Equinor: 2 Developments That Show The Norwegian Oil Story Isn't Over Yet

One of the factors that has been weighing on the stock price performance of Norway's Equinor ASA (EQNR) over the past several years is the company's substantial exposure to Norway. This is due to the fact that Norway is generally considered to be a mature market over much of the 1990s and even into this century. In fact, for quite some time, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate was stating that Norway's energy production would peak in 2001 and decline steadily thereafter. This is the reason why Equinor has been aggressively expanding its international presence, but it still derives about 2/3 of its production from Norway. Fortunately, though, new technologies and new discoveries have given new life to the Norwegian energy story. In fact, we have just recently seen a few developments that should prove positive for both Equinor and the Norwegian energy industry as a whole.

Statfjord Oil Field

The first positive development surrounds the Statfjord oil field, which was discovered by Exxon Mobil (XOM) in 1974 and has been a major production site for Equinor since 1987.

Source: Wikipedia

As can be clearly seen, this field is something of a poster child for the maturing market of Norway. At its peak, this field was massive. It currently holds the record for the highest daily production of any European field outside of Russia of 850,204 barrels, which it set on January 16, 1987. The average daily production for the field peaked in 1992 though at 640,000 barrels per day. The field's production has been steadily declining since then though and today the field only averages 40,000 barrels per day. This is the same problem that Equinor has been encountering with its other fields in Norway in that they were once giant fields with high production levels, but after decades of exploitation, they have long since passed their primes and have entered into a state of permanent production decline. This is illustrated by the Statfjord field, which is currently about 60% depleted and is evident in the fact that last year, Norway had its lowest production levels since 1989.

Oil and gas companies rarely operate a producing field until it is fully depleted. Rather, they only operate the field for as long as it produces enough resources to cover the costs of operating and maintaining them. After all, these are businesses interested in generating a profit. Equinor originally expected to begin shutting down Statfjord by the mid-2020s when the field was expected to be about 68% depleted. However, new technology has revealed that there may be more resources in this field than originally believed. This revelation comes via advancements in seismic mapping technology since the field was last surveyed.

One other factor that has delayed the end of the Norwegian oil story has been advancements in recovery technology, such as fluid injection, which has allowed companies to recover much more of the oil in a field than they previously could. This has allowed fields to keep producing oil for much longer than they would have a decade or two ago. This is something that Equinor has been using across its Norwegian portfolio to extend the life of various fields, which I have mentioned in a few past articles. The company did not state though whether or not it will be using any of these technologies to improve the performance of the Statfjord field but it does seem like a reasonable assumption.

The Statfjord field produces oil via three large offshore platforms, which are named Statfjord A, Statfjord B, and Statfjord C. The original plan was to shut down Statfjord A in 2022 with the other two platforms being decommissioned over the next few years. The new plan calls for Statfjord A to remain operational until 2027 with the remaining two platforms being operational until well into 2035. This should prove to be a positive thing for Equinor because it will allow the company to produce oil and natural gas from the field for a longer period of time. Thus, the company's financial performance should be slightly better post-2022 than it would have been under the original plan.

New Production Licenses

Although Norway is generally considered to be a mature market, there have been a number of very large discoveries in recent years such as Johan Sverdrup and Johan Castberg. Indeed, the development of these fields has caused Norway to reverse its production decline and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate expects that the nation's production will increase in 2020 and by 2024, will be approximately 43% higher than back in 2019. This sort of an increase is actually enough to push total production up to very close to its previous record, which was actually set in 2004 (not 2001 as originally predicted).

As might be expected, this impressive performance has led to something of a gold rush, with numerous energy companies seeking to explore the Norwegian Sea, North Sea, and Barents Sea in the hopes of making a significant discovery themselves. This is evident in the fact that the Norwegian government just enjoyed a very successful auction of production licenses. The country offered 69 production licenses in its various territorial waters. Of these 69 licenses, Aker BP (BP) purchased fifteen, Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) purchased twelve, Neptune Energy won thirteen, DNO purchased ten, and Vår Energy was awarded seventeen. Equinor took home the largest prize though as it won a grand total of 23 licenses, fourteen of which it owns entirely and nine of which see it have a partner stake.

Equinor's production licenses span the territorial waters of its home country as eight are in the North Sea, eight are in the Norwegian Sea, and seven are in the Barents Sea. This gives the company a great deal of real estate to cover and all of these seas have seen some high profile discoveries even in recent years. Thus, there may be some reasons to believe that the company will discover resources in at least some of these licenses. Equinor seemed to agree, stating that it specifically sees potential in the Castberg, Wisting, Snøhvit, and Goliat regions but adding that the others could have potential as well. If indeed any of these licenses do contain resources, it could prove to be very good for the company's long-term forward production profile, which could prove to be positive for forward cash flow growth.

Natural Gas In Norway

As already mentioned, Norway is on track to achieve very close to its record annual production in 2024. The interesting thing is that this production will be almost evenly split between natural gas and oil. This is a much higher level of natural gas than it produced back in 2004. This is not necessarily a bad thing though as natural gas has a somewhat more promising future than crude oil does. As we can see here, global consumption of natural gas is expected to increase over the coming years while global oil consumption will remain relatively static over the period:

Source: International Energy Agency, DCP Midstream

Equinor is well-positioned to take advantage of this since it has a much larger portfolio in Norway than any other producer. In response to the West's growing hostility with Russia, Europe has been looking to obtain an increasing percentage of its natural gas from other sources. Norway is an ideal candidate for this as it has been on historically friendly terms with the rest of the continent and it is much closer to the continent than the United States so it can more economically provide natural gas to its European neighbors than the United States can. As Equinor will be seeing its natural gas production grow, it will be well-positioned to exploit this rising demand.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a giant energy company like Equinor, one of the methods that can be used to value them is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio above 1.0 may be a sign that the stock is overvalued relative to its forward growth potential and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor will see its earnings fall over the next three to five years. This comes in spite of the fact that the company will likely see its production increase over the same period as the higher production level will not be sufficient to offset the impact of lower commodity prices. Other sources say much the same thing. With that said though, the company still boasts a relatively low 11.31 forward price-to-earnings and boasts a 5.41% dividend yield so it might still make for an appealing investment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor has just demonstrated that the Norwegian energy story is not over yet and the company looks poised to benefit off of it. In particular, the nation is poised to increase its production of natural gas, which is the only fossil fuel that will see rising growth over the coming decades. As such, the company may be worth considering for your portfolio.

