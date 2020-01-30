Stage Stores - Recent Developments Do Not Bode Well For Equityholders

Investors should move to the sidelines as equityholders might very well end up with nothing here.

According to Debtwire, company has hired advisors to "assist in refinancing the company's bank debt" which, in my opinion, could very well mean "debt restructuring".

A little over two months ago, I wrote a bullish piece on ailing department store operator Stage Stores (SSI) after the company reported blowout Q3/FY2019 numbers and raised full year guidance materially on the heels of strong department store sales performance ahead of the upcoming conversion to the Gordmans off-price format.

From November 20, 2019 to January 7, 2020 the share price rallied by more than 300% on strong volume as the perceived turnaround story spread among market participants.

Only fellow contributor Josh Arnold wasn't entirely convinced by the company's apparent progress at the end of last year, advising investors to take profits with the stock trading north of $8 at that time.

Unfortunately, things haven't played out as expected by management as on January 13 the company cancelled its much-anticipated presentation at the ICR Conference in Orlando (see comments section here) after releasing highly disappointing holiday sales numbers with comparable sales up just 1.4% as compared to 17.4% in Q3 and lowered full year expectations materially (emphasis added by author):

Holiday comparable sales were primarily impacted by lower pre-conversion department store sales relative to our projections, and by the warmer holiday season. We now expect fiscal 2019 comparable sales in the range of 4.0% to 4.5%. (...) In response to the holiday sales performance, we implemented incremental promotional efforts in the fourth quarter to ensure appropriate inventory levels as we enter fiscal 2020. As a result, we now expect full year 2019 earnings to be approximately $25 million to $30 million below the low end of the previously announced guidance range.

Given the magnitude of the miss, the subsequent 60%+ sell-off in the shares shouldn't exactly be considered a surprise as investors rightfully questioned management's ability to accurately forecast the business.

Adding insult to injury, the company's shares took a further 50%+ hit on Wednesday after RetailDive.com ran a story based on a Debtwire report about Stage Stores having retained investment bank and financial services firm Peter J Solomon and law firm Kirkland & Ellis to assist in refinancing the company's bank debt which amounted to approximately $365 million with excess availability of $101 million at the end of Q3/FY2019. The credit facilities won't be due before December 2021.

Remember, Kirkland & Ellis also acted as advisors to Gordmans when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

According to the Debtwire report, the recent sales miss and reduced earnings guidance for the year prompted "liquidity concerns" around the company, citing two sources involved in the company’s supply chain.

Two days ago, retail-focused credit analysis firm Pulse Ratings already downgraded its rating for Stage Stores, citing poor holiday sales results and "meaningful deterioration in vendor payment trends".

While perhaps not a common name to retail investors, Debtwire offers subscription-based services to professional investors and brands itself as "the only intelligence service that reports and researches on debt situations before they break in the market". Over the past couple of years, I have found their research to be quite accurate so there's little reason to dismiss the story.

Pulling out of an investor conference and retaining financial advisors after reporting much weaker than expected holiday sales is hardly a coincidence.

Fact is, the disappointing holiday sales will result in much lower than anticipated cash flows which doesn't bode well for the upcoming conversion of the company's entire store fleet to the Gordmans off-price concept. As a result, Stage Stores will experience additional sales disruptions and conversion expense this year.

Should vendors indeed have started to tighten payment terms or even pull out of the company altogether, the company's sheer existence might be at risk.

In today's challenging retail environment, bankruptcy often results in liquidation rather than restructuring so it will be imperative for the company to refinance the existing debt one way or another.

After the recent guidance revision, FY2019 free cash flow will likely again be substantially negative (FY2018: -$70 million) and without a major rebound in sales, Stage Stores will be challenged to finance its ongoing transformation efforts this year, particularly given the requirement to maintain excess availability of at least $35 million under its credit facilities.

In light of most recent business trends, potential lenders won't exactly be eager to bail out existing creditors at this point, particularly not at terms acceptable to Stage Stores as the weighted average interest rate on outstanding borrowings has been just 4.6% in FY2019 so far.

As debt refinancing after a massive earnings warning doesn't look like a promising exercise, investors may need to prepare for the worst here.

At least in my opinion, in case of debt restructuring, the company will likely be looking to reduce its overall debt substantially which could result in the $50 million term loan and perhaps even parts of the revolving credit facility being equitized with additional liquidity provided by a new debtor-in-possession ("DIP") facility.

Suffice to say, under the above-discussed scenario, equityholders could face a complete wipe-out or end up with a token recovery at best.

That said, there's still a possibility for the company's refinancing efforts being successful albeit I would consider the chances as low at this point. Stage Stores likely needs additional liquidity to successfully execute on the upcoming transformation and its difficult to envision new lenders putting up half a billion dollars at acceptable terms at this point.

Bottom Line:

Just two months ago, I celebrated the apparent turnaround in the company's business but after Wednesday's Debtwire report, investors likely need to prepare for the worst.

Retail investors often tend to dismiss these reports as they mostly rely on information provided by anonymous sources but keep in mind that Debtwire is a well-regarded, subscription-based offering targeting institutional debt investors which relies heavily on the accuracy of its sources. While certainly not flawless, Debtwire's research has turned out to be quite accurate over the years, at least from my perspective.

Given the new information, I don't consider Wednesday's sell-off an overreaction and could very well envision equityholders ending up with very little or even nothing here.

As the company is unlikely to report FY2019 reports before early March, the stock will likely continue to experience heavy volatility.

At this point, I would advise investors to move to the sidelines as the risk of getting wiped out appears to be substantial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.