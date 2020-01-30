Microsoft Ascendant: A Great Story Gets Even Greater

I continue to own MSFT as by far my largest stock holding and look for strong long term gains from this revitalized giant.

MSFT's product ecosystem is knitting together, and its PEG is low for a company of its centrality to our modern economy.

Microsoft (MSFT) the mighty

Thomas Watson Jr, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates et al may soon enough have a new challenger for greatest tech CEO ever: Satya Nadella of Microsoft (MSFT).

MSFT blew away its EPS numbers as Azure sustained 64% yoy growth in constant currency, but almost all parts of the company excelled. Rising margins due in part (only in part) to economies of scale at Azure kicking in big-time energized the analysts. That, plus strong revenue growth can continue to justify my view as of October: Microsoft As The One Stock To Rule Them All.

MSFT was around $140 then; just after the article was published, the DoD awarded it the JEDI contract, and the stock took off on that news as well as the strong Q1 results.

Now MSFT has moved to $175 after hours Wednesday, thus outperforming a strong S&P 500 (SPY) and a stronger NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) since it reported Q1 results. MSFT is up about 25% since then and the QQQ is up about 14%. Given the JEDI news and the 'wow' factor from Q2 results and Q3 guidance, I think this relatively modest degree of outperformance is more than justified.

To show why I remain bullish on MSFT shares (though it is short term extended), I want to first go back to an article I did on MSFT that focused on its LinkedIn acquisition.

How the LinkedIn deal (and GitHub) are foreshadowing MSFT's successful strategy

Last May, I wrote LinkedIn As A Key To Nadella's Plans For Microsoft as a way to not only discuss that deal, but also how Nadella was consciously using Apple's (AAPL) ecosystem business model as a guide to how to rebuild MSFT.

In that article, I showed a chart that MSFT had put together, showing how AAPL had a much tighter ecosystem of products. Google, now the main subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOGL), is also shown and had an ecosystem of intermediate strength. Nadella's goal was to match and pass GOOGL and challenge AAPL. Here's the chart:

You see that MSFT, on the bottom in blue, was fragmented. Essentially, it had just its old Windows-Office "ecosystem."

One of the points of my article was that while LinkedIn was seemingly unrelated to MSFT's businesses, it was actually a key to how far MSFT could come back from what was approaching no-growth status. It was clear that moving Office to the cloud would modernize MSFT, but would there really be growth, both organic and in the case of LinkedIn, inorganic?

I was open to LinkedIn succeeding for MSFT, because MSFT's roots are as a B2B company, and LinkedIn could be approached from the employer's/advertiser's standpoint, even though we as individuals tend to think of it from a worker's viewpoint. So if LinkedIn could grow, that would provide another direction MSFT from which it could attack the business community writ large, while at the same time strengthening its knowledge of and relationship with potentially hundreds of millions of working-age people globally.

GitHub fits the same broad strategy, this time helping MSFT work with vast numbers of programmers.

I would have doubted that the Ballmer MSFT could have made the deal work, but listening to Nadella on this conference call, it sure sounds as though the GitHub deal is working well for MSFT.

Why does all this matter so much?

Because MSFT is implementing the AAPL strategy and could be improving upon it, given software's high margins.

Synergies becoming apparent

Here is my top-down interpretation of what is going on at MSFT. The company has been taking Dynamics 365, Team, and its on-premises business and cross-selling them with Azure and all the other cloud services. Dynamics is turning out to be important for more than one reason. One is that it adds high-margined revenues that MSFT did not receive in the past. Another is that it strengthens the case for MSFT's other cloud-based products. The same goes for Teams. Just as the iPad strengthened iPhone, and then Apple Watch strengthened the iPhone - all products great sellers alone and stronger as a group - MSFT's web/cloud-based software products naturally lead companies to come closer to licensing them all. Obviously, product quality has to be good, but the more the products work together, having fewer suppliers is always preferred in IT departments, so the quality bar is a tad lower than it might be. In contrast, smaller/niche competitors now have to introduce great products to come in and displace MSFT's ecosystem.

A relative advantage for MSFT over AAPL at this point is that software has much higher margins than hardware.

What I thought was telling is that on the conference call, Nadella said that he thinks of MSFT's cloud offerings as unitary, not IaaS versus PaaS versus SaaS.

Everything is increasingly coordinated.

I think this poses serious problems for Amazon's (AMZN) AWS.

Even better...

Growth opportunities are large and varied

What continues to strike me is that even within existing product lines, MSFT has lots more licenses it could sell. And, within the licenses, there are tiers of engagement, and there is lots of room to up-sell.

In addition, the software field is gigantic and growing.

Just within Azure, the new product roll-out is impressive. From the list of new products across MSFT's many product lines presented in the earnings release web page, here are just a few of many Azure intros in Q2:

Azure Sentinel general availability: A modern SIEM reimagined in the cloud

Azure Synapse

several GitHub advances

Azure Quantum.

Other young Azure products introduced before Q2 were highlighted in Nadella's prepared remarks.

HoloLens 2 also got a shout-out in the prepared remarks.

Both quantum computing and the HoloLens line represent greenfield opportunities with large multi-decade potential.

Within the basic nuts and bolts of the software business, there are countless opportunities for adjacent products that MSFT can either build, partner with, or acquire. I believe it is already so strong that, in a larger and more diverse tech sector than it its glory decade of the '90s, it can grow at a healthy pace in its basic software businesses without a visionary such as Satya Nadell micro-managing it.

That leaves him free to continue to concentrate on the real exciting stuff...

Higher shareholder returns from financial discipline

Another feature of AAPL's success has come from rejecting more products than it develops. This allows unusually high returns on invested capital (so long as most product intros sell as well as most AAPL products do sell).

MSFT indicated in this conference call that it is focusing on its most promising products. I think it is again emulating AAPL's playbook.

How this will work out in terms of Bing, Xbox, etc. is to be determined, but here's what I noticed: on the conference call, when the CFO gave forward guidance, MSFT stock rose about 2 points, which is not the pattern I have been seeing in prior quarters. In the Q&A, Ms. Hood verified that yes, margins are projected to rise further in H1 this year. That is after surging in Q2.

I think we are seeing something unusual in large tech companies: rapid sales growth with rising margins. The result is a double-barreled rise in profits. This in turn allows greater share buybacks if the company is already growing as fast as a giant company can grow (or wants to grow).

At the same time, MSFT is pointing to quantum computing as a growth area for years to come, and preparing the ground for HoloLens to eventually make a meaningful contribution. These two product lines could become financially meaningful when Azure and the more conventional software products mature.

So there is a clear vision that I can get behind that can make MSFT gain share within a tech industry that itself is gaining share of the economy as a whole, all the way into the 2030s.

And it may be able to do so with very high, sustainable profit margins.

Valuation is fine for the market we have

Before earnings, I had been privately carrying MSFT as earning $6.00 this calendar year (above consensus), but I may have to raise that now.

In any case, we are in a market where Costco (COST) has been trading above 37X TTM P/E, and COST is mature with microscopic profit margins, and with high single digit projected sales and EPS gains.

I think MSFT is still trading below a 2X forward price:earnings:growth (i.e. PEG) ratio. Whereas, other blue chips such as soap and soda stocks, and utilities, are at 4X or so.

I believe there is room for MSFT's PEG to expand.

Risks

This is a richly-valued stock market. MSFT may very well "need" to rest for a while, given the speed of its ascent.

All the risks attendant to a technology-driven stock apply to MSFT. I cannot find one of them more important than another. Please see its regulatory filings for the company's recitation of risks in owning its shares.

Conclusion - MSFT for the long run

Savants like to say, buy the SPY or some other broad index and don't worry, just let the power of compounding work for you. For the general investor who does not do individual stock analysis, that's certainly been good advice.

I think that the best risk-adjusted investments come not from owning all the companies in an index, but sticking to companies with great leadership, and where the company has strengths to begin with. This was the situation when Satya Nadella replaced Steve Ballmer as CEO at MSFT. My view of Nadella's MSFT is simple. MSFT was a great company under Ballmer, though it had descended from its prior superstar status. Then, last year, at the 5-year mark, Nadella began getting noticed within the business media as a true star. That signified MSFT's rise from great to greater. I think it is now deep in the "greater" character and may, if further growth initiatives pay off, enter iconic status, just as AAPL 2.0 has done.

Team Nadella has inculcated a new culture within MSFT, matched by much better relations with external players large and small. This strategy has been brilliant. So has the product road map within MSFT.

Because of the competence with which Azure, Dynamics, LinkedIn, and GitHub have been brought along in the Nadella era, I'm optimistic for the quantum computing and HoloLens projects, as well as new frontiers to be named later, and am looking forward to MSFT shares providing meaningful alpha throughout the decade of the 2020's. MSFT remains by far my #1 stock holding.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts on MSFT and the large cap tech scene you wish to contribute.

Submitted Wednesday night, MSFT $175 after hours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.