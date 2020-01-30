Castellum FY 2019: Another 7% Dividend Increase

Nonetheless, Castellum remains excessively overvalued on every metric and does not, as I see it, merit a "BUY" today. It does, however, merit a place on your watchlist.

The company keeps up its strong record of dividend increases, adding 7% to the bi-annually paid dividend, inching the current yield closer to 3%.

Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) (OTCPK:CWQXY) is now my largest real estate holding in my entire portfolio. The capital appreciation seen during 2019 has seen the stock climb to a 5%+ portfolio stake in my collection of dividend stocks, where it now stands at 5.01% of my holdings.

There are reasons I'm comfortable with such an allocation in the company, all of which can be found in my previous articles on the company. The most recent one of these, until now, was "Castellum Q3 2019: Improvements Continue, Financials Stronger Than Ever" which you can look at - though I recommend you begin with the first one to get an overview.

Now, the company reported FY19 today. Let's get into it!

FY19 - Excellent growth, dividend increases, and good prospects

This time of the year is always exciting. European companies reporting annuals means more clarity regarding the dividends, meaning that January-March always involves a lot of dividend bumps (and some cuts, unfortunately).

Castellum, in true company fashion and history, had a good year.

Company income grew to 5.82B SEK (5.57B SEK in 2018).

7% growth in property management income.

EPRA NAV increase of 11% for the full.

Slightly less investment activity and acquisitions.

Dividend proposal of 6.5 SEK/share, an increase of 7%, distributed in two annual payments during 2020.

Difference between a "good" and "excellent" year, of course. I wouldn't call it excellent, given that income came in somewhat below analyst expectations. Still - a good year with many important milestones. These include:

(Source: Castellum 2019 Report)

Castellum now owns Säve airport, one of the most modern logistical hubs in all of the Nordics, located in the Gothenburg area.

Began construction of a 7,000 sqm GreenHaus office property in Helsingborg.

Acquired two large office properties in Västerås, with a leasable area of 7,551 sqm.

Over the past 10 years, Castellum has lowered its LTV (Loan to Value-ratio) from 51% in 2009 to 43%. The property value for the company has more than tripled, growing at an annual rate of 13%. Income from asset management has grown 7% per year, and the company has shown an above-market average dividend growth rate of ~8% per year for the past 10 years.

The share price/market price for Castellum has grown on average 18% per year. In 2009, you could buy shares of Castellum for 63/share. Today, the price is ~225 SEK/share.

(Source: Castellum 2019 Report)

Castellum has never been stronger. It has never had this many properties in its development portfolio. What's more, the company has exited low-growth areas to focus strictly on high-growth areas in the major population hubs of Sweden. Leasing trends/numbers over time show incredible stability.

(Source: Castellum 2019 Report)

These leases continue to appeal. The company lacks exposure to any one particular tenant. 51% of Castellum's leases are spread out across over 500 tenants, many of which are public/governmental institutions. This was the initial appeal of the company, and it continues to form the backbone of Castellum's leases.

(Source: Castellum 2019 Report)

So, to summarize, the company continues 2019 on the trends that once made it a great company. Large public sector exposure, now spiced with new developments and appealing projects, focusing on offices and logistics. At the same time, the company has shored up its financial walls. The LTV ratio is down to close to 40%, giving the company access to ample, cheap capital at low interest rates, should it decide that it needs it.

Castellum also continues on track, increasing the dividend annually. My own YoC has now breached 5% for the company, bringing it close to Simon Property Group (SPG). I consider Castellum, from a Swedish perspective, to be similarly appealing to SPG, with the added benefit of lacking FX risk due to Castellum being traded in SEK.

I'm unsure if I'd add more, given the 5%+ portfolio exposure I now have, but thankfully, this isn't an issue I need to consider at this time.

Valuation

Castellum remains richly valued - too much so, as it happens. Analyst estimates were for the dividend to increase by 5% and, as such, undershot somewhat. The same guidance is for Castellum to increase the dividend by 4.5% in the coming year. (Source: S&P Global)

Current valuation metrics - let's begin with tangible book value - shows us a far too richly-valued company, despite its relative overall safety and stability.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The same trends which are hounding valuations across the board and giving us a generally overvalued market at this time are affecting Castellum as well. While I'd be willing to give the company a slight premium to its tangible book, I wouldn't go paying above 1.2X in terms of price to tangible BV/share. Mind you, while Castellum isn't a REIT, I'd still prefer looking at cash flows/NOI over other metrics. These show similar "issues" in terms of valuation when looking on a 1-2Y basis.

(Source: TIKR.com)

It doesn't mean that Castellum is a bad investment per se - it just means that you're currently paying more than in a long time for Castellum's book value and cash flows, which is concurrent with the current stock market trends - overvaluation in terms of historical value.

The development of the company yield also shows what's been happening for the past few years and where we currently are.

(Source: Börsdata, Castellum, dividend yield in %)

The current bubble is certainly visible in FMCG companies like Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), but it's also visible in conservative real estate companies in Sweden, such as this. The entire market, when it comes to such companies, currently shows overvaluation to a degree not seen, when it comes to Castellum at least, in over a decade.

That makes currently investing in Castellum a poor decision in terms of valuation.

Thesis

Castellum continues to outperform the market, adding to the dividend and confirming my choice that the company, years ago, was an excellent investment. Should the company drop below 14-15X in terms of cash flows, I might consider digging deeper. This would indicate a share price based on current cash flows of somewhere below 190 SEK, which is where I'd consider speaking positively about investing in the company.

At the same time, I won't be selling anything. I'm a long-term buy-and-hold investor, and Castellum can continue growing if it likes. We're not yet approaching valuations seen during bubbles such as the dot-com crash, for instance. At this time, it's a (relatively) small overvaluation for the market and a larger-than-normal for Castellum. There is, however, no signal that this, at this time, is going to stop.

Continued overvaluation is a good enough reason not to buy more, as I see it. It is, however, not a good enough reason to divest the position - especially being a buy & hold investor, and especially with alternatives in Sweden being virtually non-existent at this time.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Due to continued overvaluation in terms of historical and peer value, Castellum remains a "Hold". Given improved results and the dividend increase as well as good prospects, I see a 180-190 SEK/share price as the beginning of a decent entry point for the company, looking at current cash flows/operating income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWQXF, CWQXY, AXFOF, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.