IHS Markit: Stock Run-Up Is Justified

It's been more than six months since I last wrote on IHS Markit (INFO). Since then, the stock has risen over 20 percent, more than double the appreciation in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). I was seeking to address shareholders' concerns that the stock might have run up too fast, after furiously making new highs in the first half of 2019 and ending up one-third higher in market capitalization compared with the end of 2018.

Data by YCharts

I concluded then that the uptrend remains intact. While the price movement in a couple of months following the publication seemed to cast doubts on my arguments, it proved to be just a period of consolidation after a good run. It served as another reminder that shareholders should be long-term minded, with the stock having provided fat returns over the years despite sporadic sharp pullbacks along the way.

For instance, while I had first invested in IHS Markit years ago, I only wrote about it in early 2017 when I began contributing to Seeking Alpha. The neat feature on the platform showed that the stock has more than doubled since the date of publication, significantly outperforming the benchmark index, S&P 500. Astute traders who can time the market well would do much better given the numerous dips and plunges amid the uptrend. However, many readers would agree it's easier said than done.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, it is not apparent from studying the company financials quarter to quarter whether we should take profit or not. Although IHS Markit has consistently surpassed consensus estimates for EPS in the past ten reporting periods, the same cannot be said for its revenue. In the past five quarters, it either missed on revenue or barely met analysts' expectations, providing an impetus for investors to sell down the stock. Nevertheless, as we know in hindsight, the share price has continued on its uptrend for much of 2019.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

In the last concluded quarter, the decline in the deferred revenue was concerning. Although the quarter ending November 2019 could be considered seasonally weak, it marked the second consecutive quarter that the company has reported a negative year-on-year reduction in the deferred revenue. Before the 2019 Q4 reporting period, the company has not had a quarter where the deferred revenue did not grow since IHS merged with Markit in 2016, not to mention two quarters in a row of negative year-on-year growth.

Source: ALT Perspective

As explained in a prior article on IHS Markit, the deferred revenue performance gives a good indication of the business health of the information and analytics company on the organic front. This is due to its subscription model, where revenue is locked in for the next couple of years. There can be plenty of bells and whistles to augment the top-line number as that is what the media loves to tout as headlines. On the other hand, the deferred revenue demonstrating a clear trend provides visibility into the company's future top-line reporting.

To make matters worse, the cash and cash equivalents at the end of each quarter in 2019 were lower than the same periods a year ago. This is in spite of higher, albeit slightly, net operating cash flows and free cash flows.

Source: ALT Perspective

The above could help explain why the stock suffered a dip post-results. However, when we look at the financials on an annual basis, we can see why IHS Markit continues to find favor with the market. Its EBITDA growth remains on an accelerated path post-2016 even with the revenue growth remaining steady.

Data by YCharts

There are several other positives in IHS Markit that make the company a worthy investment for the long term. I have reiterated in my prior coverage of IHS Markit that the company has diversified effectively into three main verticals - Resources, Transportation, and Financials. In the conference call, Lance Uggla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IHS Markit, suggested that the three pillars enabled analysts to build a valuation of the company more convincingly than simply based off the "subscription sales and the non-recurring revenue around it to actually support your valuation" like they did five years ago.

Lance Uggla also asserted that IHS Markit's role in helping its customers navigate the "decision-making complexities" meant the company could be insulated from the downturn in the sectors it covers. The services that IHS Markit provides would also bring about "substantive savings" to customers compared to them "trying to do these things on their own".

It is often said that repeat customers are the best proof of the true need for the company services or products. According to the CEO, IHS Markit has been achieving a 92-93 percent retention rate across the firm rather consistently. This should be reassuring for shareholders. Lance Uggla also reminded investors of the company's track record in managing costs, even as they invest in organic growth and innovations.

Inorganically, IHS Markit has proven it is capable of savvy acquisitions and successfully integrating the acquired units. Lance Uggla emphasized that the company is adding data science and analytics businesses which it identified as "a growth region".

On IHS Markit's practice to make use of stock-based compensation ('SBC') to reward and retain its employees, it is comforting to know that as a percentage of annual revenue, the SBC now represents only around 5 percent. This is a percentage point lower than last year and a substantial reduction from the nearly 10 percent in 2014. This demonstrates prudence by the Board of directors and that the executives are not obsessed with lining their own pockets, a key positive for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

For FY2020, the management reiterated the guidance given last year, which was in-line with analysts' expectations. While the upside to the consensus price target is small, it's important to note that this has been the case for much of IHS Markit trading history post-merger. Both bullish and bearish analysts have been rather active in revising their targets upwards. Thus, I am not too worried about potential appreciation.

Data by YCharts

However, I am more concerned that the stock has seemingly overshot its multi-year price channel. The consolation is that the stock has perhaps found itself on a new trajectory since bottoming in late 2018 and that its out-performance is something in-line with today's buoyant markets. Furthermore, market players might have re-priced how they value IHS Markit as it now gives out regular dividends.

Source: ALT Perspective (using Yahoo Finance charting tool)

