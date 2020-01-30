Mastercard: Strong Q4 '19, Still Low-To-Mid Teens Annual Return

At $320.27, with a 2.2% FCF Yield and mid-teens EPS growth, Mastercard should deliver a low-to-mid teens annual return. We reiterate Buy.

Management's confident 2020 outlook implies an organic EBIT growth of at least mid-teens, though acquisitions will weigh on profits.

Mastercard is in a virtuous cycle of growing its number of cards, dollar volume, revenues (including value-add services), margin and profits.

19Q4 results this week completed another strong year, supporting our thesis of Mastercard being a long-term structural compounder.

Mastercard shares have returned 36.6% since our initial Buy rating in March, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 and payment peers.

Introduction

We initiated our Buy rating on Mastercard (MA) in March and followed that with a similar Buy rating on Visa (V) in June, with a preference for Mastercard due to its higher exposure to less mature non-U.S. markets and higher historic growth. Since our initiation, Mastercard shares have returned 36.6% (including $1.39 in dividvends), more than twice the rise in the S&P 500 (SPY), and significantly outperformed payment peers American Express (AXP) (Neutral-rated since March) and PayPal (PYPL) (Neutral-rated since May):

Mastercard Share Price vs. Other Payment Companies & S&P 500 (Since 31-Mar) Source: Yahoo Finance (29-Jan-20).

In this article, we review Mastercard's 19Q3 results released this Wednesday, and demonstrate why we believe it will continue to be a long-term structural compounder, capable of delivering a low-to-mid teens annual return over time.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case on Mastercard (and Visa) was based on credit card networks' ability to grow EPS at 15% or more sustainably over the medium term:

They are natural “GDP+” earnings growers, given the rise in electronic payments, their volume-based revenues and operational leverage

They have strong structural growth potential in their existing markets, where card penetration still has plenty of room to grow

They also have strong structural growth potential in new markets, both geographically and in new areas like P2P and B2C payments

Strong volume growth leads to strong revenue growth, given their pricing power and growth of value-add services to clients

Their revenue growth requires little incremental cost or CapEx, allowing margin expansion, high capital distributions, and high return on capital

Their continuing strong growth justifies their relatively high valuation multiples and provides an offset even in case of downward re-ratings

Even if volume growth were to slow, they could protect earnings by reducing costs, having made large “investments” in recent years

Operational Performance

Mastercard's operational performance in 19Q4 showed its volume growth remains strong, and its long-term growth potential remains abundant.

19Q4 saw Mastercard growing 8.8% year-on-year in the number of cards, 18.8% in the number of purchase transactions, and 11.3% in purchase volume (12.5% excluding currency). This brings the full-year purchase volume growth to 9.8% year-on-year (13.2% excluding currency); Gross Dollar Volume, which includes cash transactions, grew 9.6% (13.0% excluding currency):

Mastercard Operational Statistics (19Q4) Source: MA results press release (19Q4).

The year-on-year growth in purchase volumes in 2019 continued a multi-year period of strong growth, although slightly lower than 2018, and was again geographically broad-based, near 10% even in the oldest U.S. market. With innovations like contactless payments still having relatively low penetration, management is confident that even the U.S. retains strong growth potential:

MA Gross Dollar Volume Growth Y/Y (Local Currency) (2011-19A) NB. Growth rates in 2016 and 2017 adjusted to exclude impact from the E.U. Interchange Fee Regulation in 2015. Source: MA 10-K filings.

Mastercard continues to have the strongest volume growth among the three main card companies, both globally and in the U.S.:

Gross Dollar Volume Growth – MA, V & AXP (Global & US) (Since 2017) Note. All growth rates are year-on-year and in local currencies; include both purchases and cash transactions; charts exclude V growth rates during 2017 that were impacted by acquisition of Visa Europe; V has not reported 19Q4 at the time of writing. Source: MA, V and AXP company filings.

P&L Performance

Mastercard's P&L showed its continuing ability to convert strong volume growth into strong revenue growth, while also achieving margin expansion.

For 19Q4, on constant currency, with Gross Dollar Volume ("GDV") growth of 12% year-on-year, Mastercard grew Net Revenues by 17%, expanded EBIT margin by 205 bps, and grew EPS by 28%. Similarly, for full-year 2019, with GDV growth of 13%, Mastercard grew Net Revenues by 16%, expanded EBIT margin by 99 bps, and grew EPS by 23%:

Mastercard Key P&L Items (19Q4) NB. Figures are non-GAAP unless otherwise stated; differences between GAAP and non-GAAP figures include litigation, charitable donations and tax matters. Source: MA company filings.

Within revenues, "Other Revenues" grew by 23.8% year-on-year in Q4. While this includes a 2% tailwind from acquisitions (but a 1% headwind from currency), the growth was "driven primarily by the company’s Cyber & Intelligence and Data & Services solutions", demonstrating Mastercard's ability to grow its value-add services.

Mastercard has continued to be in a virtuous cycle of growing its number of cards, its dollar volume and its revenues each faster in turn:

MA Growth in # Cards, GDV & Net Revenues (2011-19) NB. GDV growth rates in 2016 and 2017 adjusted to exclude impact from the E.U. Interchange Fee Regulation in 2015; net revenue growth in 2015 was impacted by a 20% increase in rebates and incentives (contra-revenue) due to timing of new deals. 2018 revenue growth rate was adjusted to exclude a 4% benefit from new accounting standards. Source: MA 10-K filings.

It has also consistently enjoyed strong operational leverage, with an expanding margin leading to profit growth ahead of revenue growth, with EPS growth also benefiting from buybacks:

MA Growth in Net Revenues, EBIT & EPS (2011-19) NB. 2018 EPS growth was helped by the U.S. tax cut. Source: MA 10-K filings.

2020 Outlook

Management's 2020 guidance is for revenue to grow organically at “low-teens” and Operating Expenses to grow at the “high end of high-single-digits”, before currency and acquisitions, which imply an organic growth of at least mid-teens for operating profits. Acquisitions are expected to bring Operating Expenses growth to “high-teens”, implying a temporary margin compression in 2020:

Mastercard 2020 Outlook Source: MA results presentation (19Q4).

Pending acquisitions include the $3.19bn acquisition of Nets' real-time payments unit, the largest in Mastercard's history, which is expected to close in 19Q2. While Mastercard continues to be an active acquiror, it also maintains the discipline of targeting only acquisitions that would break even within 24 months of closing.

On the wider economy, Mastercard has a confident outlook, with recent card data so far indicating a strong 2020 that would be “similar” to 2019. However, management is monitoring some factors in the external environment, including the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Management observed that the impact of the virus was still too early to tell, though such incidents by nature tend to be temporary, and Mastercard's business in China is also somewhat protected by the high proportion of e-commerce in its business mix.

Valuation

At $320.27, with respect to 2019 financials, Mastercard shares trade at a 40.7x P/E and a 2.2% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 0.5%:

Mastercard Net Income, Cashflows & Valuation (2016-19) Source: MA company filings.

During 2019, Mastercard has continued to return nearly all of its Net Income to shareholders through dividends and buybacks:

MA Return of Capital vs. Net Income (2011-19) Source: MA company filings.

Given Mastercard's growth potential and strong track record, and with a "lower for longer" interest rates outlook, we believe Mastercard shares are still be reasonably priced.

Conclusion

Mastercard's results support our Buy case, again confirming the company's ability to grow EPS at 15% or more a year sustainably over the medium term, as it continues to benefit from broad-based, structural volume growth, which is converted into strong revenue growth and margin expansion.

We believe Mastercard's valuation multiples are stable. FCF, if paid out entirely in dividends, would provide a 2.2% dividend yield, which we consider healthy given Mastercard's strong growth profile.

Assuming stable valuation multiples, Mastercard's average annual share price growth will likely be the sum of its organic EPS growth (at least mid-teens over time) and the benefit of the share count reduction from buybacks (approx. 1.5%), so mid-to-high teens.

Even conservatively assuming, say, a 20% contraction in valuation multiples over the next 5 years, which would reduce average annual return by c. 4%, an investor could still expect a low-to-mid-teens average annual return.

At $ $320.27, we believe Mastercard shares will continue to compound in the long term with a low-to-mid teens average annual return, consisting of 0.5% in dividends, low-to-mid teens share price growth from organic EPS growth and a stable/slightly-declining multiple, and an approx. 1.5% share price growth from EPS growth due to buybacks.

We reiterate our Buy recommendation on Mastercard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.