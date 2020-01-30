Woodlock House - InterContinental Hotel Group

IHG shares sold off from a summer high of £57 to a low of £45, a drop of over 20%.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

InterContinental Hotel Group (NYSE:IHG) (IHG.LSE)

Cheap: High-quality business acquired at a 5% free cash flow yield (and growing), nearly 20% off its high

Owner-operator: Management team owns little stock, but incentives are aligned, and the company has a long-term culture of being shareholder friendly

Disclosures: Simple business to follow

Excellent financial condition: Investment grade balance sheet

IHG has a beautiful, asset-light business model. It primarily manages 5,600 hotels through management and franchise agreements. It does not seek to own hotels (though it currently owns about a dozen legacy hotels).

These agreements run for 20-30 years and have hefty termination fees. Importantly, IHG earns fees mostly based on revenue of the hotel it manages not profits. For franchises hotels (about 30% of its rooms), IHG earns fees based on revenue and partially on operating profit. This makes for a less cyclical business model than owning the hotels. Also, since IHG does not own the hotels, it is not responsible for the heavy capital spending owners incur.

The end result is a high-margin, cash-generative business with returns in excess of 40% on its capital. Much of this excess cash flow comes back to shareholders. Since 2003, IHG has paid $13.6 billion through dividends and buybacks. For reference, the entire market capitalization of the company today is about $12 billion. Meanwhile, the stock is up 5x.

IHG has over 100 million loyalty members, second only to Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) at 110 million. IHG includes a mix of brands (16) under its umbrella, but Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express make up about 60% of its rooms. These are at the "value" end of spectrum and should help IHG's business hold up better during downturns than pricier hotels.

I usually stay at a Holiday Inn Express when I go to the Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha ever year. In fact, on my last trip to New York, I also stayed at a Holiday Inn. I always find the properties clean, well maintained and available at a good price. (Henceforth, of course, I will only stay at IHG properties!).

The company has an investment grade rating and is only lightly levered. So it checks that box for us. It is a simple business and one we can easily follow. So it checks that box too.

Management does not own a big percentage of stock, which is a negative for us. However, IHG has a long tradition of a being a shareholder-friendly company. (I mentioned the return of free cash flow to shareholders above). The current CEO, Keith Barr, is the 4th CEO since 2003 and has been with IHG for over 20 years. He took the reins in 2017.

So far, he's following the playbook laid out by his predecessors. And management has a fair long-term incentive plan that includes payouts based on shareholder return and cash flow.

IHG shares sold off from a summer high of £57 to a low of £45, a drop of over 20%. We built a position with an average cost of £47 per share. At that price, we were getting about a 5% free cash flow yield. That's a fair price to pay for a business of this quality. As long as IHG does not stray from its playbook, this is one we may never sell.

Why the summer selloff? Some of it was due to bad news from China, where IHG has significant exposure (about 15% of rooms). And some of it was probably recessionary fear in the US. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell -0.2% in the first half of the year and was flat in Q3.

Cyclical risks are part of investing. But longer-term, IHG's resilient business model should continue to deliver as in the past. China, too, represents an opportunity for IHG. The market is highly fragmented but growing rapidly. Marriott, IHG and Hilton (NYSE:HLT) are the leaders and all have large pipelines in China.

