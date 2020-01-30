Facebook: On Fire

Too cheap to be ignored for too long.

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) delivered an astonishing performance these past twelve months, with the stock up 42% (including the after-hours sell-off), far outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) which is up 22% over the same time frame.

Astonishingly, Facebook's guidance demonstrates that its top line continues to plow ahead in the mid-20s%. The one blemish in the report was its operating income margins came in more compressed than in the past.

Nonetheless, this stock remains way too cheap and it is a worthwhile investment. Here's why:

Stellar Results & Positive Guidance

Facebook's strong finish to a strong year is depicted below:

Source: author's calculations; GAAP revenues; *guidance

Facebook's CFO David Wehner guided for Q1 2020 to be down low to mid-single-digit sequentially in Q1 2020. Even while erring on the conservative side, we can see that Q1 2020 is still expected to be up approximately 21% Y/Y.

Wehner contends that Facebook is being dampened by its ability to target and measure the efficiency of its ads. In other words, as Facebook changes strategy to accommodate regulation, this having a lasting impact on its operations.

Next, Facebook's ability to access user activity is being obstructed. Facebook makes a significant amount of revenue off of small businesses that rely on targeted ads to grow their business. Given governments and regulatory bodies spotlight on Facebook's operation, its ability to gather user activity on third-party websites is being hindered. Put another way, Facebook's ability to gather user data and allow companies to specifically target pertinent users is facing a strong headwind.

Accordingly, if investors were hoping that 2019 would be the end of the pain in terms of headwinds, this would be unwelcome news.

The Most Attractive Feature: Free Cash Flow

Facts:

Facebook's 2019 generated $20.5 billion in free cash flow.

Facebook's FCF is not only an incredibly stable, but it continues to steadily and predictably grow.

Facebook's balance sheet is not only debt-free, unlike some of its peers, but it carries $55 billion in cash and equivalents.

The strong flexibility Facebook's balance sheet affords the company is being under-appreciated by investors - who ironically probably spend too long on Facebook's family of apps concerned about government investigations of the company.

Jesting aside, Facebook announced a new $10 billion share repurchase plan, which is being added to its outstanding $4.9 billion repurchase plan.

Thus, after reporting excellent growth and investing aggressively into new opportunities, Facebook still has more cash than it needs and is returning it to shareholders.

Noteworthy Opportunity: WhatsApp Payments

For a while, Facebook has been attempting to get into payments.

For now, this remains an immaterial part of its revenues, but it has the potential to be a strong revenue generator as it does not prevent user interaction in any way.

Indeed, WhatsApp Payments are likely to be a seamless and rewarding feature that is complementary to the user's overall experience. This is a promising strategy worth following.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

source: author's calculations

The table above reflects the strong bargain opportunity Facebook presently offers.

On a cash flow from operations, before capex requirements (and before stock-based compensation accounted as a 'cash cost'), Facebook trades for just 16.6x its trailing figures. This number is not only among the cheapest in its peer group, but it is also cheaper than its own historical average.

Furthermore, I contend that if Facebook continues to grow at roughly 20% over the next one to two years, it should not be valued at less than 20x its cash flows for too much longer.

The Bottom Line

You can teach all you want to the people, you can tell them to read Ben Graham's book, you can send them to graduate school, but when they're scared, they're scared. -- Warren Buffett

Facebook reported an impressive result and strong guidance ahead. It remains a cash flow generating machine notwithstanding the consistent pressure to adapt its operations to accommodate an ever-shifting privacy concern.

Best of all, the stock remains incredibly undervalued and worthwhile considering as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.