Woodlock House - JD Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon (OTC:JDWPF) [JDW:LSE]

Cheap: Strong performer acquired at a 6%, growing free cash flow yield.

Owner-operator: Tim Martin owns 31% of the shares, excellent capital allocator.

Disclosures: Simple business, excellent shareholder letters.

Excellent financial condition: More levered than we'd prefer, but a very resilient business (see 2008 experience below).

I wrote about Wetherspoon on the blog. I have come to greatly admire what Tim Martin, the founder and CEO of Wetherspoon, has built.

Founded in 1979, Wetherspoon runs nearly 900 pubs in the UK. Martin focused on being a low-cost retailer with prices far below competitors. He has created a business with loyal customers and good ratings. It is also a business that generates a ton of cash and has been an excellent investment for its owners.

As Martin noted in his 2018 annual report (2019 is not yet in hand):

"Since our flotation in 1992, earnings per share before exceptional items have grown by an average of 15.4% per annum and free cash flow per share by an average of 15.5%."

And the stock price? Up roughly 30x. In the last three years, it's doubled. I wish I had bought it sooner. But I only learned about Wetherspoon over the summer and it took some time to do the research and get comfortable with the business. As it is, we have about a 5% position at an average price of £15.23. At the price, we're getting a free cash flow yield of 6%+.

Return on equity has averaged 25%+ over the last decade. Martin likes to opportunistically buy back stock. The number of shares has fallen by 25% over the last decade. Longer term, Wetherspoon's cannibalism is even more impressive. In 2002, there were 214 million shares. Today, there are 105 million shares - a drop of over 50%. Since Martin doesn't sell, his ownership in Wetherspoon has increased to over 30%. He's a true owner-operator. Martin is 64 and should have plenty of years yet to run Wetherspoon.

Martin writes "Buffett-esque" letters, full of blunt talk. He even includes a section on "owner earnings," which is one of Warren Buffett's metrics used to get at the true earnings power of the business. Martin's annual letters are like annual letters should be: a sober look at the important metrics of the business, written as if to a partner - not a slick marketing piece full of buzzwords.

Nothing is perfect, however. Wetherspoon has more debt than we'd normally like to see. It has more leverage than it appears when you add in lease obligations.

However, I am comfortable with it here because of Wetherspoon's proven resilience. In the 2008 crisis, for example, it suffered a 17% decline in sales, but only an 8% decline in earnings. Most importantly, Wetherspoon still generated very healthy free cash flow numbers.

The stock ran away from me toward the end of the year, especially in the wake of the UK election results. Wetherspoon rallied 9% the day after the results. I would love to add to it should I get the chance in 2020. Otherwise, this is a steady consumer franchise that we should be able to own for years.

