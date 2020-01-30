Woodlock House - Air Lease

Should such an easy lay-up present itself again, I would take advantage of it.

I significantly reduced our exposure to Air Lease (NYSE:AL). We bought Air Lease initially at $33 per share - a deep discount to book value of $48 per share. Today, that valuation gap has closed. The stock was up about 45% for us in 2019. Since it is no longer as compelling, I cut its weight in our portfolio by half from roughly 11% to 5.5%.

With AL, we successfully took advantage of a wide gap between price and value. But ideally we wouldn't own businesses like AL. It is very capital intensive, earns single-digit returns on its assets and is reliant on debt to finance new aircraft and grow.

Granted, AL does this safely by securing long-term leasing contracts for these aircraft and manages a mid-teens return on equity. The point I want to make, however, is that AL is a capital guzzler compared to the other businesses profiled in this letter. Over a longer period of time, such businesses generally do not perform as well as capital-light businesses that generate more free cash flow and earn far higher returns on their assets.

Of course, I am not complaining. Air Lease contributed mightily to performance this year. Should such an easy lay-up present itself again, I would take advantage of it. But again, ideally we would focus our capital on really outstanding businesses that we can hold for a long time - which lowers turnover, reduces taxes and enhances our returns - and not simply stocks where we are waiting for a valuation gap to close to make our exit.