completely cracks the bull case at the moment.

With the expectation that the virus continues to spread and with more international cases slowly popping up, I simply can't imagine that it will take long for the WHO to declare a global emergency which in turn is likely to send down shares another leg. In my view the decision not to declare a global emergency early is a complete headscratcher and will be heavily criticized in the future although that will be have no impact on the current crisis anymore.

During the U.S. - China trade war I have been a strong bull on Baozun given that the reasons for its sluggish stock performance were considered temporary amid a strong Chinese ecommerce market. In the current situation however, it is completely unclear what extent it could have on the ecommerce sector and the Chinese economy.

Markets hate uncertainty and the one of the most uncertain things I can imagine is a contagious disease affecting the world's second largest economy and world's most populous nation and sending a substantial part of its economy into lockdown. For now I will continue to hold my position but not add to it despite the attractive valuation as long as there are no signs that the spread of the virus is slowing down.

What do you think about the coronavirus situation? Is it just another buying opportunity to participate in the projected long-term double digit growth in China's ecommerce market or could it prove to be a much bigger hurdle to overcome?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN, JD, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.