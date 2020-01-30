Macy's Is On Track For Strong Cash Flow

Most of this decline in cash flow was driven by the timing of payments and inventory purchases. Cash flow is likely to rebound dramatically in Q4.

However, free cash flow plunged to just $411 million for the 12-month period ending in early November: not enough to cover Macy's dividend payments.

Macy's (M) has experienced enormous pressure on its sales and earnings results over the past five years. However, for most of that period, the retailer continued to post strong cash flow. This allowed Macy's to pay down about $3 billion of debt since the beginning of 2015 while maintaining a generous dividend totaling $1.51 per share per year. (Macy's yield currently stands at roughly 9%.)

However, after averaging annual free cash flow of approximately $1 billion between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2017, Macy's free cash flow fell to $803 million in fiscal 2018. Cash flow continued to plunge during the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.

In fact, as of the end of Q3 2019, free cash flow for the trailing 12 months was just $411 million: not enough to cover Macy's dividend payments, which total around $465 million a year. (The retailer has been selling off real estate at a steady pace in recent years, generating additional cash, but in the long run, asset sales aren't a sustainable source of cash.)

Data by YCharts

It's true that Macy's profitability declined in fiscal 2019. However, the precipitous drop in Macy's cash flow over the past several reported quarters has been driven by timing factors more than deterioration in the company's underlying performance. Macy's is likely to report a strong rebound in free cash flow in the fourth quarter, with further improvement possible over the next few years.

Payment timing has hurt free cash flow

The biggest factor depressing free cash flow over the past year has been the timing of payments. First, while Macy's spent its full $1.05 billion CapEx budget in fiscal 2018, its cash CapEx spending for the year was only $932 million, with the balance paid out in early fiscal 2019. By contrast, over the past four quarters (ending with Q3 of fiscal 2019), Macy's cash CapEx has totaled $1.07 billion: above the $1 billion it expects to spend for fiscal 2019 as a whole.

In short, the timing of CapEx payments actually made fiscal 2018 look better than it really was. However, the trailing-12-month figures that bears have focused on make Macy's CapEx appear higher than it really is.

Second, Macy's CFO Paula Price said on the Q3 earnings call that Macy's year-over-year decline in cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2019 was "due primarily to timing within accounts payable." Indeed, the year-over-year variance for non-merchandise payables and accrued liabilities was $249 million.

Adjusting for the timing of CapEx and other payments, Macy's would have generated more than enough free cash flow during the 12-month period ending in early November to cover its dividend. Some of these timing issues will normalize in the fourth quarter, and payment timing doesn't impact cash flow in the long run.

Inventory swings have impacted cash flow

Inventory missteps have also weighed on Macy's cash flow in a big way over the past year. On the company's Q3 2018 earnings call, management said that it expected to end fiscal 2018 with inventory down year over year. However, sales missed expectations during the fourth quarter (particularly December), causing Macy's to end the year with $5.26 billion of inventory: up 1.6% year over year.

(Image source: Macy's)

By contrast, while Macy's comparable store sales declined 0.6% in the November/December 2019 period, that result beat management's expectations (and those of analysts). As a result, Macy's is likely to succeed in fiscal 2019 where it failed a year earlier, reducing inventory year over year. Favorable inventory performance will drive a huge improvement in free cash flow relative to Q4 2018.

The full-year free cash flow outlook is solid

Macy's 2019 guidance calls for CapEx to be roughly in line with depreciation and amortization expense. This means that leaving aside swings in working capital, free cash flow should be roughly in line with Macy's book earnings (excluding real estate gains). That figure is currently expected to come in around $700 million for the full year, based on Macy's guidance for adjusted EPS between $2.20 and $2.40 excluding real estate gains.

With inventory on track to end fiscal 2019 down year over year, there's a good chance that free cash flow will exceed this $700 million level. But even if other working capital shifts (e.g. the timing of payments) offset the inventory reduction benefit, free cash flow should comfortably exceed Macy's dividend payments for the full year.

Furthermore, Macy's repurchased $525 million of debt in a tender offer in December. That exceeded its original tender offer cap of $450 million. Macy's ability to repay that amount of debt is a very good sign for investors, hinting at strong Q4 cash flow. Between debt repayments and dividends, Macy's deployed approximately $1 billion of cash in fiscal 2019 as a whole.

There's more upside ahead

While Macy's free cash flow is set to bounce back in Q4 2019 compared to the prior-year period, full-year free cash flow is likely to remain roughly in line with the company's fiscal 2018 performance, which was not especially impressive. However, there's room for further improvement in free cash flow over the next few years.

First, Macy's underlying earnings performance is likely to improve at least modestly. The retailer entered 2019 with an inventory glut. That, combined with subpar traffic, contributed to its steep earnings decline this year. By contrast, it is set to enter 2020 with healthy inventory, enabling gross margin improvement. Macy's also expects to reap hundreds of millions of dollars of savings from its multiyear cost-cutting program in fiscal 2020, with further savings filtering through in the following years.

(Source: Macy's September Investor Presentation, slide 21)

Second, Macy's has already announced plans to close about 30 full-line stores in 2020. It may announce a program of more aggressive store closures at its upcoming investor day on Feb. 5. Closing underperforming stores should significantly improve free cash flow, as inventory tends to move slowly at those locations, tying up working capital. (In some cases, Macy's could also get a windfall from selling the store's real estate.)

Third, Macy's has renovated 150 of its best-performing stores over the past two years, while also investing heavily in technology for its stores and e-commerce operations. I expect it to renovate another 50-100 of its best stores this year to boost traffic and customer satisfaction at those locations. However, the company shouldn't need to spend $1 billion every year on CapEx at this point. CapEx reductions over the next few years could bolster free cash flow.

In short, Macy's is likely to deliver full-year 2019 free cash flow roughly in line with its 2018 total of $803 million, despite a rough start to the year. Moreover, there's plenty of room for free cash flow improvement over the next few years. With Macy's market cap standing at just $5.2 billion based on its Wednesday closing price of $16.87, this makes the stock look like a steal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.