Planet Fitness: Strong Franchise Growth And Household Incomes Are Pushing The Stock Higher Into 2020

Thesis

Despite the share price falling by more than 1.4% over the past year from $80.90 in June 2019, Planet Fitness Inc's (PLNT) is arguably at its best bull-run. The growth of the franchise units towards the 4000th mark coupled with the strengthening median (US) household income will help the company to achieve higher profits and international success.

Introduction

Up into the new year, Planet Fitness announced that new members would enjoy 1$ subscription fees (till January 29th). Afterwards, they would continue paying the $10 monthly subscription without any commitment fee. Such treaties have proved attractive over the years with the increasing gym memberships. Especially since most households are now able to afford gym memberships.

The Median Household Income Growth

According to the US Census Bureau the real median household income for 2018 was 0.8% higher at $61,397 than in 2017. The following figure is a household income graph from 2005-2018.

Source: US Census Bureau

At the recession of 2008-2010, the income level fell from $61,000 to just above the $56,000. At the time, PLNT had not yet gone public but the company's stores grew from 302 in 2009 to 918 in 2014. In 2019, we expect the household income to register further growth.

The payroll growth in September 2019, rose by 3.5%- a 50-year high. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics the number of unemployed persons reduced from 6.3 million in 2018 to 5.8 million in December 2019 (a decrease of 7.93%).

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

With increased focus on increase of jobs deep into 2020, we are expecting a marginal increase in gym membership. Based on the fact that PLNT stock has moved up by more than 395% from trading at $16 a share in 2015 shows that there is a direct correlation between household income, gym membership and stock price.

Sustained Franchise Growth

The franchise reported that it opened its 2001st store on December 31, 2019. In 2019, the fitness outfit opened a total of 261 stores. The stock price reached its peak in June 2019 at $80.90.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 5-year chart analysis shows that PLNT stock has moved up by more than 395% trading at $16 a share in 2015 (before the IPO) to $78.15 on January 23, 2020. The company's management seems to be leveraging on the rapidly expanding business model.

In the 9 months' leading to September 30, 2019 10-Q SEC fillings, the corporate-owned stores raked in $118,481,000 up from $102,365,000 in 2018. On their part, the franchises were phenomenal at $164,624,000 in 2019 up from $129,575,000 in 2018. In comparison, the franchises are doing better than the corporate-owned stores. The difference of these two revenue streams is $46,143,000 (very significant). However, the number of stores to be opened in 2020 may be lower than the 261 opened in 2019 due to the November election.

As an investor, you will notice that the profits have not been overstated. Growth- especially of the franchise business, is concurrent with the net income. The rapid increase of the share price shows that from the point it went public in 2015, the future cash flow was not priced in the IPO. To sustain its growth, Planet Fitness has maintained a solid marketing differentiation strategy with its budget-franchise price of $10. A robust service such as free fitness client training programs, 24/7 operation and lack of membership commitment fees have made the health facilities to stand out.

Business Interests- You Get What you See

As at 2015, the voting interests (of the fitness business) allocated to the 13.5 million shares at the company was 100%, while the economic interests of Pla-Fit Holdings stood at 37.1%. In 2019, the economic interests had risen to 90.5% leaving the rest, 9.5% to the "Continuing LLC owners" of Pla-Fit. Internet-based companies that went public in 2015, same as PLNT included Go Daddy (GDDY), which now trades at $71.83. It initially traded at $20 when it went public in 2015 at a valuation of $4.5 billion. Despite the fact that the company may not focus on record store openings in 2020, we still expect it to increase its marketing focus and improve franchise store revenues.

Increased EBITDA

We expect the company to have strong liquidity into 2020. Its capital reserves includes $219.8 million in cash and its equivalents. The variable fund included a borrowing capacity of $75 million. The company has a strong future operating performance. The EBITDA increased by $12.3 million from $28.6 million in 2018 up from $40.9 million in 2019. However, the total Total EBITDA- Segment analysis including Franchise and Corporate owned stores ending in 2019 increased by 27.60%. The forward growth rose in 2019 by 21%. In 2015, the EBITDA- Segment totaled to $64,843,000 while in 2019, the amount had risen to $199,005,000 (an increase of 206.9%). Without question, Planet Fitness' operating performance is positive especially since its growth model has a good reception with its ever-expanding clientele.

In the 5 years since 2015, the gross margin has increased by 55.00%

Source: Seeking Alpha

With up to 261 stores opening in 2019 alone, Planet Fitness' Compounded Annual Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR) as at 2015 stood at 24%. The SEC fillings ending in September 2019 indicated that the company's fitness base stood at 14.1 million. Membership CAGR was 28% while the revenue grew by 32%. In 2019, the revenues collected from system-wide membership sales were $781 million up from $659 million (representing an annual growth of $122 million. The growth rate from 2018-2019 was 18.5%.

Increase in stores may come at a price

The desire for franchise growth with Planet Fitness may come at a cost. It is possible that the company may reach its intended target of 4000 stores at least in 5-10 years. However, other competitors like 24 Hour Fitness or Anytime Fitness may decide to emulate this franchise strategy. Although at $10 subscription, PLNT is raking it big time.

According to the IHRSA, the 39,570 Gym facilities that were recorded in 2018 served up to 71.5 million customers. The number of gym facilities had increased from 34,000 in 2015 (an increase if 5,570- at least 1,350 gyms per year in the 4 years running). The US health and fitness club industry, as reported by the IHRSA saw a 7.8% annual revenue growth in 2018 from $30 billion to $32.3 billion. With a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, Planet Fitness has huge room for improvement. It currently owns 19.72% market share of the US fitness membership base.

Service differentiation at the fitness club is not product-centered as compared to other facilities. For example, the focus of Planet Fitness is more on body performance than losing weight. The gyms offer products such as treadmills, rowing and elliptical machines with little emphasis on weight-lifting. A competitor like Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) is in the process of finishing the acquisition of Flywheel Sports (a cycling fitness offering). In the future, PLNT should focus on acquiring a sports offering club as an add-on to its fitness program.

Health Risks to watch out for

The unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus in China has caused an alarm in at least 15 other countries with the US included. According to a National Geographic Article the virus that is typically a respiratory kind of illness spreads through air droplets. This situation coupled with its devastating effects in China, may cause members to avoid social health clubs to avoid contamination. Additionally, the CDC reports that at least 8,200 deaths have been reported in this flu season in the US. Up to 15 million individuals have been affected while 140,000 have been taken to hospitals. With such risks, the management of the stores will consider conducting check ups before admitting clients in the gyms.

Conclusion

Planet Fitness' market share stands at almost 20% of the total US gym membership. With the stock currently trading at $79.70 as at January 23, 2020, PLNT stock has moved up by more than 395% from trading at $16 a share in 2015. The company has increased its economic interests to 90.5% showing it is currently focusing on growth. Household income growth will be a key factor to pushing the stock higher. Increased CAGR (in membership and revenues) from 2015 through to 2019 indicates that store growth is proportional to the EBITDA growth. The main setbacks to affect this stock is health risks- flu and the recent case of the coronavirus. We foresee a situation where there will be reduced franchise acquisitions in 2020 especially as it is the election year. Additionally, the company will focus on increasing memberships and subscription revenue. The heightened political temperatures may also force many gym goers to increase their stay-at-home period. However, the bull run is expected to continue based on the economic focus now in play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.